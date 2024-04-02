Mozilla heeft een tweede update voor versie 124 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. De browser vereist sinds versie 116 minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 10.15. Nieuw in deze uitgave is onder meer dat caret browsing mode nu ook in de pdf-viewer werkt en de privacyvriendelijke zoekmachine Qwant kan in meer talen worden gebruikt, waaronder in het Nederlands. In versie 124.0.2 zijn verder nog de volgende problemen verholpen.

Fixed: Fixed an issue where users with a large amount of bookmarks would be unable to restore a bookmarks backup. (Bug 1884308)

Fixed an issue that would cause open Firefox windows to go blank or crash during video playback on sites such as Netflix. (Bug 1883932)

Fixed a crash that affected Linux AArch64 builds.(Bug 1866396)

Fixed an issue where some users experienced difficulties loading webpages due to changes made to the default AppArmor configuration shipping in Ubuntu 24.04. (Bug 1884347)

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

Mozilla Firefox 124.0.2 voor Windows (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 124.0.2 voor Linux (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 124.0.2 voor macOS (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 124.0.2 voor Windows (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 124.0.2 voor Linux (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 124.0.2 voor macOS (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 124.0.2 voor Windows (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 124.0.2 voor Linux (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 124.0.2 voor macOS (Fries)