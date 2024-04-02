Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 124.0.2

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft een tweede update voor versie 124 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. De browser vereist sinds versie 116 minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 10.15. Nieuw in deze uitgave is onder meer dat caret browsing mode nu ook in de pdf-viewer werkt en de privacyvriendelijke zoekmachine Qwant kan in meer talen worden gebruikt, waaronder in het Nederlands. In versie 124.0.2 zijn verder nog de volgende problemen verholpen.

Fixed:
  • Fixed an issue where users with a large amount of bookmarks would be unable to restore a bookmarks backup. (Bug 1884308)
  • Fixed an issue that would cause open Firefox windows to go blank or crash during video playback on sites such as Netflix. (Bug 1883932)
  • Fixed a crash that affected Linux AArch64 builds.(Bug 1866396)
  • Fixed an issue where some users experienced difficulties loading webpages due to changes made to the default AppArmor configuration shipping in Ubuntu 24.04. (Bug 1884347)

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 124.0.2 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 124.0.2 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 124.0.2 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 124.0.2 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 124.0.2 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 124.0.2 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 124.0.2 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 124.0.2 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 124.0.2 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox - about schem op Windows 11

Versienummer 124.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 02-04-2024 15:20
12 • submitter: Technomania

02-04-2024 • 15:20

12

Submitter: Technomania

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

04-08 Mozilla Firefox 153.0.3 4
28-07 Mozilla Firefox 153.0.1 19
21-07 Mozilla Firefox 153.0 22
08-07 Mozilla Firefox 152.0.5 0
02-07 Mozilla Firefox 152.0.4 7
26-06 Mozilla Firefox 152.0.3 0
20-06 Mozilla Firefox 152.0.1 26
16-06 Mozilla Firefox 152.0 25
09-06 Mozilla Firefox 151.0.4 3
03-06 Mozilla Firefox 151.0.3 3
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Jerie 2 april 2024 16:11
Mozilla heeft een tweede update voor versie 124 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. De browser vereist sinds versie 116 minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 10.15.
Het draait ook prima op iedere recente Linux distributie.
latka @Jerie2 april 2024 16:23
Lol. Heb niet alle requirements nagelopen, maar GTK die nodig is komt uit 2014. Dat is al even geleden ;-) Dus ik zou zeggen op iedere linux distributie van de afgelopen 10 jaar.
beerse
@latka3 april 2024 09:16
Zoals het met de meeste software geld: Die versie of nieuwer. Dus de eisen aan de GTK zijn gewoon niet zo groot. Bedenk dat Windows 10 ook al van 29 juli 2015 is, dat is niet veel jonger.
panterbv 2 april 2024 16:21
Nog even en dan gaat het tellen van de versie nummers in de 1000den.
rbr320 @panterbv2 april 2024 16:50
Het is maar wat je "even" noemt. Mozilla brengt tegenwoordig ongeveer elke maand een nieuwe versie van Firefox uit, dus grofweg zo'n 50 12 (oeps) releases in een jaar. Dat betekend dat we over ruim 16 73 jaar pas versienummer 1000 aantikken. Daar ga ik in ieder geval niet op zitten wachten...

edit: opnieuw gerekend.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rbr320 op 24 juli 2024 01:07]

Username3457829 @rbr3202 april 2024 19:49
Ik denk je even opnieuw moet rekenen. 50 per jaar wtf?
rbr320 @Username34578292 april 2024 23:29
Oeps. opnieuw gerekend en het is inderdaad bijna 73 jaar voordat Firefox in dit tempo versienummer 1000 bereikt. Nu hoop ik best oud te worden maar dan leef ik waarschijnlijk toch echt niet meer.
beerse
@panterbv3 april 2024 09:19
Dergelijke nummers hebben we 30 jaar geleden al gehad. De reeks versie nummers die openlijk gebruikt worden zijn vooral marketing.
NickBrabant 2 april 2024 15:24
neerladingen? Dat is wel heel letterlijk vertaald :D
Llopigat @NickBrabant2 april 2024 15:31
.plan: We stoppen de taalverloedering en omarmen het Nederlands vanaf nu voll...

De 1 april grap van gisteren ;)
NickBrabant @Llopigat2 april 2024 15:32
aaah ingetrapt, excuus.
Llopigat @NickBrabant2 april 2024 15:33
Hehe dat dacht ik al :) Het verbaast me wel dat het vandaag nog aan staat. Je kan het gewoon uitzetten trouwens, zie dat artikel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Llopigat op 24 juli 2024 01:07]


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