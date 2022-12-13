Software-update: AIMP 5.10 build 2417

AIMP logo (75 pix) Versie 5.10 build 2417 van AIMP is uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma-cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. Sinds versie 5.03 is er ook een aparte 64bit-versie van de mediaspeler. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Updated:
  • General: 3rd party libraries has been updated
  • General: localizations has been updated
Fixed:
  • Sound engine - the "cannot allocate memory" error occurs on attempt to open certain internet streams
  • Tag editor - online search - discogs - does not display search results if the entry does not have the "notes" field
  • Tag editor - OPUS - replay gain information stores to file header incorrectly if album or track gain information is missing
  • Music library - view point position resets on rebuild the grouping tree
  • Plugins - scheduler - action hangs in the "running" state if user broke automatic-created playback queue
  • Plugins - podcasts - no podcast-related commands in context menu of grouping tree
  • Plugins - WebLyrics - collision in cache lead to interrupt concurrent request
  • Fixed other minor issues

Aimp 5.0 screenshot

Versienummer 5.10 build 2417
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AIMP
Download https://www.aimp.ru/?do=download&os=windows
Licentietype Freeware

