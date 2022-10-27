Er is een nieuwe stabiele versie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of folders met elkaar worden vergeleken: handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patch-bestanden aanmaken. Sinds versie 2.16.22 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What Is New in 2.16.24 General BugFix: Fixed crash when displaying file menu if jump list contains invalid

title (osdn.net #45916) File compare Changed operation of displaying dialogs and context menus from status

bar from double-click to single-click. Table compare BugFix: when TSV files were displayed in table mode with word wrap enabled,

clicking on a character would not move the caret to that character's

position Folder compare Fixed memory leak in folder comparison when PDF files

were targeted for image comparison. Options dialog Improved translation regarding CPU cores (PR #1513) Select Files or Folders dialog Made it possible to specify Prediffer plugin Plugins BugFix: Select Plugin dialog: Fixed that "Display all plugins"

checkbox did not work Project file BugFix: Fixed comparison failure when left file path and right

file path in project file are URLs.

file path in project file are URLs. Allow saving following in project file. Description Window type Table delimiter

Patch Generator dialog BugFix: The command line section in the generated patch file was garbled

(osdn.net #45935) Translations BugFix: Fix an issue where the following message displayed when two files

are identical in a 3-way folder comparison is not translated. (PR #1535)

are identical in a 3-way folder comparison is not translated. (PR #1535) Translation updates: Brazilian (PR #1511,#1523) Corsican (PR #1510,#1527) French (PR #1538) German (PR #1498,#1509,#1528) Hungarian (PR #1508,#1524) Japanese Lithuanian (PR #1514,#1526) Polish (PR #1525) Portuguese (PR #1529) Slovenian

Others BugFix: Fixed English verbiage (PR #1499)

BugFix: typo fixed in README.md (PR #1504)

BugFix: Fix typo in lwdisp.c (PR #1515) What Is New in 2.16.23 Beta General BugFix: Fix an issue where filenames containing "&" are not displayed

properly in the MDI tab bar and its tooltips. (PR #1466) Color schemes Create Midnight.ini (PR #1430) File compare BugFix: Non existing backup directory should be automatically created (#1438)

BugFix: Bug: Can't copy selected text, if it has non-changed lines (#1507)

Remember zoom level for all files (#1433)

The feature will allow the user to right-click the selected lines and… add

them to Line Filter so that those lines added to the Line Filter will be

ignored if found in any file. (PR #1481)

them to Line Filter so that those lines added to the Line Filter will be ignored if found in any file. (PR #1481) CrystalEdit/parsers/SQL: Added more keywords (PR #1493) Table compare Bugfix: Inline differences ware not displayed even if the caret is moved to

the position of an inline difference that is hidden due to the narrow

column width. Webpage compare [EXPERIMENTAL] Webpage Compare: Highlight differences (PR #1357) Folder compare BugFix: Disable rename operations when in read-only mode in the folder

compare window. (PR #1434)

compare window. (PR #1434) BugFix: Fix an issue where renaming to a file name or directory name

containing "" or "/" is not done properly. (PR #1451)

containing "" or "/" is not done properly. (PR #1451) BugFix: Fix "Left to Right" and "Right to Left" copying in 2-way folder

comparison. (PR #1495)

comparison. (PR #1495) BugFix: Folder compare with jpg images crashes (#1176)

(Previous versions were linked with unfixed freeimage.) Archive support Update 7-Zip to 22.01 (#1425) Translations Translation updates: Brazilian (PR #1436,#1437,#1441,#1459,#1463) Corsican (PR #1443,#1480,#1486) Dutch (PR #1474) Finnish (PR #1460) French (PR #1491) German (PR #1455,#1484) Hungarian (PR #1431,#1454) Japanese Lithuanian (PR #1457,#1485) Polish (PR #1427,#1456) Portuguese (PR #1453,#1490) Russian (PR #1426) Slovenian (#1424,PR #1461) Spanish (PR #1406)

Known issues Suggestion to make the result of image comparison more reliable (#1391)

Crashes when comparing large files (#325)

Very slow to compare significantly different directories (#322)

Vertical scrollbar breaks after pasting text (#296)