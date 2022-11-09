Versie 1.176.0 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource en crossplatform teksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD en Solaris. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python-add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog sinds versie 1.174.0 ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in CudaText version 1.176.0:
Changes in CudaText version 1.175.0:
- Add: Windows: avoid annoying white line under themed menubar
- Add: option to turn off 'line states': "gutter_line_states"
- Add: Project Manager: don't sort 'by extension': a) folders, b) non-Latin extensions
- Add: apply options "caret_view*" also to plugins' input fields
- Change: Find dialog: make all buttons not focusable
- Change: option "unprinted_content" sub-option "x": a) must hide marks when there is no selection, b) must affect line-break marks too
- Change: make jump in the "delete word" commands similar to Sublime/Firefox
- Fix: when Project Manager opens 'preview' tab, it must be activated
- Fix: bad rendering of 'pilcrow' unprinted mark on Unix'es
- Change: changed rendering of "Unicode combined characters" (accent chars), now they have separate char-cell like letters; this was needed to solve several issues with accent chars
- Change: don't activate ui-tab by right/middle click
- Change: Find dialog: close the dialog after 'Select all'/'Mark all'
- Change: Find dialog: now Up-arrow goes to next dropdown item (before Down-arrow did that), like in Sublime Text
- Change: API event on_change_slow becomes more lazy, ie it fires only in the applicaion idle state (no keyboard/mouse input for 1-2secs)
- Add: dialog About: add button 'Copy to clipboard'
- Fix: with "undo_persistent" on, lines with tab-chars were loaded wrong from undo-file
- Fix: options "caret_view*" did not affect: find-dialog, console, code-tree filter, menu dialogs
- Fix: command "insert empty line below" inserted 2 lines at the file end
- Fix: command "delete line" was not deleting the last line
- Fix: wrong Undo after Alt+Up / Alt+Down
- Fix: regression in 1.173: code-tree was not updated good for lite lexers
- Fix: regression in 1.171: with 3 selections '_[dd][dd][dd]_' typing 'a' produced '_a_' instead of '_aaa_'
- Fix: regression in 1.166.x: _empty_ session was reopened wrong