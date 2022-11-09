Versie 1.176.0 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource en crossplatform teksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD en Solaris. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python-add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog sinds versie 1.174.0 ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in CudaText version 1.176.0: Add: Windows: avoid annoying white line under themed menubar

Add: option to turn off 'line states': "gutter_line_states"

Add: Project Manager: don't sort 'by extension': a) folders, b) non-Latin extensions

Add: apply options "caret_view*" also to plugins' input fields

Change: Find dialog: make all buttons not focusable

Change: option "unprinted_content" sub-option "x": a) must hide marks when there is no selection, b) must affect line-break marks too

Change: make jump in the "delete word" commands similar to Sublime/Firefox

Fix: when Project Manager opens 'preview' tab, it must be activated

Fix: bad rendering of 'pilcrow' unprinted mark on Unix'es Changes in CudaText version 1.175.0: Change: changed rendering of "Unicode combined characters" (accent chars), now they have separate char-cell like letters; this was needed to solve several issues with accent chars

Change: don't activate ui-tab by right/middle click

Change: Find dialog: close the dialog after 'Select all'/'Mark all'

Change: Find dialog: now Up-arrow goes to next dropdown item (before Down-arrow did that), like in Sublime Text

Change: API event on_change_slow becomes more lazy, ie it fires only in the applicaion idle state (no keyboard/mouse input for 1-2secs)

Add: dialog About: add button 'Copy to clipboard'

Fix: with "undo_persistent" on, lines with tab-chars were loaded wrong from undo-file

Fix: options "caret_view*" did not affect: find-dialog, console, code-tree filter, menu dialogs

Fix: command "insert empty line below" inserted 2 lines at the file end

Fix: command "delete line" was not deleting the last line

Fix: wrong Undo after Alt+Up / Alt+Down

Fix: regression in 1.173: code-tree was not updated good for lite lexers

Fix: regression in 1.171: with 3 selections '_[dd][dd][dd]_' typing 'a' produced '_a_' instead of '_aaa_'

Fix: regression in 1.166.x: _empty_ session was reopened wrong