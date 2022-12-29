IPFire is een opensourcefirewall voor i586-, x86_64- en ARM-systemen. Het bevat onder andere een intrusion detection/prevention system, deelt het netwerk op in zones, doet stateful packet inspection en biedt vpn-mogelijkheden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.27 Core Update 172 uitgebracht, een stabiele uitgave voor productiesystemen. De bijbehorende aantekeningen zien er als volgt uit:

Shortly after Christmas, we release IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 172. It comes with cryptography improvements for IPsec and OpenVPN, as well as security improvements under the hood, a plethora of package updates and various bugs fixed across the place.

This Core Update updates the key lengths of host certificates for both IPsec and OpenVPN clients/peers to 4,096 bit RSA, since the previous default of 2,048 bit is no longer recommended for long-term security purposes.

Both IPsec and OpenVPN root CA length has always been 4,096 bit, as has the key pair generated for IPFire's web interface - no action is required on that front. Unfortunately, existing IPsec/OpenVPN client/peer configurations cannot be migrated automatically, and have to be phased-out manually. Thanks to the respective CA certificates not requiring an update, complete disruptions of VPN infrastructure can, however, be avoided.

OpenVPN is automatically reconfigured to use a secure Diffie-Hellman parameter, both of sufficient length of 4,096 bit and standardized (see RFC 7919, section A.3, bug #12632). All OpenVPN clients and peers will automatically benefit from this cryptography improvement; no manual action is required. This also obsoletes the necessity of generating or uploading Diffie-Hellman parameters while configuring OpenVPN, saving a lot of time, as the generation of such parameters could have taken hours on slower hardware.

For early 2023, we anticipate post-quantum cryptography (PQC) to land in IPFire for IPsec, for which there is a strong (and growing) need, thanks to so-called "capture now, decrypt later" attacks endangering the confidentiality of information with long-term secrecy demand, such as biometric and health data.