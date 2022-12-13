Versie 5.10 build 2417 van AIMP is uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma-cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. Sinds versie 5.03 is er ook een aparte 64bit-versie van de mediaspeler. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Updated: General: 3rd party libraries has been updated

General: localizations has been updated Fixed: Sound engine - the "cannot allocate memory" error occurs on attempt to open certain internet streams

Tag editor - online search - discogs - does not display search results if the entry does not have the "notes" field

Tag editor - OPUS - replay gain information stores to file header incorrectly if album or track gain information is missing

Music library - view point position resets on rebuild the grouping tree

Plugins - scheduler - action hangs in the "running" state if user broke automatic-created playback queue

Plugins - podcasts - no podcast-related commands in context menu of grouping tree

Plugins - WebLyrics - collision in cache lead to interrupt concurrent request

Fixed other minor issues