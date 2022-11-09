Software-update: Affinity Suite 2

Affinity Photo logo (79 pix)Serif heeft versie 2 van de Affinity Suite uitgebracht. De Affinity Suite bestaat uit de programma's Photo, Designer en Publisher, en kan worden beschouwd als de tegenhanger van bijvoorbeeld Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator en InDesign. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en iOS, en wordt regelmatig met korting aangeboden. Zo wordt er op dit moment 40% korting geboden en doet Serif verder ook niet aan abonnementen. Uitgebreide informatie over de nieuwe mogelijkheden van de afzonderlijke programma's kunnen hier worden gevonden; dit zijn de belangrijkste verbeteringen in Affinity Photo 2:

Non-destructive RAW Develop

You can now develop RAW files non-destructively, which means you can go back to change your develop settings at anytime, even after adding additional layers or adjustments to your file. Choose to embed into a document file or link externally to reduce file size.

Compound Masks

Easily combine multiple mask layers together non-destructively using add, intersect, subtract and XOR operations. This means separate masks you have created can be maintained non-destructively while creating new masks based on those component parts.

Live Mesh Warp

Want an image or file to be distorted to match the surface of an underlying template? Now you can apply a non-destructive warp to make that happen, and go back to edit whenever you like. It is highly effective for mock-up work, where you might place document files and composite them onto surfaces such as book or magazine pages.

Normals Adjustment

Adjust lighting information baked into existing normal maps. Great as a standalone feature for texture artists, but also allows the editing of lighting layers generated from 3D render software.

Live Masks

Build lots of powerful, non-destructive workflows with new Live Masks which update automatically based on the properties of the underlying image.

Hue Range

Create a mask based on a specific colour in your image, allowing you to apply adjustments, effects or just paint on the automatically generated mask for your chosen hue.

Band-Pass

Band-Pass creates a mask focused around edges within an image. This has wide uses for retouchers who work on different frequency layers, but also enables the creation of artistic effects.

Luminosity

Mask specific luminosity ranges, for example, specific ranges of highlights or shadows (or anything in between) to apply controlled adjustments to those areas.

Saved Layer States

A powerful feature that allows you to save different visibility states of your layer stack to quickly review different design options or versions of your work.

Either create a manual layer state to save your layer visibility as it currently is or smart layer states which let you specify whether you want to turn layers on or off based on one or more of the following filter criteria: layer colour tag, layer type, layer name and lock status.

JPEG XL Import/Export

Affinity Photo has been a leader in editing wide colour gamut and HDR images, with full support for full HDR displays. JPEG XL support now allows you to export to a format which is being more and more supported—particularly by web browsers—meaning what you see in Affinity Photo can now be consumed by others.

Affinity Photo 2

Versienummer 2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Serif
Download https://affinity.serif.com/en-gb/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 09-11-2022 14:51
78 • submitter: MsanderM

09-11-2022 • 14:51

78

Submitter: MsanderM

Bron: Serif

Intuos 9 november 2022 15:01
Niet onbelangrijk om te vermelden dat als de hele suite gekocht wordt, de programma's voor zowel MacOS, Windows als de Ipad gebruikt kunnen worden, waar dit voorheen platform specifiek was. De korting van 40% geldt voor iedereen. Er is geen korting voor degenen die V1 al aangeschaft hebben, omdat de Windows en Apple stores het niet toestaan om korting voor bestaande klanten toe te passen.

Er zijn performance verbeteringen voor grote gelinkte bestanden, de layers studio heeft iconen per laag type en betere drag-drop zones voor masken, nesten van layers en herpositioneren. Ook DXF support en een scala aan andere verbeteringen worden hier niet genoemd.

Voor de volledige release notes check de links voor de individuele producten hieronder en scroll door naar de Full Feature list:
Affinity Designer V2
Affinity Photo V2
Affinity Publisher V2
hottestbrain @Intuos9 november 2022 15:48
Ik kon V1 zowel op MacOS als Windows gebruiken: De license code werkte gewoon op beide platforms na downloaden van de demo. Kan me voorstellen dat dit op iPad net iets anders werkt natuurlijk.
Intuos @hottestbrain9 november 2022 16:03
Gek, in principe hoorde je voor beide een licentie te kopen.
Mars Warrior @hottestbrain9 november 2022 16:23
iPad versies moest je gewoon via de store apart aanschaffen. Met korting was dat uitstekend te doen :)
masterwillems @Mars Warrior9 november 2022 19:19
Je krijgt een QR code om te scannen als je hem via de website koopt.
Htbaa @hottestbrain9 november 2022 21:08
Hmm, nooit over nagedacht om te proberen. Komt misschien ook omdat vanuit je bestelling je alleen een link naar het platform hebt waar je het voor hebt aangeschaft. Maar had de trial dus ook apart kunnen downloaden.

Een jaar geleden Affinity Photo gekocht voor MacOS en nu ik helemaal overgestapt ben was ik eigenlijk Affinity Designer ook nodig (nou ja, een gratis pakketje voor wat SVG's voor op het web was ook voldoende geweest).Voor mij komt deze lancering goed uit en dat je in het totaalpakket alles hebt voor alle platformen vind ik een mooie deal. Publisher ben ik niet nodig, maar leuk om te hebben denk ik. Had 'm al op Windows (destijds alles met korting gekocht).

Waar ik wel benieuwd naar ben is hoe frequent ze een major release gaan doen. Ze zijn erg lang in de 1.x serie gebleven. Als het jaarlijks wordt doe ik daar niet aan mee. Daarvoor gebruik ik de programma's niet genoeg.
Transistortje @Intuos9 november 2022 16:07
Heeft de Affinity suite net als Adobe een launcher (Creative Cloud) die altijd aan 'moet' staan? Of is het mogelijk om bijvoorbeeld Affinity Photo als standalone software te draaien na activatie?
Ik vind dat nogal een nadeel aan Adobe software op de Laptop/MacBook namelijk.

Edit: Dank voor de reacties, is dus een eenmalige activatie :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Transistortje op 23 juli 2024 10:10]

Intuos @Transistortje9 november 2022 16:22
Je hebt eenmalig een internet verbinding nodig om je licentie te activeren. Voor de rest geen nare praktijken zoals bij Adobe: https://forum.affinity.se...ate-split/#comment-977190
Mars Warrior @Transistortje9 november 2022 16:25
Ik ken geen launcher in v1. Per app heb je een licentie code en email adres die je invoert en klaar.
Donster @Intuos9 november 2022 15:31
De videos van de nieuwe features:

Affinity Designer 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QS3PrrOHJIs

Affinity Photo 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0NqrMWlU3go

Affinity Publisher 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WVqOON7Rg34

Affinity Photo for iPad
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=46sw4ZqZ-QM

Affinity Publisher for iPad
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EFqhU8lE-o0

Ik heb overigens geen aandelen o.i.d. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Donster op 23 juli 2024 10:10]

Intuos @Donster9 november 2022 15:38
De video's zijn zeker een aanrader, omdat ze ook minder gebruikte features combineren in één workflow. Het is zeker geen: "nou, dit is feature 1, als je hier en hier klikt, dan doet ie dat. Op naar feature 2." Je ziet ook gelijk dat er wel degelijk een goede visie achter zit.
Donster @Intuos9 november 2022 15:42
Ja klopt.
Vooral de "kleine" dingen.
Zoals even de effecten verslepen naar andere layers en die cut tool waarmee ze die tekst versnijden en het automatisch een groep maakt met alle vector elementen. Het ziet er zeker goed uit. _/-\o_
Menesis @Intuos9 november 2022 15:25
Dat het nu cross-platform is is wel echt top zeg! Ik ga even met mijn baas overleggen :+
Oon @Intuos9 november 2022 16:55
Er is geen korting voor degenen die V1 al aangeschaft hebben, omdat de Windows en Apple stores het niet toestaan om korting voor bestaande klanten toe te passen.
Jammer dat ze geen extra korting bieden via hun eigen website.. Zakelijk maakt het natuurlijk niet zoveel uit, maar ik kan voor mijn hobbymatige probeersels geen 120 euro verantwoorden, en voor al mijn freelance werk ben ik gewoon nog genoodzaakt om Creative Cloud te gebruiken
- peter - 9 november 2022 14:57
Betekend dit dat je ze weer opnieuw moet aanschaffen als je 1.0 hebt?
angelina @- peter -9 november 2022 15:01
Net recent aangeschaft (v1), zie helaas geen speciale prijs voor deze groep gebruikers
Donster @angelina9 november 2022 15:27
Helaas is er geen upgrade korting aangezien ze dit als een hele nieuwe versie zien.

Zelf heb ik al een paar jaar de V1 en oók voor een mooi bedrag destijds.
Ben er overigens heel tevreden over.

Als je geen poweruser bent kun je daar nog wel een tijdje mee vooruit lijkt mij.
Tenzij er echt functies zijn die je mist.

Als je heel recentelijk een aankoop hebt gedaan van V1 zou je eventueel ook even een e-mail kunnen doen naar de support van Affinity.
Niet geschoten is altijd mis. (soms willen bedrijven dan weleens een upgrade doen)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Donster op 23 juli 2024 10:10]

Tourmaline @Donster10 november 2022 01:08
er is wel korting, 40% als je alle 3 tegelijk koopt. dan zijn ze nog maar €40 per stuk. in de huidige tijd is dat niet duur.
ZombieRofl @angelina9 november 2022 15:24
Klopt en dat is precies een reden waarom ik ook ergens wel verbaast ben.
bzzzt @angelina9 november 2022 15:29
Dat is natuurlijk wel zuur, maar je kan de v1 suite waarschijnlijk nog best een tijd gebruiken.
Aan de andere kant kost de v2 suite upgrade eenmalig wat Adobe voor 2 maanden gebruik wil hebben.
Intuos @angelina9 november 2022 15:35
Serif heeft hiertoe besloten, omdat ze anders bestaande gebruikers die de software via de App store of Windows store hebben besteld geen korting konden geven. Wellicht kun je een bericht sturen op het forum als het echt heel recent gekocht is: https://forum.affinity.se...-accounts-and-purchasing/

In het verleden heeft Serif bijvoorbeeld de black-friday korting verlengd voor mensen die nog in hun trial periode zaten. Wat dat betreft heeft het bedrijf een goede reputatie en is het misschien het proberen waard.
Htbaa @angelina9 november 2022 21:10
Ik zag in reacties op Twitter dat ze klanten die kort geleden v1 hebben aangeschaft nog zullen benaderen per mail. Weet niet wat recent is in jouw geval, maar misschien toch de mail even in de gaten houden.
Rembert @angelina11 november 2022 14:35
Als je het recent hebt aangeschaft, gewoon even contact met ze opnemen. Dat meldden ze op Twitter. Je krijgt dan vast een kortingscode.
angelina @angelina19 november 2022 12:28
Mail gestuurd en inderdaad een code ontvangen voor 20% korting bovenop de 40%.
Stukfruit @- peter -9 november 2022 15:09
Met een prijs van £89.99 (102,40 Euro) voor de hele suite met 3 programma's waarvoor Adobe al meer dan dat per jaar voor alleen Photoshop rekent, hoop ik dat je dit anders bedoelde dan het hier overkomt ;)

Om antwoord te geven op je vraag:
"For our existing customers we have also been very conscious that, considering many of our sales are generated via app stores, it’s not possible to provide upgrade pricing. That’s the main reason we have decided to offer such a large launch discount – to give users a chance to upgrade at an incredible price."
Lijkt erop dat je het inderdaad opnieuw moet aanschaffen. Maar met jarenlang zoveel gratis updates, zo'n prijs en de aanwezige features vind ik dat eigenlijk niet zo erg.

Als ze dat willen betaal ik het zelfs drie keer als dat betekent dat ik niet maandelijks belasting hoef af te dragen aan Adobe :)

edit:
Te laat...

[Reactie gewijzigd door Stukfruit op 23 juli 2024 10:10]

- peter - @Stukfruit9 november 2022 15:14
Ja, eens dat t beter is dan een maandelijks abbonement. Helaas vrij recent v1 aangeschaft, dus dat is een beetje jammer.
masterwillems @Stukfruit9 november 2022 15:14
Ze pakken iets meer dan een flat exchange GBP naar EUR. Tis €119.99 voor de gehele suite (Windows, macOS en IOS). Nogsteeds een erg nette prijs.
RoyK @Stukfruit9 november 2022 16:17
Photoshop + Lightroom kost 12 euro per maand. Dan heb je de beste van twee werelden. Een solide foto manager en de nr1 foto bewerker in de markt. Ik werk met Photoshop en Photo, maar Photoshop is wel echt van een ander niveau. Zeker met de nueral filters (A.I.) tegenwoordig die je een hoop tijd kunnen besparen.

Gelukkig kunnen we tegenwoordig kiezen uit meer dan Photoshop of Gimp (bleh). En is Photo een mooi programma in between. De éénmalige aanschaf maakt het interessant. Maar er zijn meer spelers in dit sigment die je ook kunt overwegen boven Affinity Photo.
Intuos @RoyK9 november 2022 16:24
Voor RAW developing in context van een publicatie layout moet ik toch toegeven dat Affinity dit wel erg aantrekkelijk heeft gemaakt. Je kunt nu naar de Develop persona binnen Affinity Publisher, zie: https://youtu.be/0NqrMWlU3go?t=291

Maar inderdaad, er zijn de laatste jaren meer spelers gekomen als concurrent voor Lightroom. Helaas kan Affinity Photo het nog niet geheel vervangen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Intuos op 23 juli 2024 10:10]

RoyK @Intuos9 november 2022 16:30
Ik denk dat velen hadden gehoopt op een Lightroom tegenhanger van Affinity. En dit dan allemaal in een lekker fris Affinity sausje. Ik had daar stiekem op gerekend. Het lijkt erop dat ze zich blijven richten op wat er nu is. En daar is op zich ook niets mis mee. Expanderen hoeft ook niet altijd goed te zijn.
Aerkhanite @- peter -9 november 2022 15:00
Volgens de website wel ja.
What does the launch of V2 mean for existing users? Do I have to upgrade?
Upgrading is completely optional and, if you wish, you can continue to use the original apps for as long as you like. Please bear in mind that V1 will no longer receive any updates.

Is V2 a paid-for upgrade? If so, is it subscription-free like V1?
Yes and yes. If you wish to upgrade to V2 you will need to pay, but as with V1, you only need to make a one-off payment—no subscription required.
Redelijk logisch ook, het is geen update. Netzoals de oude Adobe CS pakketten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Aerkhanite op 23 juli 2024 10:10]

jzn21 @- peter -9 november 2022 15:02
Helaas moet je voor een upgrade betalen, maar je krijgt wel 40% korting:
https://affinity.serif.com/en-gb/affinity-pricing/

Voor een particulier komt dat neer op €119.99 voor de gehele suite, deze is dan wel meteen cross-platform in te zetten.
NLWildcard @- peter -9 november 2022 15:09
Ja dat klopt, uit de faq:

Do you offer upgrade pricing?

No, as many of our sales are made through third party App Stores we do not have a mechanism to offer upgrade pricing. This was why we decided to offer such a large launch discount—to give users an opportunity to upgrade at an incredible price.
RoyK 9 november 2022 16:04
Ik ben voor al mijn vector tekenwerk overgestapt van Adobe Illustrator naar Affinity Designer. Hoewel het tot nu toe best okay gaat, loopt ik links en rechts wel eens tegen de lamp. Met name samenwerken met anderen of artwork aanleveren aan andere partij gaat gewoon problematisch. De sector is (en blijft voorlopig) een Adobe workflow.

De pencil in Illustrator werkt een heel stuk beter dan die van Affinity. En de live tracing in Illustrator heeft me ook vaak een goede dienst gedaan. Ik had gehoopt dat er een vorm van tracing in zou komen.

De leukste en handigiste update wat mij betreft is de nieuwe warp tool waarmee je live vectors kunt warpen binnen een groep. Alles wat je in deze groep schuift krijgt dezelfde warm. Daar zie ik een heleboel mogelijkheden mee.

Voor Photo had ik gehoopt dat affinity meer met A.I. in zou komen. Adobe heeft zijn eigen A.I. engine Sensai, en wat er allemaal mogelijk is, wordt steeds gekker. In een hand omdraai repareer of retoucheer je nu een foto. Je hoeft alleen nog wat te tweaken en klaar. Bewerkingen waar ik voorheen een uur aan zoet was doe ik nu in 10 minuten. En als mijn computer wat rapper was, misschien zelfs maar 5.

Ik gebruik Photoshop ook voor al het digitaal tekenen. Afffinity Photo heeft dit plekje helaas niet in kunnen vullen.

Al om al, is het prettig dat Affinity met 2.0 naar buiten is gekomen. Ze waren de afgelopen maanden behoorlijk stil.

Niet iedereen zal het met mij eens zijn, maar Adobe krijgt vaak slack over hun abonnement systeem. Zeker voor de professional zijn 6 tientjes och niet zo heel spannend voor een complete suite, inclusief een heleboel A.I. dat al het rotwerk voor je regelt, bestanden live samenwerken in allerlei programma's en je op verschillende systemen alles installeren. Tel daarbij ook nog een stuk cload space bij op zodat je van de PC zo verder gaat op de iPad.

Neem bijvoorbeeld de Photoshop + Lightroom pack. 12 euro per maand. Dan heb je het beste van het beste. Mag je gereedschap dan helemaal niets meer kosten?

Het is dat er geen Photoshop + Illustrator combi is voor 12 euro per maand. Want dan had ik er misschien niet eens lang over nagedacht.

Ik gebruik de rest van het Adobe Suite niet. Ik voel me wat vrijer om creatief rond te snuffelen en andere programma's te onderzoeken. Zit je wat dieper in de wereld van Adobe, wordt het erg lastig.

Kies je voor Affinity, is dat natuurlijk ook geen probleem. Tegen een lage investering krijg je een heleboel. Je moet dit wel voor elk device aanschaffen. Ik zou het dus nodig moeten hebben voor mijn Macbook, PC en iPad pro.

Wel vraag ik me af of Affinity Photo het gaat redden tegenover andere jongens die wel all in gaan op A.I. zoals bijvoorbeeld Luminar. Het klinkt een beetje gek om dit nu te zeggen, want een jaar geleden dacht ik er anders over. Maar is het old-skool foto bewerken gewoon verleden tijd aan het worden. En voor mijn gevoel zit Affinity Photo nu een beetje in.

Anyway, leuke update van Affinity. Voor wie het nog niet bezit, ze zwaaien regelmatig met -40% korting. En misschien doen ze wat extra's met Black Friday.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RoyK op 23 juli 2024 10:10]

Mars Warrior @RoyK9 november 2022 16:31
Als je alle 3 de apps koopt voor €119 met de UA license, dan kun je de apps op al je devices installeren. Daarmee is v2 dus feitelijk goedkoper dan voorheen apart voor Windows, Mac en iPad aanachaffen!
DirtyBird @RoyK9 november 2022 16:54
Ik heb lang een illegale photoshop gehad en was er wel klaar mee en wilde gewoon betalen voor wat ik gebruik. Toen schrok ik wel van de prijs. Ik gebruik het af en toe na een vakantie om wat foto's te bewerken voor een fotoboek.
Affinity voelt voor mij een beetje als 95% van wat je met photoshop kan, en die laatste 5% is wel significant (en waarschijnlijk heel moeilijk om te maken), maar voor de casual gebruiker niet die enorme investering waard t.o.v. de eenmalige aanschafprijs van affinity.

Als prof zou ik denk ik nog steeds wel photoshop willen, maar als amateur/hobbyist; no way.
Cergorach @DirtyBird9 november 2022 22:40
Voor €145,09/jaar is de Photoshop+Lightroom combo ook nog interessant als een zware amateur/hobbyist, maar €755,88/jaar voor het hele pakket is voor velen veel te ver gegrepen.

Vergeet niet dat de normale prijs (zonder korting) voor de Affinity Suite ook gewoon €200 is. Heeft Affinity een Lightroom alternatief? Is Darktable een Lightroom alternatief? Maar is Gimp dan ook een Photoshop alternatief? Waarom zou iemand dan nog betalen voor Affinity? Waarom zou iemand dan nog betalen voor Adobe?

Persoonlijk denk ik dat het gros van de consumenten niet eens weet wat de Adobe producten meer kunnen dan een Affinity product of wat een Affinity product meer kan dan een Gimp, Inkscape of een Scribus... Maar als iemand perse vind dat een gratis product net zo goed is als een duur betaald product, laat ze in die waan... ;-)
DirtyBird @Cergorach9 november 2022 22:58
Als ik 145 per jaar ga betalen moet ik wel zeker weten dat ik het ook ga gebruiken.
Zoveel ben ik er niet mee bezig dat ik daar een abo op wil.
Ik heb GIMP ook geprobeerd, maar vond het beduidend minder gebruiksvriendelijk. Daarnaast zijn er voor affinity uitstekende tutorialvideo's (wellicht voor gimp ook).
Cergorach @DirtyBird9 november 2022 23:02
Als je het niet zeker weet dat je het niet gaat gebruiken, dan betaal je ook geen €145/jaar. Je gebruikt het een maandje en betaald €12. Maar ik vraag me af of je in zo een use case ook €200 per zoveel jaar gaat betalen...

Er zijn zelfs tutorials voor Paint! ;-)

Het issue is dus meer gebruikers gemak vs. kosten vs. feature set vs. onderbuikgevoel...
jurriaan 9 november 2022 18:59
Ik heb een email gekregen van Affinity dat ik gratis kan upgraden. Dat terwijl ik mijn licenties al een aantal jaren geleden heb ontvangen:
We’re aware that you’ve recently purchased multiple V1 apps, so as a gesture of goodwill, we wanted to upgrade you to V2 completely free of charge. Better yet, we’re giving you a Universal Licence which gives you access to all apps on all your devices across Mac, Windows and iPad (including Publisher for iPad!). It’s a streamlined way of working that gives you the freedom to create wherever you are, on any app or platform.
Dus check je mail even voordat je de aanschaf doet (overigens vind ik de 40% korting ook gewoon heel gul, ja het is duurder geworden, maar we zijn ook een aantal jaar verder en het subscription model wat we allemaal heel fijn vinden betekent natuurlijk ook dat dit de enige inkomsten zijn die ze krijgen)
Chiron Moderator Discord @jurriaan9 november 2022 20:33
Ik heb geen mail helaas, maar volgens mij heb ik Affinity Photo destijds gekocht via de Apple app store en niet via de site van Serif, wellicht dat dat ook nog uitmaakt.
Htbaa @jurriaan9 november 2022 21:25
Hmm ik heb vorig jaar Affinity Photo voor MacOS gekocht, al 's een keer op iPad en alle 3 applicaties voor Windows (april 2020 en 2017). Ik heb niet zo'n mail gehad, maar heb al wel de upgrade gedaan. Benieuwd of ik nog wat krijg te horen, maar denk het niet :-).
ZombieRofl @jurriaan9 november 2022 19:21
Ik zal kijken. Toch is de prijs met korting al veel hoger dan het kort geleden was.
Cergorach @jurriaan9 november 2022 22:12
Oef, net nadat ik de Affinity Suite v2 heb gekocht lees je dit...
jurriaan @Cergorach9 november 2022 22:36
Ik had hem ook al gekocht toen ik de mail kreeg :) heb wel een mail gestuurd, maar op zich vind ik het eigenlijk niet zo'n probleem om het te betalen.
novasurp @jurriaan9 november 2022 22:47
Ik heb Affinity Designer een jaar geleden gekocht via de website van Affinity, maar nog niets gekregen.
ZombieRofl 9 november 2022 15:31
Gezien de hype en 'BIG' announcement ging ik stiekem uit van een uitstap naar een nieuw software zoals Lightroom of Premiere versie. Dat versie 2 eraan zat te komen wist iedereen wel, zeker gezien de laatste versies en de tijd van stilte betreft updates. Daarnaast geen aangepaste prijs voor mensen die de versie 1 hebben gekocht valt tegen. Ja het is 'goedkoop', maar je betaald nu toch weer even opnieuw voor dezelfde software (normale prijs 85 Euro?!). Daarnaast en dat is echt persoonlijk is het eigenlijk geen versie 2 waardig gezien de hoeveelheid updates per programma. Persoonlijk blijf ik dan ook zeker nog even de eerste versie gebruiken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ZombieRofl op 23 juli 2024 10:10]

StefanJanssen @ZombieRofl9 november 2022 18:51
Dat versie 2 eraan zat te komen wist iedereen wel
Ik volg Affinity op social media en gebruik de tools een aantal keer per week, maar had hier toch geen idee van.
Htbaa @StefanJanssen9 november 2022 21:15
Nah ja, eerder als in dat ze ongetwijfeld een keer naar een v2 gaan en dat daarmee de updates van v1 stoppen. Toen ik de aankondiging op Twitter zag dat er wat aan zat te kopen had ik enige vrees voor v2 om deze reden. Maar het aanbod wat er nu ligt vind ik meer dan redelijk, dus heb er gebruik van gemaakt.

Maar had zelf eerder het idee dat ze met een andere applicatie kwamen, iets als video of een DAM. Maar ja, voor video kan je niet tegen DaVinci Resolve (gratis) op denk ik.
Canaria 9 november 2022 15:37
De applicaties zijn wel uit de App Store verdwenen. Dat betekent dat je met de nieuwe versie niet meer kunt delen binnen de familie.
WhatsappHack @Canaria10 november 2022 17:38
Die verschijnt dan toch alsnog onder de aankopen tab?
Backspin 9 november 2022 15:43
De korting is wel een beetje een sigaar uit eigen doos. De prijzen van versie 2 liggen een stuk hoger dan die van versie 1, met de 40% korting betaal je nu ongeveer hetzelfde als voor versie 1.

En helaas, ook versie 2 lijkt niet in het Nederlands beschikbaar te zijn. Jammer, want ik ken meerdere mensen waarbij dit het struikelblok is voor bijvoorbeeld de aanschaf van bij Affinity Photo als vervanger voor Photoshop.
Step @Backspin9 november 2022 16:13
Ja mijn vader heeft dit probleem ook, ook al lijkt het sprekend op Photoshop. Hij heeft nog altijd moeite met de taal.
DirtyBird @Backspin9 november 2022 16:57
Aan de andere kant, in een andere taal dan Engels kun je het wel vergeten om hulp op internet te zoeken.
Is wellicht ook een kwestie van wennen, want heel veel tools hebben toch namen die je in het dagelijks leven niet gebruikt. Of iets nou saturation of verzadiging heet, een leek zegt beide niks.
DirtyBird 9 november 2022 15:52
Ik gebruik nu een jaar of 2 affinity photo en de toevoeging van non-destructive raw bewerking vind ik wel een belangrijke.
Jammer dat er geen DAM bij zit. Ik ga wel opnieuw betalen. V1 destijds voor 27 euro gekocht. Dat is geen geld :)

Edit: ik zie dat deze inderdaad wel wat duurder is. Nu 49 euro incl korting. Nog steeds relatief goedkoop.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DirtyBird op 23 juli 2024 10:10]

kayjay 9 november 2022 16:05
Ik vind het persoonlijk als bestaande gebruiker sinds jaar en dag iets teleurstellend dat je de ganse bundel moet kopen om toegang te hebben tot de apps op elk platform.

Ik gebruik exclusief Affinity Designer en moet nu de helft van de ganse bundel daarvoor ophoesten om gebruik te kunnen maken van enkel Designer op iPad en Windows. 😞
Cergorach 9 november 2022 16:25
We kondigen aan:
- Een 50%+ prijsverhoging.
- Je oude betaalde software wordt niet langer ondersteund.

Van €56 per stuk naar €85 per stuk, ja je kan het nu kopen met 40% korting, maar er waren regelmatig 50% kortings acties om marktaandeel te winnen.

Wil je de hele set kopen, dan ben je nu €120 (inc. btw) kwijt, terwijl ik de v1 set heb gekocht voor €84...

Ga ik de hele set v2 kopen? Ja waarschijnlijk wel, maar dit wordt een stuk lastiger om hobbyisten 'even' aan te raden als goedkoop pakketje.
DirtyBird @Cergorach9 november 2022 17:00
Tot je het met photoshop gaat vergelijken. Jij vergelijkt nu met hun vorige suite uit 2015.
PS kost dacht ik 12E per maand? Na 4 maanden hebben beide dan evenveel gekost. Ik vind dit nog steeds niet lastig uit te leggen.
Cergorach @DirtyBird9 november 2022 18:48
Ik heb zakelijk het Adobe Creative Suite, dus ik weet wat het kost... ;-)

€56 was nog te doen voor velen, €28 tijdens de vele sale zelfs zeer goed! Maar €85 per stuk of €200 voor de hele suite is voor velen een bedrag dat je niet even neerlegt. En vergelijken met PS is leuk, maar wel een stap terug als je bepaalde functionaliteit van PS gebruikt, er is een reden waarom je een dergelijk bedrag neerlegt voor PS, etc. Als je puur basic functionaliteit uit PS gebruikt is Affinity inderdaad een stuk goedkoper en een overstap zou daarmee een no-brainer moeten zijn.
Loller1 @Cergorach9 november 2022 18:22
Heb je de Affinity Suite v1 toevallig gekocht toen er nog maar 2 apps inzaten in plaats van 3?
Cergorach @Loller19 november 2022 18:49
Nope, alle drie gekocht voor €27,99 per stuk.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

