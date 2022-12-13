Een regelmatig besproken stukje software in het Foto & Video Workflow-subforum is PTGui. Dit programma richt zich op het maken en aanpassen van samengestelde beelden. Dat kan een verticaal of horizontaal panorama zijn, maar ook één groot beeld met een enorme resolutie dat samengesteld is uit talloze afzonderlijke opnames. Met een stapel foto's als invoer kan het programma daarna zelf uitzoeken hoe ze naast elkaar gezet moeten worden. Voor het rekenintensieve deel kan bovendien via OpenCL de gpu worden ingezet om sneller klaar te zijn. Het beschikt over verschillende opties, waarbij het met PTGui Pro ook mogelijk wordt om onder andere hdr-foto's te combineren, bewegende objecten te maskeren en het kijkpunt aan te passen. Sinds versie 12.16 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 12.18: Fixed: the Batch Builder could crash when generating projects Changes in version 12.17: Added lens profile for the 7Artisans 4mm f2.8 fisheye lens

Linux: the computer is now prevented from going to sleep while PTGui is stitching a panorama. On macOS and Windows this was already implemented, but not yet on Linux.

Fixed: Stitching DNG files with transparency (alpha channel) would result in the error message 'The pixel format of this image is different from the pixel format recorded in the project file.'

Fixed: Images from the Insta360 OneRS with the 4k lens are now correctly recognized. Previously PTGui assumed all images from this camera were spherical dual lens images.

Fixed: Linux: PTGui Failed to start if the LANG environment variable was set to an unsupported language.

Fixed: Linux: PTGui crashed with SIGBUS error if the temporary folder ran out of space. Now PTGui will show an error message instead.

Fixed: Linux: 'Open in default application for .jpg files (etc)' did not always work.

Fixed: Linux: The mouse wheel was not working in the thumbnail list in the Control Points, Mask and Crop tab.