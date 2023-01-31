Versie 8.4.9 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, HTML, XML en PHP. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ v8.4.9 bug-fixes and new features: Fix saving 4GB+ files file size cutting off issue. (Fix #12526)

Fix v8.4.8 hanging while opening some Pascal files. (Fix #12822)

Add JSON5 support, only JSONC currently (with js comment supported). (Fix #11676, #11713)

Add configuration for panels to ignore ‘-nosession’. (Fix #9710)

Fix Notepad Replacement display ‘Cannot open file “ “’ regression in v8.4.8. (Fix #12775)

Fix Notpad++ hangs while deleting search results results. (Fix #12555)

Fix XML tag-matching not be case-sensitive. (Fix #10011)

Add support selection for “EOL to Space” commands, “TAB and Space conversion” commands & trim operations.(Fix #12720, #12745, #12702, #12602, #12658)

Improve Pascal/Delphi function list performance. (Fix #12693, #12687, #12808)

Fix exclude functions in comment zones in C++, PHP, JavaScript and Pascal. (Fix #12759)

Use stable sort algorithm instead of standard sort one. (Fix #12678)

Fix doc switcher not using alternate icon sets. (Fix #12242)

Enhance dark mode. (Fix #12713, #12737)

Fix hand cursor on URL too small display under high DPI issue. (Fix #12772)

Fix docking GUI regression for plugin in light mode. (Fix #12007)

Fix cannot undo “Block Uncomment” & “Insert Date/Time” commands in one shot. (Fix #12830, #12831)

Fix sub-menu folder display mess in non-western languages under Macro/Run menu. (Fix #12670)