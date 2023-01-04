2Brightsparks heeft versie 10.2.88.0 van SyncBackFree uitgebracht. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een cd-rw of usb-stick, of naar een ftp-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 44 en 60 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New: Can press F5 to refresh Differences window

Double-click can now run or queue a profile unattended Updated: (Pro/SE): Quick settings option in Log settings for a profile

(Pro/SE): Can use the "Do not store password" option when creating scheduled tasks on Windows 10

(Pro/SE): Mouse cursor changes when hovering over versions icon in Differences window

(Pro/SE): Non-elevated version of SyncBack also installed

Option to forcibly disconnect network connections

(Pro): hubiC cloud service has been discontinued

Italian translations and tweaks to interface for Italian

Can select directory when using volume GUID and not drive letter

(Pro/SE): Ransomware protection filename for profile is changed to use drive serial instead of letter Fixed: (Pro): You cannot use archival fast backup when using cloud

(Pro/SE): FTP concurrent downloads

The uninstaller displayed access violation error if uninstalling and never ran SyncBack

Hash values for files over 4GB may be incorrect

(Pro/SE): Webhook and Pushover failure notification messages will now be sent for critical failures

(Pro): For pCloud, the option to delete all files and folders did not delete sub-folders

Parallel compression may not work when run from schedule

When compressing to a single file the NTFS security is taken from the temp directory