Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 73 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features and enhancements mkvmerge: greatly enhanced the speed of Base64 decoding which is used used e.g. when reading pictures embedded in Ogg or FLAC files or for binary data inside XML chapter & tag files. Even small blocks of data could take unreasonably long.

mkvmerge: added support for reading HEVC/H.265 video from FLV containers. Implements #3466. Bug fixes mkvmerge: splitting: fixed a typo in the string output in GUI mode regarding the timestamps before which splitting was done. See #3421.

MKVToolNix GUI: job output: after having run multiple jobs the “Clear output” functionality only reset the visible parts. However, using the “save output” function would also save the output generated before the user used “clear output”. Now only the output after the last use of “clear output” is saved. Fixes #3438.

build system: when probing for the FLAC library the Ogg libraries will be linked with the compiled test program as well. This fixes detection if the pkg-config settings for FLAC don’t list Ogg & the linker doesn’t find the library automatically (e.g. for my macOS builds). Fixes #3439.