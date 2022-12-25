Software-update: Kodi 19.5

Kodi logo (75 pix) Versie 19.5 van Kodi is uitgekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 19.0, die de codenaam Matrix draagt, is er onder andere softwarematige ondersteuning voor de av1-codec, ondersteuning voor gamecontrollers op iOS en gebruikt het Python 3 voor add-ons. Ook is het mogelijk om de opaciteit van de ondertitels in te stellen. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Kodi "Matrix" 19.5 Release

Happy Holidays, everyone! To celebrate, here we have release 19.5. This release caps off the v19 Matrix development cycle - we are not intending anything further now until 20.0 "Nexus". Without further fanfare, then I give you Kodi "Matrix" 19.5: more bug fixes, some backports, no real new features. Full changelog since 19.4 on Github, as usual.

As this is a point release, there are no major changes since the previous version, and you should be fine to install this straight over the top of any existing Kodi 19.x installation - indeed, this will happen automatically on many platforms. However, as for all software installations, back up your userdata beforehand if you've any doubts or have anything you can't afford to lose (and definitely do this if you're going for a major version upgrade).

If you're interested, you can read the merged PRs here. If you want to read back on the full history of v19 itself, or of previous versions, you can find the corresponding articles in the relevant blog posts.

Android/Windows Store Deployment

For Android specifically, please note that we are unable to provide this update via Google Play. An updated Google requirement demands that apps now target API level 31 (Android 12) as a minimum, while Kodi v19 targets API level 29 (Android 10).

As such, we're unable to upload 19.5 to the Play Store, although 19.3 will remain available until 20.0 is available for the masses. However, for those who want the new release, 19.5 can be downloaded from our servers and installed manually.

More than that, though, for both the Play Store and Microsoft App store, there's simply too much throwaway work. With the final release of v20 "Nexus" extremely close, as well as difficulties with the Google Play store submission for v19, there is no practical possibility to do store submissions for 19.5 - as such, this release will NOT be released on either Google Play or the Microsoft App store. As always, we provide the packages for all platforms on the Kodi mirror website if you wish to install them on your device.

Versienummer 19.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Kodi
Download https://kodi.tv/download
Licentietype GPL

Update-historie

19-01 Kodi 21.2 21
10-09 Kodi 21.1 24
04-'24 Kodi 21.0 69
03-'24 Kodi 20.5 6
03-'24 Kodi 21.0 bèta 3 1
02-'24 Kodi 20.4 34
01-'24 Kodi 20.3 11
12-'23 Kodi 21.0 bèta 2 4
10-'23 Kodi 21.0 bèta 1 35
07-'23 Kodi 20.2 8
Kodi

Design en multimedia

Reacties (57)

Ohmarinus 25 december 2022 08:33
Zoals in deze release wordt vermeld kun je echt beter op v20 wachten. Sterker nog, daar zijn al versies van beschikbaar die je op dezelfde manier kunt sideloaden op android als v19.5 (zoals Kodi 20 RC 2). Dus als je v19.5 niet per se nodig hebt zou ik deze update ook niet installeren tenzij het iets fixt waar je anders niet zonder kan. If it ain't broke, don't try to fix it.

Coreelec op android boxes (Coreelec zelf draait op Linux op deze boxes) biedt trouwens al v20 Nexus versies aan die ook prima werken voor de meeste mediaboxes. Helaas had ik daarbij zelf wel veel last van input lag via de remote maar dat schijnt goed te repareren door het config bestand van de remotes te editen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ohmarinus op 22 juli 2024 20:51]

Badmeerkoet @Ohmarinus25 december 2022 10:01
En waarom zou je dan perse op versie 20 moeten wachten? Wat voor baanbrekende dingen zitten erin die versie 19.5 niet heeft?
GorgeousMetal @Badmeerkoet25 december 2022 11:44
HDR weergave
hardware-lover
@GorgeousMetal25 december 2022 11:48
Je bedoelt daarmee Dolby Vision ondersteuning? Want HDR10 werkt prima bij gebruik van V19.x
Badmeerkoet @hardware-lover25 december 2022 11:57
Volgens mij zelfs alleen maar Dolby vision bij mp4 bestanden maar dat kan ik mis hebben.
RedNas74 @Badmeerkoet25 december 2022 14:12
Onder android 120hz support. Ik kreeg met kodi 19 een black screen, tenzij ik de tablet op 60hz zet. Met kodi 20 geen probleem meer.
GeeBee @Ohmarinus25 december 2022 10:08
Dat je beter kunt wachten op v20 staat nergens.
Wel dat ze v19.5 niet kunnen aanbieden via de stores van Google en Microsoft vanwege hogere eisen.
Ik neem aan dat je gewoon de interne update kunt gebruiken voor v19.5.
gwystyl @GeeBee25 december 2022 10:53
Op de Shield 2019 (tube) wordt hij in ieder geval niet aangeboden, dus daar moet ik de apk sideloaden (volgens mij Arm-v7 voor de tube, en Arm-v8 voor de pro)
Ik weet niet of de library-nummers weer veranderd zijn, maar anders blijf ik op PC ook op 19.3 tot beide naar 20 kunnen. Zo te zien zou het binnen versie 19 hetzelfde moeten zijn
hardware-lover
@gwystyl25 december 2022 11:23
Via een Kodi addon krijg je een waarschuwing dat er een nieuwere versie is, via een andere Addon, specifiek voor Android, kun je binnen Kodi de nieuwere versie binnenhalen (en installeren). Je kunt ook andere versies selecteren mocht dat wenselijk zijn. https://kodi.wiki/view/Add-on:Kodi_Android_Installer

[Reactie gewijzigd door hardware-lover op 22 juli 2024 20:51]

maartend @Ohmarinus25 december 2022 09:20
In aanvulling, op mijn Sony TV draait al eev V20RC3 versie, niks sideloaden, heeft gewoon zelf een update gedaan (ben wel voor de not stable versions gegaan) en dat draait als een tierelier
Kenju @Ohmarinus25 december 2022 10:11
Op Windows (op basis van de download uit de Windows Store, gaat om RC2.0)) en Android TV (Shield en Sony XR90, eveneens RC2.0) is Kodi al geüpdatet naar Nexus. Het verbaast me dus dat er nog een 19.5 uitgekomen is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Kenju op 22 juli 2024 20:51]

willemd @Ohmarinus25 december 2022 11:16
Als je favoriete skin nog niet is aangepast aan v20, dan is het toch fijn dan ze nog een laatste update voor v19 maken.

Ik ben er al te vaak ingetrapt dat er een nieuwe major versie van Kodi uitkomt, en dat je dan een halfjaar bijv. de PVR amper kunt gebruiken tenzij je de standaard skin aanzet.
DutchMuffin 25 december 2022 09:51
Jammer genoeg geen fix voor de geluidsonderbrekingen als je een film met TrueHD 7.1 geluidsspoor hebt. Die is echt irritant aan het worden.
Rocketman @DutchMuffin25 december 2022 10:01
Op welk apparaat heb je dat probleem?
DutchMuffin @Rocketman25 december 2022 10:16
Nvidia Shield 2019 Pro. Ik heb ook Maven builds geprobeerd (Matrix en Nexus) maar helaas biedt dat geen oplossing. Ik zie daarnaast nu wel op hun forum dat het een bekend probleem is. Ik zie ook een workaround: Audio Track naar RAW te zetten. Ga ik vanavond maar eens proberen :)
beezjeh @DutchMuffin25 december 2022 10:38
Ik heb geen problemen hiermee eerlijk gezegd in combinatie met mijn receiver, maar in het verleden wel gehad.
Athome @DutchMuffin25 december 2022 12:59
Ik herken het probleem niet. Gebruik zelf ook de 2019 Pro i.c.m met een Onkyo RZ1100 receiver.
Wellicht een andere HDMI kabel proberen.
In Kodi heb ik PassTrough ingesteld voor de audio.
DutchMuffin @Athome25 december 2022 14:51
Eerste waar ik toen ook aan dacht. Ik heb mijn Shield verbonden aan een soundbar via eARC. Een nieuwe gecertificeerde HDMI 2.1 kabel was helaas niet de oplossing. Meer mensen hebben hier last van (zie Kodi forum link hierboven). Ik had de hoop dat deze versie het oploste. Vanavond maar de Audio RAW optie proberen :)
jmk @DutchMuffin25 december 2022 21:17
ik lees enorm veel problemen met (e)ARC. Vooral met hoge bitrates en multi speaker output.

Kennelijk zijn er verschillende manieren voor hardwarefabrikanten om zich aan de standaard te houden en kan je met een combinatie van hardware tegen problemen aanlopen. Wat ook mogelijk is: de standaard is te los of te vaag. Dan is er te veel ruimte voor interpretatie.

Zo ben je als consument overgeleverd aan willekeur, en krijg je feitelijk niet waar je voor betaald. Ik vind het een hele slechte zaak, hopelijk doen ze hier iets aan.
Rocketman @jmk2 januari 2023 08:49
Hier een LG G1 77" met Denon AVR-X3500 receiver via E-ARC verbonden. Werkt 100% probleemloos.
vespino 25 december 2022 10:14
M’n televisie zit nog steeds op 19.3 en laat geen updates zien.
bhartman @vespino25 december 2022 10:24
Dat zal dan waarcshinlijk AndroidTV zijn:
For Android specifically, please note that we are unable to provide this update via Google Play. An updated Google requirement demands that apps now target API level 31 (Android 12) as a minimum, while Kodi v19 targets API level 29 (Android 10).
Je kan de nieuwe versie er dus alleen opzetten door te sideloaden.
vespino @bhartman25 december 2022 10:31
Ah zo. Dan maar even wachten op v20.
beezjeh @vespino25 december 2022 10:37
Je kan een officiële addon genaamd Kodi Android Installer installeren en hiermee updaten
gwystyl @beezjeh25 december 2022 10:54
Dank, die ga ik eens proberen, dat is makkelijker dan sideloaden op de Shield volgens mij!
beezjeh @gwystyl25 december 2022 10:59
Klopt, je download op een willekeurige plek en hierna gewoon installeren.

Eventueel is X-plore File Manager ook een optie op Android TV, in deze app kun je Google Drive toevoegen en via daar bestanden simpelweg gewoon downloaden op een apparaat.
vespino @beezjeh25 december 2022 11:07
Dank voor de tip. Heb 19.5 inmiddels gedownload, nu nog vinden in x-plorer…
beezjeh @vespino25 december 2022 11:35
Even via addon menu lang drukken op addon en daarna even naar de instellingen gaan.
Volgens mij gaat het standaard naar downloads map, maar anders zelf even wijzigen
vespino @beezjeh25 december 2022 11:42
Check, gevonden en gelukt.
the-body 25 december 2022 11:19
Heeft deze versie standaard ondersteuning voor Dolby Vision?
Wildfire @the-body25 december 2022 13:33
Nee. Alleen op Android-apparten die daar zelf al een licentie voor hebben.
jmk @Wildfire25 december 2022 21:21
Kan je ook een decoder codec licentie nemen voor Windows, wat bijvoorbeeld weer werkt met MPHC of een willekeurig andere speler zoals Kodi?
Binnetie 25 december 2022 19:37
Ik gebruik nu Plex als cliënt op m'n LG TV maar die speelt bepaalde soorten 4K niet at. Binnenkort wil ik een Shield TV pro aanschaffen en daar Plex opzetten (Plex server staat op m'n nas).

Ik heb vroeger Kodi gebruikt op een mediaspeler. Dat beviel redelijk, met name was ik toen met addons in de weer. Maar daar doe ik niets meer mee.
Een collega van gebruikt ook Kodi op z'n Shield. Nu zit ik ook wel eens te denken om weer Kodi te gaan gebruiken.

Maar wat maakt Kodi anders dan Plex? Wat kan het meer of juist minder? Addons gebruik ik niet.
WaarAnders @Binnetie25 december 2022 21:04
Plex als server en Kodi met plexkodi connect addon kan ik aanraden. Dan draai je eigenlijk Kodi, maar dan maak je gebruik van de centrale plex library op je nas. Oftewel geen gedoe met synchronisatie en de benefits om Plex als library manager te gebruiken. Dat stuk vond ik altijd erg slecht bij Kodi.
Magicbas @WaarAnders26 december 2022 10:51
Ik heb de Kodi bieb op mn NAS staan, waardoor alle (Kodi) clients automatisch gesynced zijn en de voortgang wordt bijgehouden.
Start met kijken op de laptop, halverwege switchen naar de Shield TV bijvoorbeeld.

Is wel even een dingetje om goed in te stellen (mariadb op de nas en de settings.nfo op iedere cliënt), maar daarna werkt het hier prima.

Je moet overigens wel goed oppassen met updates, want alle clients moeten dezelfde versie draaien anders krijgt je bieb issues
WaarAnders @Magicbas26 december 2022 17:15
Is ook een optie die ik geprobeerd heb, maar uiteindelijk vond ik dit beter werken omdat plex me een goede web gui geeft om 'dingen' te beheren en daarnaast ook mogelijkheden heeft om offline te kijken wanneer ik aan het reizen ben
denonman1 25 december 2022 09:42
Heb zojuist 20rc2 op m'n shield geïnstalleerd, vooralsnog geen enkel probleem.

Update:
Op beide shields, 2019 tube en 2019 pro.
Geen probleem, maar bij twijfel zou ik wachten op de final en ook 19.5 niet installeren. 20 komt volgens mij zeer binnenkort uit

[Reactie gewijzigd door denonman1 op 22 juli 2024 20:51]

diebobo 25 december 2022 11:03
Werkt kodi ondertussen vlekkeloos op een RPI 4 ? Ik meen eerder dat dat een drama was...
Wildfire @diebobo25 december 2022 13:16
Ik gebruik Kodi via LibreElec en ik heb -tot nu toe- geen problemen ervaren. Maar ik moet zeggen dat ik het enkel als mediaplayer voor videobestanden gebruik (veel 4K HDR bestanden) en dat draait hier vlekkeloos. Over de andere functionaliteiten kan ik niets zeggen.
wim1928 @Wildfire25 december 2022 13:28
Ik gebruik ook LibreElec ook 4k en zware bestanden ook dit draait vlekkeloos.

Maar als ik de reacties lees hebben ze allemaal veel problemen
Mijn inziens heeft het te maken met te lichte hardware .... dit heb ik vaker gelezen op forums.
Zoals hardware Intel HD6000 hapert
Neem ik een zwaardere HD530 die ik nu altijd gebruik werkt al jaren probleemloos.
diebobo @wim192826 december 2022 16:04
Dank voor de reacties. In verleden (2 jaar ??) toen was zelfs Full HD gewoon niet lekker af te spelen op een RPI4, had te maken dat t geheel opnieuw geschreven moest worden omdat de hardware zo anders was dan een RPi3b. Zelfs 10mbit videos liepen kloten...

Maar door jullie reacties zal ik weer eens een poging wagen ! Tis tenslotte maar een SD kaartje flashen en gaan .. Thanks !
Tegengeluidjes 25 december 2022 11:25
Heel lang deze software gebruikt voor mijn HTPC bij de tv i.c.m. een NAS servertje voor muziek en films. Tijdje terug overgestapt naar een Chromecast 4K HDR vanwege o.a. de mogelijkheid om Kodi hierop te laten draaien. Zwaar teleurstellend om eerlijk te zijn, deze crasht om de haverklap zodra je deze opstart en dan met name als je een ander skin wilt installeren (gewoon uit de repository).Gebruik nu VLC om te kijken en ook om mijn muziek collectie te beluisteren. Voorlopig laat ik deze nu eventjes links liggen (helaas, was altijd groot fan van deze software).
Athome @Tegengeluidjes25 december 2022 13:01
De Chromecast 4K HDR is hetzelfde apparaat als de Chromecast met Google TV?
Tegengeluidjes @Athome25 december 2022 13:16
Je hebt 2 versies van Chromecast met (Google TV): eentje met 4K ondersteuning en eentje met alleen HD ondersteuning.
Athome @Tegengeluidjes25 december 2022 13:53
Dat wist ik.
Jij hebt het dus over de 4K versie van Chromecast met Google TV waar je problemen hebt met Kodi.
Zijn er meer mensen met vergelijkbare problemen?

Ik vind het een interessante Chromecast maar juist apps als Kodi houden mij tegen. Ik heb de indruk dat de Chromecast daar eigenlijk niet zo geschikt voor is omdat Kodi wellicht te zwaar is voor de Chromecast.
WaarAnders @Athome25 december 2022 20:54
Ik draai die 4k versie met Kodi al een erg lange tijd en draait best goed, inclusief 4k remux. Dat gezegd hebbende vind ik het wel net aan.

Weinig opslagruimte, geen standaard netwerkverbinding. Dus een usb met pd, netwerk en usb is vereist. Een 2e hands shield pro 2019 is dan niet veel meer qua geld, maar biedt wel meer. Ik denk dat ik die zou kopen als ik opnieuw moet beginnen.
Athome @WaarAnders25 december 2022 22:25
Kijk daar heb ik wat aan. Dank je
n0np3r50n 25 december 2022 11:34
Kodi heeft de Mac zelden wakker gehouden dus had ik weinig aan. Plex werkt beter maar ook daar verdwijnen regelmatig de gedeelde mappen van de LG webOS. Tsja...
En air play werkt ook niet altijd, het blijft een gehannes. Zal ook wel aan de M1 kunnen liggen
telenut 25 december 2022 13:45
Zeer handig voor cable cutters!
De apps voor alle Vlaamse TV zenders zitten al in de standaard repository, je hoeft ze enkel nog te installeren en inloggegevens ingeven.
Ben al mijn Chromecasts aan het vervangen door Google TV met Kodi op nu.
Als iemand tips heeft hoe je een geconfigureerde Kodi omgeving snel kan backuppen en overzetten, tips welkom! ( specifiek voor Android TV dus)
Yarisken @telenut25 december 2022 14:12
Ik gebruik een htpc met Windows 10 en kijk alle zenders via de browser. Teveel gedoe al gehad in kodi.
Kodi gebruik ik om films in 4k en hdr te bekijken. Werkt super.
jmk @Yarisken25 december 2022 21:24
Werkt DoVi bij jou op je Windows installatie? Of alleen HDR(10+) en HLG?
Verschil met versie 20?
Asskicker @telenut25 december 2022 14:56
Hoezo je Chromecasts aan het vervangen? Op wat draait je Kodi dan?
telenut @Asskicker27 december 2022 21:44
Ok,gewone Chromecast door Chromecast met Google tv dus :-)

