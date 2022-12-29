Software-update: IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 172

IPFire logo (79 pix) IPFire is een opensourcefirewall voor i586-, x86_64- en ARM-systemen. Het bevat onder andere een intrusion detection/prevention system, deelt het netwerk op in zones, doet stateful packet inspection en biedt vpn-mogelijkheden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.27 Core Update 172 uitgebracht, een stabiele uitgave voor productiesystemen. De bijbehorende aantekeningen zien er als volgt uit:

IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 172 released

Shortly after Christmas, we release IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 172. It comes with cryptography improvements for IPsec and OpenVPN, as well as security improvements under the hood, a plethora of package updates and various bugs fixed across the place.

Future-proofing VPN cryptography

This Core Update updates the key lengths of host certificates for both IPsec and OpenVPN clients/peers to 4,096 bit RSA, since the previous default of 2,048 bit is no longer recommended for long-term security purposes.

Both IPsec and OpenVPN root CA length has always been 4,096 bit, as has the key pair generated for IPFire's web interface - no action is required on that front. Unfortunately, existing IPsec/OpenVPN client/peer configurations cannot be migrated automatically, and have to be phased-out manually. Thanks to the respective CA certificates not requiring an update, complete disruptions of VPN infrastructure can, however, be avoided.

OpenVPN is automatically reconfigured to use a secure Diffie-Hellman parameter, both of sufficient length of 4,096 bit and standardized (see RFC 7919, section A.3, bug #12632). All OpenVPN clients and peers will automatically benefit from this cryptography improvement; no manual action is required. This also obsoletes the necessity of generating or uploading Diffie-Hellman parameters while configuring OpenVPN, saving a lot of time, as the generation of such parameters could have taken hours on slower hardware.

For early 2023, we anticipate post-quantum cryptography (PQC) to land in IPFire for IPsec, for which there is a strong (and growing) need, thanks to so-called "capture now, decrypt later" attacks endangering the confidentiality of information with long-term secrecy demand, such as biometric and health data.

Miscellaneous
  • IPFire's trust store has been updated to incorporate Mozilla's decision to distrust the root certificates of TrustCor Systems S. DE R.L. (further media coverage)1
  • Displaying the status and actions of add-ons whose service names differed from their package names is fixed (#12935). The same page has also seen some translation improvements.
  • Certificate Revocation Lists (CRLs) of OpenVPN are now properly backed up and reloaded before OpenVPN is (re-)started.
  • Adolf Belka submitted a massive patchset for updating Python.
  • Roberto Peña updated and improved the Spanish translation of IPFire's web interface.
  • Some unnecessary files from linux-firmware are no longer shipped and automatically removed from existing installations to keep the system as lean as possible.
  • Various file permissions have been tightened as a defense in-depth measure.
  • The obsolete gnu-netcat add-on has been dropped.
  • Updated packages: arm-trusted-firmware 2.7, bash 5.2, bind 9.16.35, conntrack-tools 1.4.7, curl 7.86.0, elinks 0.15.1, ethtool 6.0, expat 2.5.0, iana-etc 20221107, intel-microcode 20221108, iproute2 6.0.0, libedit 20221030-3.1, libhtp 0.5.42, libloc 0.9.15, libnetfilter_conntrack 1.0.9, libpng , 1.6.39, libtasn1 4.19.0, libtiff 4.4.0, libuv 1.44.2, libxcrypt 4.4.33, libxml2 2.10.3, linux-firmware 20221109, memtest86+ 6.00, nano 7.0, OpenSSH 9.1p1, OpenSSL 1.1.1s, OpenVPN 2.5.8, poppler 22.11.0, python3 3.10.8, readline 8.2, sed 4.9, sqlite 3400000, strongswan 5.9.8, sudo 1.9.12p1, suricata 6.0.9, sysstat 12.7.1, tzdata 2022e, u-boot 2022.10, unbound 1.17.0, usbutils 015, vnstat 2.10, xz 5.2.8, zlib 1.2.13
  • Updated add-ons: cups-filters 1.28.16, ddrescue 1.26, dehydrated 0.7.1, fetchmail 6.4.34, ffmpeg 5.1.2, flac1.4.2, fmt 9.1.0, git 2.38.1, libassuan 2.5.5, libvirt 8.9.0, mpd 0.23.10, nginx 1.22.1, pcengines-apu-firmware 4.17.0.2, qemu 7.1.0, qemu-ga 7.1.0, rsync 3.2.7, samba 4.17.3, sdl2

Versienummer 2.27 - Core Update 172
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website IPFire
Download https://www.ipfire.org/download/ipfire-2.27-core172
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: IPFire

IPFire

Reacties (17)

Tr1pke 29 december 2022 21:15
Iemand die dit gebruikt? Indien ja, wat is de meerwaarde tegenover pf/opnsense? Of gebruiken we toch allemaal pfsense en opnsense?
Morkatog @Tr1pke29 december 2022 23:01
Qua features en layout kan het niet op tegen pf/opnsense. Het enige pluspunt is dat het, als dat je voorkeur heeft, op Linux is gebaseerd ipv BSD.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Morkatog op 25 juli 2024 13:19]

RaZer0r @Morkatog29 december 2022 23:45
Hoe doe je zone based filtering op pfsense? Dat is zowat het enige wat ik eigenlijk mis bij de pf/opn sense wereld
Rolfie @RaZer0r30 december 2022 08:42
Nu weet ik niet of dit een oplossing is voor je vraag, maar je kunt interfaces samen voegen in OPNSense en diecsamen gevoegde groep/interface firewall rules maken.
RaZer0r @Rolfie2 januari 2023 00:01
ja, dat lijkt wel op een oplossing ;)

Eens spelen met die groepen, want nu moet ik voor ieder vlan (en dus interface) dezelfde regel maken om bijvoorbeeld bij een domain controller of ldap server te kunnen authenticeren
Rolfie @RaZer0r2 januari 2023 08:11
Die zou je ook op floating rules kunnen aanmaken. Dan hoef je alleen maar de interface er aan toe te toevoegen.
RaZer0r @Rolfie2 januari 2023 12:15
Ja, maar daar zit/zat ik iedere keer te knoeien met in/uitgaand verkeer
randommen @Rolfie30 december 2022 18:50
Jep idd, in pfsense ook genaamd interface groups, heel lang naar opzoek geweest adhv "zones" omdat het in Fortigates zo heet... Totdat je erachter komt dat jet interface groups zijn en die werken eigenlijk nog flexibeler in pfsense want je kunt zowel regels op de group als de interface aanmaken.
The Zep Man @Morkatog29 december 2022 23:08
Het enige pluspunt is dat het (IPFire), als dat je voorkeur heeft, op BSD is gebaseerd ipv Linux.
Andersom.
Morkatog @The Zep Man30 december 2022 09:27
Blijkbaar sliep ik al half; je hebt helemaal gelijk, ik pas het aan
The Zep Man @Tr1pke29 december 2022 21:16
Geen meerwaarde meer, tenzij je nog een ancient installatie van IPCop/IPFire moet actualiseren en gebruiken (en voor x86 enkel op CPU's die 64-bit ondersteunen). IPFire mist bijvoorbeeld IPv6 ondersteuning.

Het enige dat IPFire heeft boven pfSense/OPNsense is (algemene) ondersteuning voor de aarch64 architectuur.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 25 juli 2024 13:19]

i-chat @The Zep Man30 december 2022 08:36
Wacht!

In 2022 ondersteunt een dedicated fireall distribution geen ipv6

Dan kun je dus letterlijk beter openwrt generic installeren
Raven @i-chat30 december 2022 11:23
Niet officieel, * Raven heeft ooit (2013-ish) eens een tutorial geschreven om het aan de gang te krijgen.

Die tutorial is ge-shift-del met oude IPFire forum en van IPFire wiki verwijdert :/
Tr1pke @The Zep Man29 december 2022 21:18
Dank je,
Ipcop heb ik een kleine 20 jaar geleden nog gedraaid. Vandaag de dag enkel pfsense
Fairy @Tr1pke30 december 2022 11:29
PFSense heb ik een tijdje gebruikt, maar de levendige support van OPNsense heeft me doen overstappen.

Updates bij PF duren gewoon veel te lang. Security patches wil ik gewoon zo snel mogelijk installeren en dat werkt via OPNsense heel makkelijk.
Tr1pke @Fairy30 december 2022 12:51
Ik heb ook al gedacht om over te stappen.
Ik twijfel enkel nog of opnsense zoveel updates uitbrengt vanwege de vele fouten dat ze maken tegenover pfsense.
Fairy @Tr1pke30 december 2022 14:08
Naar mijn mening niet. Er wordt gewoon veel harder ontwikkeld aan OPNsense heb ik het idee.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

