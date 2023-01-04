Software-update: SyncBackFree 10.2.88.0

SyncBackFree logo (75 pix) 2Brightsparks heeft versie 10.2.88.0 van SyncBackFree uitgebracht. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een cd-rw of usb-stick, of naar een ftp-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 44 en 60 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New:
  • Can press F5 to refresh Differences window
  • Double-click can now run or queue a profile unattended
Updated:
  • (Pro/SE): Quick settings option in Log settings for a profile
  • (Pro/SE): Can use the "Do not store password" option when creating scheduled tasks on Windows 10
  • (Pro/SE): Mouse cursor changes when hovering over versions icon in Differences window
  • (Pro/SE): Non-elevated version of SyncBack also installed
  • Option to forcibly disconnect network connections
  • (Pro): hubiC cloud service has been discontinued
  • Italian translations and tweaks to interface for Italian
  • Can select directory when using volume GUID and not drive letter
  • (Pro/SE): Ransomware protection filename for profile is changed to use drive serial instead of letter
Fixed:
  • (Pro): You cannot use archival fast backup when using cloud
  • (Pro/SE): FTP concurrent downloads
  • The uninstaller displayed access violation error if uninstalling and never ran SyncBack
  • Hash values for files over 4GB may be incorrect
  • (Pro/SE): Webhook and Pushover failure notification messages will now be sent for critical failures
  • (Pro): For pCloud, the option to delete all files and folders did not delete sub-folders
  • Parallel compression may not work when run from schedule
  • When compressing to a single file the NTFS security is taken from the temp directory

Versienummer 10.2.88.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website 2Brightsparks
Download https://www.2brightsparks.com/download-syncbackfree.html
Bestandsgrootte 44,75MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: 2Brightsparks

SyncBackFree

lordawesome 4 januari 2023 15:56
Goed programma. En om me enigszins tegen ransomware te beschermen backup ik naar een externe schijf die 1 uur per week stroom krijgt via een stopcontactklokje.
Polydeukes @lordawesome4 januari 2023 16:34
Haha, wat een simpel analoge maar doeltreffende oplossing! Geweldig!

Tegelijkertijd is de effectiviteit beperkt. Slimme ransomware blijft weken sluimeren voordat het actief wordt, zodat ook de offline backups geïnfecteerd raken. Blijft kat en muis.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Polydeukes op 23 juli 2024 07:14]

lordawesome @Polydeukes4 januari 2023 17:20
Klopt. Het is niet perfect. Je beperkt wel het versleutelen van de externe schijf. Het gaat namelijk lang duren om hem te versleutelen omdat hij maar 1 uur per week aan staat. Vooral met een mechanische schijf.

En je bent wel beschermd tegen domme ransomware en software dat alles verwijderd, zoals je eigen fout :) Of virussen of hackers. En dat voor de prijs van een tijdschakelaar.
mcmd @lordawesome4 januari 2023 21:02
Ik gebruik ook een dergelijk mechanisme. Daarbij bewaar ik diverse generaties van de backup, zodat de 4TB mechanische schijf redelijk vol is beschreven. Het zal toch een paar dagen duren omdat allemaal te kunnen encrypten, zoveel tijd geef ik de ransomware niet.
Daarnaast nog een aantal andere mechanismen in gebruik om de schade zoveel mogelijk te beperken en zo vroeg mogelijk dit te kunnen detecteren.
zierbeek @Polydeukes4 januari 2023 16:41
snapshots?
Mike Wazowsky @lordawesome5 januari 2023 12:01
Kan je eens uitleggen hoe dat werkt? Dat klokje snap ik (denk ik) maar wat moet je dan op je PC of in SyncBackFree aanzetten?
lordawesome @Mike Wazowsky5 januari 2023 13:56
In SyncBackFree kun je per backupopdracht het moment instellen wanneer die backup moet beginnen. Bij 'When' onder 'Modify' of onder 'Schedule' bij het right-click-menu. Dat stel je vervolgens op bijvoorbeeld 10:00 elke maandag in.

Daarnaast heb je een digitale tijdklok nodig die ook wekelijks in te stellen is, zoals deze: https://www.hornbach.nl/p...r-met-lcd-scherm/3149562/
Die klok stel je in op dezelfde tijd als de backup.

Oh, en je hebt een USB harddisk die externe voeding nodig heeft nodig. Of een behuizing daarvan. De adapter van de externe voeding zet je op de tijdschakelaar. Zodra de externe schijf stroom krijgt, zal Windows hem herkennen en als schijfletter toevoegen. SyncBack gaat dan backuppen. Wellicht kun je SyncBack 10 minuten later instellen zodat de schijf al aan staat. That's it.
Mike Wazowsky @lordawesome10 januari 2023 09:10
Bedankt voor de uitleg,daar kan ik wel wat mee! _/-\o_
AndredB 4 januari 2023 17:29
Fantastisch programma!
regelmatig backup ik naar een (met TrueCrypt (ik heb nog nooit het bewijs gezien dat dat gehacked is)) versleutelde 8TB harde schijf. Daar heb ik twee van. Een ligt op mijn werk. Een keer per maand verwissel ik die.

Daarnaast heb ik een 5TB 'lange termijn' backup-schijf in de kast liggen (ook versleuteld). Die backup ik met vertraging, slechts 1-2x/jaar. Is meuk écht kwijt, dan heb ik altijd nog mijn e-fotoos/scans uit 1998 tem een half jaar terug of zo. Nooit hoeven te gebruiken, wel een veilig idee.

