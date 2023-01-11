Software-update: Google Chrome 109.0.5414.75

Google Chrome logo (79 pix) Google heeft versie 109 van zijn webbrowser Chrome uitgebracht. Google Chrome is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Er zijn ook versies voor Android en iOS, maar die volgen een iets ander releaseschema. In versie 109 treffen we onder meer een nieuwe modus aan die het batterijverbruik moet verbeteren en kunnen emoji's beter worden weergegeven. Meer informatie over de veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, naast de gebruikelijke bug- en security fixes, kan bij How-to Geek worden gevonden.

Secure Payment Confirmation on Android

Google is proposing a new web standard to make it easier for people to authenticate credit cards, banks, and other payment providers in chrome. It’s called Secure Payment Confirmation (SPC) and it makes it possible to authenticate with your biometric screen unlock method. If it’s supported by the bank or payment provider, you’ll be able to skip the typical annoying confirmation dialogs and simply scan your fingerprint. This is more secure than being able to enter details that can be found on your credit card or banking account

Better Screen Sharing in Video Calls

Screen sharing is a big part of videos calls, but it can be a pain to make sure you’re showing only what you want to show. The Screen Capture API has tools to help with that, and it’s getting even better in Chrome 109.

The new “Conditional Focus” feature allows web apps to control whether the captured tab or window will be focused when capture starts, or whether the capturing page should remain in focus. It’s also getting the ability to suppress local audio playback, which should help when presenting in a room with other people talking.

Video Call Controls in the Chrome OS Shelf

Video conferencing has become very common in recent years, and Google is making it easier on Chromebooks. An experimental feature puts controls for video calls directly in the Chrome OS Shelf (taskbar). As of Chrome 109’s release, enabling the flag at chrome://flags#vc-controls-ui adds buttons for enabling/disabling the microphone and video and screen sharing, but they don’t do anything yet. It’s likely these buttons will only appear when you’re in a video call when the feature is more polished. As for now, it’s still early.

Material You Theming for Desktop

Google’s Material You theming has been present in Chrome for Android for a while, but now it’s coming to Windows and macOS as well. This allows you to change the theme of Chrome simply by changing the background image on the New Tab page. To enable this feature, enable the flag at chrome://flags/#customize-chrome-color-extraction . At the time of writing, the flag is present in Chrome 109, but only fully functional in the Canary channel.

Dropping Support for Windows 7 and 8/8.1

In October, Google announced that support for Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1 would be dropped in Chrome 110. That means Chrome 109 is the last version that supports pre-Windows 10 versions. Chrome 110 is scheduled for release on February 7th, 2023. Older versions of Chrome will still work on Windows 7/8/8.1, but won’t receive updates.

What Else Is New?

Chrome releases don’t have as many big new features these days. However, there’s still a lot happening under the hood. You can read about many of these changes on Google’s developer blog. We’ll highlight a few changes here:

  • Chrome 109 supports MathML Core, a language for describing mathematical notation embeddable in HTML and SVG.
  • Chrome 109 enables the Origin Private File System (OPFS) part of the File System Access API on Android.
  • Variable fonts let users choose how heavy or slanted or wide the typeface should be, using descriptors inside the @font-face rule. The CSS Working Group added a new value of auto for these descriptors, which is now the default.
  • Chrome 109 expands same-origin prerendering to also allow triggering same-site cross-origin pages.

Google Chrome

Versienummer 109.0.5414.75
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Google
Download https://www.google.com/chrome/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 11-01-2023 17:08
11 • submitter: Anonymoussaurus

11-01-2023 • 17:08

11

Submitter: Anonymoussaurus

Bron: Google

Update-historie

04-'24 Google Chrome 124.0.6367.60/61 0
03-'24 Google Chrome 123.0.6312.59 4
02-'24 Google Chrome 122.0.6261.58 10
01-'24 Google Chrome 121.0.6167.85/.86 5
12-'23 Google Chrome 120.0.6099.56 7
11-'23 Google Chrome 119.0.6045.106 3
10-'23 Google Chrome 118.0.5993.70 18
09-'23 Google Chrome 117.0.5938.63 8
08-'23 Google Chrome 116.0.5845.97 9
07-'23 Google Chrome 115.0.5790.90 3
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RAAF12 11 januari 2023 17:26
Chrome is ook wel handig als je meer uit de Google suite gebruikt zoals Maps met tijdlijn enzo.
beerse @RAAF1211 januari 2023 19:55
Als je de maps menu optie 'tijdlijn' bedoelt, die zie ik onder firefox en chromium ook staan.

Als je de optie in maps bedoelt waarmee je naar oude sateliet foto's kan kijken om te zie hoe het 'vroeger' was: dat is in GoogleEarth de optie 'historische beelden'. Kijk dan ook naar https://www.topotijdreis.nl/ : de historische topografische kaarten van Nederland over de afgelopen 200 jaar.

[edit] De automatische-url had de dubbele punt er achter mee genomen. Daar is een spatie tussen gezet.

[toevoeging]: Mogelijk moet je voor het zien van je tijdlijn in google maps ook netjes met je google account zijn ingelogd. Dat kan in zo ongeveer elke browser en dan kan/mag maps ook jouw account uitlezen om te zien waar je geweest bent.
En ja, Chrome gebruikt jou google account ook voor de sync van de browser, daar ben je dan praktisch altijd automatisch ingelogd bij google.
Ongeveer het zelfde als wat edge doet naar de microsoft-cloud. Ik ga er voor het gemak van uit dat edge voor sync de microsoft cloud gebruikt en de microsoft diensten daar dan ook automatisch inloggen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 23 juli 2024 05:03]

Verwijderd @beerse12 januari 2023 14:18
Er zit een kleine fout in je link: https://www.topotijdreis.nl/
Dank voor leuke verwijzing.
Roel1966 11 januari 2023 17:15
Ik ben nooit zo kapot geweest van Chrome maar soms was Chrome wel eens handig voor bepaalde plugins. Maar nu Edge op dezelfde basis werkt ( Chromium ) werken ook het grootste deel van die plugins via Edge.
Rob Voets @Roel196611 januari 2023 17:30
Ik heb Edge een kans gegeven maar ik vind het erg bloated en menu’s onoverzichtelijk.
samety @Rob Voets11 januari 2023 18:07
Dit precies. Ik heb het een maand de kans gegeven om er aan te wennen. Nou is niet gelukt. Het voelde onoverzichtelijk en bloated aan. Dus nu maar terug op Chrome.
Bamboozled @Rob Voets11 januari 2023 18:07
Dit vooral, als Microsoft het zo clean had gehouden als Chrome, waren nu veel meer mensen overgestapt.
Roel1966 @Rob Voets11 januari 2023 18:31
Is denk ik ook vaak wat je gewend bent want ik heb net hetzelfde bij Google Chrome, kan er niet echt aan wennen. Maar ik werkte voorheen dan ook altijd met Internet Explorer of ook wel een tijd lang met Firefox gewerkt.
winand 19 januari 2023 11:24
Sh*t, sinds deze versie (v109.0.5414.75) werken plugins zoals "copy link text" niet meer!
Ik heb diverse alternatieve plugins geprobeerd die hetzelfde zouden moeten doen, maar die werken ook allemaal niet.
De plugins werken ook niet meer op de laatste versie van Brave (want zelfde engine)
Essentieel voor mijn werk, dit is echt heel erg vervelend! 😒

iemand een tip hoe ik nog wel eenvoudig de tekst van een hyperlink kan kopieren, zonder exact deze tekst (slepend) te moeten selecteren en dan te kopieren? (want dat wordt ERG vervelend als je dan 100 keer per dag moet doen)

Ik hoop dat dit wel snel gefixt wordt door Google, snap ook niet dat Google zelf niet zo'n rechtsklik->'copy link text' functie heeft ingebouwd..
hellboy123 @winand7 februari 2023 21:56
gewoon rechtermuisklik op een link en dan kopiëren?
winand @hellboy1239 februari 2023 09:32
Nope, je hebt dat alleen "copy link address", en geen optie om de afgebeelde tekst te kopieren..
Vandaar dat er ook een plugin nodig is. Snap niet dat deze optie niet tstandaard in Chrome zit

Inmiddels werkt de plugin weer bij mij gelukkig 🙏

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