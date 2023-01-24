Versie 1.6.1 van HandBrake is verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android-tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Video Fixed a potential decoder issue that could cause desync with audio (#4788, #4789) Command line interface Fixed inability to name external subtitles tracks using --subname Mac Fixed behavior of quality slider when changing encoders Linux Fixed translations missing updates as part of 1.6.0 (#4790) Bulgarian (Български) Corsican (Corsu) Dutch (Nederlands) German (Deutsch) Spanish (Español)

Fixed (partially) Intel QSV hardware detection (#4768)

Fixed a potential crash when canceling an Intel QSV encode (#4341)

Fixed building with -Werror=format-security by adding missing format strings where needed Windows Fixed quality slider not allowing negative values for encoders supporting them

Fixed issues upgrading presets from older versions (#4820)

Fixed a potential graphical interface hang when stopping the queue (#4782)

Fixed optical disc drives on the source selection pane not scanning correctly (#4771)

Fixed erroneous display of 2-pass check box for Intel QSV AV1 encoder (not yet supported) (#4777)

Fixed a build configuration issue that broke version 1.6.0 for Windows on arm64

Fixed an issue that prevented NVDEC from being available

Fixed passthru audio erroneously falling back to encoding (#4795)

Fixed the Save New Preset button incorrectly overwriting recently added presets (#4804)