Serif heeft versie 2 van de Affinity Suite uitgebracht. De Affinity Suite bestaat uit de programma's Photo, Designer en Publisher, en kan worden beschouwd als de tegenhanger van bijvoorbeeld Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator en InDesign. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en iOS, en wordt regelmatig met korting aangeboden. Zo wordt er op dit moment 40% korting geboden en doet Serif verder ook niet aan abonnementen. Uitgebreide informatie over de nieuwe mogelijkheden van de afzonderlijke programma's kunnen hier worden gevonden; dit zijn de belangrijkste verbeteringen in Affinity Photo 2:

You can now develop RAW files non-destructively, which means you can go back to change your develop settings at anytime, even after adding additional layers or adjustments to your file. Choose to embed into a document file or link externally to reduce file size.

Easily combine multiple mask layers together non-destructively using add, intersect, subtract and XOR operations. This means separate masks you have created can be maintained non-destructively while creating new masks based on those component parts.

Want an image or file to be distorted to match the surface of an underlying template? Now you can apply a non-destructive warp to make that happen, and go back to edit whenever you like. It is highly effective for mock-up work, where you might place document files and composite them onto surfaces such as book or magazine pages.

Adjust lighting information baked into existing normal maps. Great as a standalone feature for texture artists, but also allows the editing of lighting layers generated from 3D render software.

Build lots of powerful, non-destructive workflows with new Live Masks which update automatically based on the properties of the underlying image.

Create a mask based on a specific colour in your image, allowing you to apply adjustments, effects or just paint on the automatically generated mask for your chosen hue.

Band-Pass creates a mask focused around edges within an image. This has wide uses for retouchers who work on different frequency layers, but also enables the creation of artistic effects.

Mask specific luminosity ranges, for example, specific ranges of highlights or shadows (or anything in between) to apply controlled adjustments to those areas.

A powerful feature that allows you to save different visibility states of your layer stack to quickly review different design options or versions of your work.

Either create a manual layer state to save your layer visibility as it currently is or smart layer states which let you specify whether you want to turn layers on or off based on one or more of the following filter criteria: layer colour tag, layer type, layer name and lock status.

Affinity Photo has been a leader in editing wide colour gamut and HDR images, with full support for full HDR displays. JPEG XL support now allows you to export to a format which is being more and more supported—particularly by web browsers—meaning what you see in Affinity Photo can now be consumed by others.