Software-update: HandBrake 1.6.1

Versie 1.6.1 van HandBrake is verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android-tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Video
  • Fixed a potential decoder issue that could cause desync with audio (#4788, #4789)
Command line interface
  • Fixed inability to name external subtitles tracks using --subname
Mac
  • Fixed behavior of quality slider when changing encoders
Linux
  • Fixed translations missing updates as part of 1.6.0 (#4790)
    • Bulgarian (Български)
    • Corsican (Corsu)
    • Dutch (Nederlands)
    • German (Deutsch)
    • Spanish (Español)
  • Fixed (partially) Intel QSV hardware detection (#4768)
  • Fixed a potential crash when canceling an Intel QSV encode (#4341)
  • Fixed building with -Werror=format-security by adding missing format strings where needed
Windows
  • Fixed quality slider not allowing negative values for encoders supporting them
  • Fixed issues upgrading presets from older versions (#4820)
  • Fixed a potential graphical interface hang when stopping the queue (#4782)
  • Fixed optical disc drives on the source selection pane not scanning correctly (#4771)
  • Fixed erroneous display of 2-pass check box for Intel QSV AV1 encoder (not yet supported) (#4777)
  • Fixed a build configuration issue that broke version 1.6.0 for Windows on arm64
  • Fixed an issue that prevented NVDEC from being available
  • Fixed passthru audio erroneously falling back to encoding (#4795)
  • Fixed the Save New Preset button incorrectly overwriting recently added presets (#4804)

HandBrake 1.5.1

Versienummer 1.6.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website HandBrake
Download https://handbrake.fr/downloads.php
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

24-01-2023 • 07:53

24-01-2023 • 07:53

8

Bron: HandBrake

Reacties (8)

DikkieDick 24 januari 2023 08:11
Fijn programma. Gebruik het nog om DVD's om te zetten naar MKV. Alhoewel de kans nog bar klein is dat ik ze kijk, maar heb toch nog zoiets van dat ik ze niet wil wegknikkeren. :-)
Username3457829 @DikkieDick24 januari 2023 15:56
Haha doet me denken aan de tijd die ik verkwist heb aan het branden van mpg videos van mijn favoriete series op DVD's indertijd die ik vervolgens nooit meer heb gebruikt. Of hele lange lijsten met bestandsnamen wijzigen met titel en al die nog opgezocht moesten worden, ook een gedoe was dat zeg.
karelvandongen @Username345782924 januari 2023 17:54
Ik ken nog de tijd, van de svcd's met mpg2 van ca 350mb ;) samen met de lange brandtijden , koste dat de nodige tijd. Ondertussen heb ik alle niet originele cds/dvds weggedaan.
Ramoncito @karelvandongen24 januari 2023 22:45
Ik heb Handbrake tijdje terug getest met een gamelaptop. Wat mooi is is dat de standaard GPU als hardware decoder gebruikt kan worden en de dedicated als encoder. Zo gaat het wel echt retesnel (tot 380 FPS omzetten naar h264), want wat jij en Username3457829 hebben gedaan heb ik destijds ook heel veel gedaan en kostte enorm veel tijd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ramoncito op 22 juli 2024 21:44]

DikkieDick @karelvandongen25 januari 2023 08:41
zeg dat wel. Ook hier zijn zo'n beetje alle niet originele cds/dvds weg.
Franckey @DikkieDick25 januari 2023 00:22
Dat staat ook nog steeds op mijn todo lijst. ;) Welke settings/present gebruik je daarvoor? En krijg je dan per DVD hoofdstuk een apart videobestand?

DVD's heb ik al als ISO. Maakt dat nog uit? Ik neem aan dat die niet direct gelezen kunnen worden (zoals VLC), dus dat ik ze eerst moeten mounten?
BobJung 24 januari 2023 22:56
Gebruik het nog steeds om mijn Dvds om te zetten naar Mp4 voor Plex. Heel fijn programma.
pmeter 25 januari 2023 09:59
Handbrake is voor mij handig om H265 te maken omdat de gratis versie van Davinci Resolve dat niet ondersteunt. Voor wie dat ook wil: dan schrijf je je project in Resolve weg in een zogeheten intermediate codec. Relatief groot met weinig kwaliteitsverlies.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pmeter op 22 juli 2024 21:44]

