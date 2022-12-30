Versie 5.13.3 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de gangbaarste besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. Het programma is sinds kort ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden.

Meeting features Custom human avatars: In addition to the animal avatars, users can create custom human avatars to be used in meetings. Customization options include numerous facial features and colors to choose from. Resolved Issues Minor bug fixes

Security enhancement

Resolved an issue regarding sharing Google Slides and participants seeing other windows

Resolved an issue with Slide Control and Google Slides Note: The 2 Whiteboard features have been pulled from release due to issues with deployment and will be available in another upcoming release.