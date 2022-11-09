Software-update: CudaText 1.176.0

CudaText logo (79 pix)Versie 1.176.0 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource en crossplatform teksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD en Solaris. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python-add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog sinds versie 1.174.0 ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in CudaText version 1.176.0:
  • Add: Windows: avoid annoying white line under themed menubar
  • Add: option to turn off 'line states': "gutter_line_states"
  • Add: Project Manager: don't sort 'by extension': a) folders, b) non-Latin extensions
  • Add: apply options "caret_view*" also to plugins' input fields
  • Change: Find dialog: make all buttons not focusable
  • Change: option "unprinted_content" sub-option "x": a) must hide marks when there is no selection, b) must affect line-break marks too
  • Change: make jump in the "delete word" commands similar to Sublime/Firefox
  • Fix: when Project Manager opens 'preview' tab, it must be activated
  • Fix: bad rendering of 'pilcrow' unprinted mark on Unix'es
Changes in CudaText version 1.175.0:
  • Change: changed rendering of "Unicode combined characters" (accent chars), now they have separate char-cell like letters; this was needed to solve several issues with accent chars
  • Change: don't activate ui-tab by right/middle click
  • Change: Find dialog: close the dialog after 'Select all'/'Mark all'
  • Change: Find dialog: now Up-arrow goes to next dropdown item (before Down-arrow did that), like in Sublime Text
  • Change: API event on_change_slow becomes more lazy, ie it fires only in the applicaion idle state (no keyboard/mouse input for 1-2secs)
  • Add: dialog About: add button 'Copy to clipboard'
  • Fix: with "undo_persistent" on, lines with tab-chars were loaded wrong from undo-file
  • Fix: options "caret_view*" did not affect: find-dialog, console, code-tree filter, menu dialogs
  • Fix: command "insert empty line below" inserted 2 lines at the file end
  • Fix: command "delete line" was not deleting the last line
  • Fix: wrong Undo after Alt+Up / Alt+Down
  • Fix: regression in 1.173: code-tree was not updated good for lite lexers
  • Fix: regression in 1.171: with 3 selections '_[dd][dd][dd]_' typing 'a' produced '_a_' instead of '_aaa_'
  • Fix: regression in 1.166.x: _empty_ session was reopened wrong

CudaText

Versienummer 1.176.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website CudaText
Download https://cudatext.github.io/download.html
Licentietype GPL

Update-historie

26-05 CudaText 1.224.0 0
04-04 CudaText 1.223.0 1
09-03 CudaText 1.222.0 0
28-01 CudaText 1.221.0 0
15-12 CudaText 1.220.0 6
03-11 CudaText 1.219.0 1
14-10 CudaText 1.218.0 1
08-'24 CudaText 1.217.0 7
07-'24 CudaText 1.216.0 0
06-'24 CudaText 1.215.0 0
Meer historie

CudaText

Reacties

Compuse 9 november 2022 13:49
Ondersteuning op macOS en Linux lijkt verleden tijd en vele zullen niet awijken van Komo, NeoVim, Sublime, Atom of N++ lijkt me door de vele issues met de extra's zoals plugins/addons. Verder stond mij wel bij de hij uitgebreid kon zoeken en redelijk overzichtelijk was.
TheVivaldi @Compuse9 november 2022 20:12
Ik zie anders dat de nieuwste versie gewoon wordt aangeboden voor macOS en Linux: https://cudatext.github.io/download.html

cc @Drobanir i.v.m. betere downloadlink. Op de door mij gegeven link kun je namelijk ook doorklikken naar de niet-Windows-versie, i.t.t. de link bij het artikel die alleen de Windows-versie aanbiedt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheVivaldi op 25 juli 2024 00:17]

AuteurDrobanir Downloads en Best Buy Guide @TheVivaldi10 november 2022 12:50
Ik heb het aangepast (met links naar de Windows en niet-Windows versies nu in de tekst), bedankt voor de tip!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Drobanir op 25 juli 2024 00:17]

TheVivaldi @Drobanir10 november 2022 12:59
Bedankt voor het aanpassen! :)
mbb 17 november 2022 17:28
Ter info, vanaf onder op de site:
Disclaimer: word "cuda" is taken from Serbian language, it means "miracles"
Heeft dus niets te maken met CUDA rendering of code op Nvidea kaarten. (Vroeg ik me al een poosje af)

