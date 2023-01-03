Software-update: MKVToolnix 73.0.0

MKVToolnix logo (75 pix) Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 73 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features and enhancements
  • mkvmerge: greatly enhanced the speed of Base64 decoding which is used used e.g. when reading pictures embedded in Ogg or FLAC files or for binary data inside XML chapter & tag files. Even small blocks of data could take unreasonably long.
  • mkvmerge: added support for reading HEVC/H.265 video from FLV containers. Implements #3466.
Bug fixes
  • mkvmerge: splitting: fixed a typo in the string output in GUI mode regarding the timestamps before which splitting was done. See #3421.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: job output: after having run multiple jobs the “Clear output” functionality only reset the visible parts. However, using the “save output” function would also save the output generated before the user used “clear output”. Now only the output after the last use of “clear output” is saved. Fixes #3438.
  • build system: when probing for the FLAC library the Ogg libraries will be linked with the compiled test program as well. This fixes detection if the pkg-config settings for FLAC don’t list Ogg & the linker doesn’t find the library automatically (e.g. for my macOS builds). Fixes #3439.

PsiTweaker 3 januari 2023 09:44
Prima programma voor aanpassen video files, ik gebruik het regelmatig.

In de titel en specs staat versie 73.0.0 en in de tekst staat eerst 71 en daarna 72! Terwijl de download inderdaad versie 73 is.

Men moet men dus 72 en daarna 73 lezen.

Mmm, straks na een goede bak koffie maar weer eens lezen :o

[Reactie gewijzigd door PsiTweaker op 24 juli 2024 06:08]

Tranquility 3 januari 2023 21:15
Gelukkig werkt de entertoets weer! ;)
Jiskefet296 5 januari 2023 13:10
Schrijver van het stuk is erg open over z'n downloadgedrag en de suggestie van een filmcollectie op z'n Synology NAS:)

(Mooie software trouwens. Om even soundtrack wisselen of wat overbodige rommel uit een mkv te halen. Waar ik nog op wacht is software om hdr metadata over te zetten (als dat mogelijk is/wordt).)
Mandrake466 @Jiskefet2965 januari 2023 16:47
Welke schrijver?

