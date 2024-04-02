2Brightsparks heeft versie 11.3.16.0 van SyncBackFree uitgebracht. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een USB-stick, FTP-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 48 en 65 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

Updated: (Pro): Considerably quicker initial start when using SBMS

(Pro/SE): User interface changes to choosing profiles backup directory in Global Settings

French and Dutch translations

(Pro): Change in Google Drive and Google Photos to ensure users grant all required permissions during authorization

When enabling or disabling a schedule you are prompted if the schedule should also be enabled or disabled

(Pro): S3 (and compatibles) retry HTTP request if socket error 10048 Fixed: In the main window, a tab may incorrectly appear (called scGP...) when there are errors

For WebDAV, do not retry upload if HTTP Error 507 (Insufficient Storage)

Correct a problem in extracting user's name from the encoded token (SharePoint)

In rare cases the minimized to tray balloon notification flickers constantly

Occasional error opening Global Settings

Error on start-up due to invalid entry in registry for Windows TLS

(Pro/SE): When using Azure Speech the sound will no longer be clipped when SyncBack or the profile ends