Software-update: PTGui 12.18

PTGui logo (34 pix)Een regelmatig besproken stukje software in het Foto & Video Workflow-subforum is PTGui. Dit programma richt zich op het maken en aanpassen van samengestelde beelden. Dat kan een verticaal of horizontaal panorama zijn, maar ook één groot beeld met een enorme resolutie dat samengesteld is uit talloze afzonderlijke opnames. Met een stapel foto's als invoer kan het programma daarna zelf uitzoeken hoe ze naast elkaar gezet moeten worden. Voor het rekenintensieve deel kan bovendien via OpenCL de gpu worden ingezet om sneller klaar te zijn. Het beschikt over verschillende opties, waarbij het met PTGui Pro ook mogelijk wordt om onder andere hdr-foto's te combineren, bewegende objecten te maskeren en het kijkpunt aan te passen. Sinds versie 12.16 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 12.18:
  • Fixed: the Batch Builder could crash when generating projects
Changes in version 12.17:
  • Added lens profile for the 7Artisans 4mm f2.8 fisheye lens
  • Linux: the computer is now prevented from going to sleep while PTGui is stitching a panorama. On macOS and Windows this was already implemented, but not yet on Linux.
  • Fixed: Stitching DNG files with transparency (alpha channel) would result in the error message 'The pixel format of this image is different from the pixel format recorded in the project file.'
  • Fixed: Images from the Insta360 OneRS with the 4k lens are now correctly recognized. Previously PTGui assumed all images from this camera were spherical dual lens images.
  • Fixed: Linux: PTGui Failed to start if the LANG environment variable was set to an unsupported language.
  • Fixed: Linux: PTGui crashed with SIGBUS error if the temporary folder ran out of space. Now PTGui will show an error message instead.
  • Fixed: Linux: 'Open in default application for .jpg files (etc)' did not always work.
  • Fixed: Linux: The mouse wheel was not working in the thumbnail list in the Control Points, Mask and Crop tab.

PTGui

Versienummer 12.18
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website PTGui
Download https://www.ptgui.com/download.html
Licentietype Betaald

Han_Solo 13 december 2022 09:51
https://hugin.sourceforge.io/ hugin open source. Ik begrijp niet waarom iedere subrelease gevolgd wordt van dit programma.
wisselwerking @Han_Solo13 december 2022 10:28
Omdat er toch wel veel mensen zijn die dit programma gebruiken. Dat er ook alternatieven zijn, wil niet zeggen dat daarmee de nieuwswaarde van dit programma vervalt. Kan prima en-en.
Han_Solo @wisselwerking13 december 2022 12:33
Ik begrijp de reacties, maar als alle incrementele updates van alle commerciële programma's op tweakers komen te staan, wat is dan de toegevoegde waarde van software-updates, want dan wordt de lijst overspoeld. Dit is heel erg arbitrair. Wat dat betreft, zie ik liever alleen open source, waarbij iedereen zijn bijdrage kan doen en ervaring kan delen.

Maar ik snap het wel. PTGUI heeft een Nederlandse ontwikkelaar, die ook actief is op het forum.
Csotranme @Han_Solo13 december 2022 10:01
Ik heb echt allerlei tooltjes getest voor het stitchen van mn 360 foto's die ik maak met mn DJI drone maar geen enkele werkt er zo prettig als PTGui (Pro).

Andere zag ik toch vaker fouten in de scheidingslijnen tussen de losse afbeeldingen en als die er met PTGui al zijn, zijn ze daarmee gemakkelijker te corrigeren.

Verder is PTGui het enige programma waar ik een correct bestand uit wist te trekken wat door bijv. facebook herkent wordt als 360 foto.
Anders krijg je zo'n rare wereldbol als foto en niet een afbeelding waar je door heen kan bewegen.
heidanus @Han_Solo13 december 2022 12:53
PTGui heeft ook een focus op high end VFX werk en bijvoorbeeld support voor de ACEScg colorspace
ehtweak
13 december 2022 21:46
Wat ik zelf (fervent gebruiker van PTGui Pro) nog steeds bijzonder vind is dat de projectiemethode in real time bekeken kan worden en aangepast. Ook de warping/vervorming/scheef- c.q. rechttrekken kun je 'live' met de muis doen.
En dan wordt instant het beeld bijgewerkt; dan zie je meteen wat het resultaat daarvan is. :)

Dat ben ik nog steeds niet tegengekomen bij andere stitch s/w. Al helemaal niet bij Adobe's producten.
Of iemand moet dat al bij een ander product hebben gezien?

