Versie 1.4.0 van XnView MP is uitgekomen. Met dit gratis programma kunnen afbeeldingen worden bekeken en bewerkt. MP staat voor Multi Platform, wat betekent dat er versies zijn voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met elk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. XnView MP gebruikt dezelfde broncode voor Windows, Linux en macOS; functionaliteit en uiterlijk van de afzonderlijke versies zijn dan ook nagenoeg gelijk. Zo is er onder andere ondersteuning voor unicode, afbeeldingen met full bit depth, een eenvoudigere manier voor vertalingen en een betere database. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Fixed:
- 2520: Total Commander as internal viewer - more info.
- 2518: Browser: Shortcut (F6) to cycle between panels - more info.
- 2515: Batch convert: output formats list - more info.
- 2511: Rating filter in toolbar instead menu - more info.
- 2507: forceUtf8ForDescription added - more info.
- 2505: Convert into WebP - more info.
- 2504: View mode: Clean metadata - more info.
- 2503: Settings format's slider - more info.
- 2502: Settings>General enhance - more info.
- 2500: Settings>Viewer enhance - more info.
- 2499: Settings>Browser enhance - more info.
- 2498: View mode - Filter menu - more info.
- 2494: Qt 5.15.11
- 2492: Automatic deskew, smooth - more info.
- 2477: Sidecar settings - more info.
- 2537: Long line in Exiftool view & copy item - more info.
- 2536: ICC file selector - more info.
- 2535: HLS crash - more info.
- 2534: JPEGXL bad output & memory - more info.
- 2533: Import&Sort: move option - more info.
- 2532: Back/Forward button to browse folder in brower mode - more info.
- 2531: .bak created - more info.
- 2530: Rating is set to 0 if file is changed outside - more info.
- 2529: PSB - more info.
- 2528: Rating is shifted after 'batch rename' more info.
- 2527: Offset default value - more info.
- 2526: Thumbnail label color - more info.
- 2525: Menu items not disabled - more info.
- 2524: 'open gps ...' - more info.
- 2523: Histogram menu - more info.
- 2522: Linux: X3F no more supported - more info.
- 2521: Edit mode: 'Open With' doesn't open edited picture
- 2519: extra value in .ini - more info.
- 2517: Different color for selected thumbnails with/without focus
- 2516: Batch convert: Levels doesn't restore correctly values - more info.
- 2514: *nix: Companion & uppercase - more info.
- 2513: Rename must keep case of companion - more info.
- 2512: Archive with wide char filename - more info.
- 2510: Sidecar for movie not loaded - more info.
- 2509: JPEGXL Export to unicode filename - more info.
- 2508: IPTC in RAW format not readed
- 2506: Face Tag: Empty RegionList - more info.
- 2501: Tags clearing after an copy/move to - more info.
- 2497: Batch convert: 'Canvas resize' crash when switching to inch
- 2496: Edit XMP in view mode is not applied - more info.
- 2495: White balance - more info.
- 2493: Settings>Catalog - import crash when aborted - more info.
- 2491: Curves not disabled on empty tab - more info.
- 2490: "Convert into" progress bar not updated - more info.
- 2489: Path selector for relocate - more info.
- 2488: Archive doesn't work - more info.
- 2487: Paint: Draw focus - more info.
- 2486: Paint: Watermark position & windows scaling - more info.
- 2485: Settings>Catalog: Additional \ to path - more info.
- 2484: 'Update files from catalog' always change file date - more info.
- 2483: Edit IPTC: 'Write' enabled for no metadata writable format - more info.
- 2482: Edit IPTC: 'edit history' - more info.
- 2481: Edit XMP: some menu entries missing - more info.
- 2480: Canvas resize: print values - more info.
- 2479: Face Tag - AppliedToDimension - more info.
- 2478: Curve dialog: No update after selecting a preset - more info.
- 2447: JPEG lossless rotation & long filename - more info.
- 2476: Choosing folder in Settings>Integration - more info.
- 2475: 'Save as' & selected formats < 5 in Settings>Formats - more info.
- 2474: Extract Alpha channel - more info.
- 2473: TIFF problem - more info.
- 2472: Default browser tooltip / viewer info - more info.
- 2471: Windows: / in title bar - more info.
- 2470: Search with categories - more info.
- 2469: ALT+Enter in view mode - more info.
- 2468: 'Thumbnails + Filename' & color format - more info.
- 2467: Crash on context menu>Edit toolbar