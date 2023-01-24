Versie 1.6.1 van HandBrake is verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android-tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Video
Mac
- Fixed inability to name external subtitles tracks using --subname
Linux
- Fixed behavior of quality slider when changing encoders
Windows
- Fixed translations missing updates as part of 1.6.0 (#4790)
- Bulgarian (Български)
- Corsican (Corsu)
- Dutch (Nederlands)
- German (Deutsch)
- Spanish (Español)
- Fixed (partially) Intel QSV hardware detection (#4768)
- Fixed a potential crash when canceling an Intel QSV encode (#4341)
- Fixed building with -Werror=format-security by adding missing format strings where needed
- Fixed quality slider not allowing negative values for encoders supporting them
- Fixed issues upgrading presets from older versions (#4820)
- Fixed a potential graphical interface hang when stopping the queue (#4782)
- Fixed optical disc drives on the source selection pane not scanning correctly (#4771)
- Fixed erroneous display of 2-pass check box for Intel QSV AV1 encoder (not yet supported) (#4777)
- Fixed a build configuration issue that broke version 1.6.0 for Windows on arm64
- Fixed an issue that prevented NVDEC from being available
- Fixed passthru audio erroneously falling back to encoding (#4795)
- Fixed the Save New Preset button incorrectly overwriting recently added presets (#4804)