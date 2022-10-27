Er is een nieuwe stabiele versie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of folders met elkaar worden vergeleken: handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patch-bestanden aanmaken. Sinds versie 2.16.22 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What Is New in 2.16.24General
File compare
- BugFix: Fixed crash when displaying file menu if jump list contains invalid
title (osdn.net #45916)
Table compare
- Changed operation of displaying dialogs and context menus from status
bar from double-click to single-click.
Folder compare
- BugFix: when TSV files were displayed in table mode with word wrap enabled,
clicking on a character would not move the caret to that character's
position
Options dialog
- Fixed memory leak in folder comparison when PDF files
were targeted for image comparison.
Select Files or Folders dialog
- Improved translation regarding CPU cores (PR #1513)
Plugins
- Made it possible to specify Prediffer plugin
Project file
- BugFix: Select Plugin dialog: Fixed that "Display all plugins"
checkbox did not work
Patch Generator dialog
- BugFix: Fixed comparison failure when left file path and right
file path in project file are URLs.
- Allow saving following in project file.
- Description
- Window type
- Table delimiter
Translations
- BugFix: The command line section in the generated patch file was garbled
(osdn.net #45935)
Others
- BugFix: Fix an issue where the following message displayed when two files
are identical in a 3-way folder comparison is not translated. (PR #1535)
- Translation updates:
- BugFix: Fixed English verbiage (PR #1499)
- BugFix: typo fixed in README.md (PR #1504)
- BugFix: Fix typo in lwdisp.c (PR #1515)
What Is New in 2.16.23 BetaGeneral
Color schemes
- BugFix: Fix an issue where filenames containing "&" are not displayed
properly in the MDI tab bar and its tooltips. (PR #1466)
File compare
- Create Midnight.ini (PR #1430)
Table compare
- BugFix: Non existing backup directory should be automatically created (#1438)
- BugFix: Bug: Can't copy selected text, if it has non-changed lines (#1507)
- Remember zoom level for all files (#1433)
- The feature will allow the user to right-click the selected lines and… add
them to Line Filter so that those lines added to the Line Filter will be
ignored if found in any file. (PR #1481)
- CrystalEdit/parsers/SQL: Added more keywords (PR #1493)
Webpage compare
- Bugfix: Inline differences ware not displayed even if the caret is moved to
the position of an inline difference that is hidden due to the narrow
column width.
Folder compare
- [EXPERIMENTAL] Webpage Compare: Highlight differences (PR #1357)
Archive support
- BugFix: Disable rename operations when in read-only mode in the folder
compare window. (PR #1434)
- BugFix: Fix an issue where renaming to a file name or directory name
containing "" or "/" is not done properly. (PR #1451)
- BugFix: Fix "Left to Right" and "Right to Left" copying in 2-way folder
comparison. (PR #1495)
- BugFix: Folder compare with jpg images crashes (#1176)
(Previous versions were linked with unfixed freeimage.)
Translations
- Update 7-Zip to 22.01 (#1425)
- Translation updates:
- Brazilian (PR #1436,#1437,#1441,#1459,#1463)
- Corsican (PR #1443,#1480,#1486)
- Dutch (PR #1474)
- Finnish (PR #1460)
- French (PR #1491)
- German (PR #1455,#1484)
- Hungarian (PR #1431,#1454)
- Japanese
- Lithuanian (PR #1457,#1485)
- Polish (PR #1427,#1456)
- Portuguese (PR #1453,#1490)
- Russian (PR #1426)
- Slovenian (#1424,PR #1461)
- Spanish (PR #1406)
Known issues