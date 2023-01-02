Versie 1.181.0 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource en crossplatform teksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD en Solaris. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python-add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Added: Support more encodings, but note: they require OS support (unlike old encodings): Encoding cns Encoding gb2312 Encoding euc-kr

Option "fallback_encoding"

Plugin API 'on_click_right'; it allows 'Spell Checker' to update its context menu items more gracefully

Wrapping of too long tab title in the prompt to close modified untitled tab

Wiki topic https://wiki.freepascal.org/CudaText#Dynamic_highlight

Lexer Bash: highlight HereDoc-block as one big token

Support Hi-DPI in few dialogs

Project Manager: added command "Show+focus Project panel"

Better select whole words by mouse, after double click, now like Sublime Text

Support Python 3.12 Changed: Rename some encodings to pretty names: big5, gbk, shift-jis, uhc (old names 'cpNNN' still work when loading old sessions)

Change default of "renderer_tweaks" by including 's'

Delete option "def_encoding_utf8" Fixed: Command "column select: down" bug when caret exists on last line

Cannot delete selected line-break at the file end

If ui/syntax themes not linked, setting default syntax-theme resets also UI-theme

Plugin "Detect Indent" cannot change tab-kind when file is loaded from command line