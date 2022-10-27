Software-update: WinMerge 2.16.24

WinMerge logo (60 pix)Er is een nieuwe stabiele versie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of folders met elkaar worden vergeleken: handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patch-bestanden aanmaken. Sinds versie 2.16.22 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What Is New in 2.16.24

General
  • BugFix: Fixed crash when displaying file menu if jump list contains invalid
    title (osdn.net #45916)
File compare
  • Changed operation of displaying dialogs and context menus from status
    bar from double-click to single-click.
Table compare
  • BugFix: when TSV files were displayed in table mode with word wrap enabled,
    clicking on a character would not move the caret to that character's
    position
Folder compare
  • Fixed memory leak in folder comparison when PDF files
    were targeted for image comparison.
Options dialog
  • Improved translation regarding CPU cores (PR #1513)
Select Files or Folders dialog
  • Made it possible to specify Prediffer plugin
Plugins
  • BugFix: Select Plugin dialog: Fixed that "Display all plugins"
    checkbox did not work
Project file
  • BugFix: Fixed comparison failure when left file path and right
    file path in project file are URLs.
  • Allow saving following in project file.
    • Description
    • Window type
    • Table delimiter
Patch Generator dialog
  • BugFix: The command line section in the generated patch file was garbled
    (osdn.net #45935)
Translations
  • BugFix: Fix an issue where the following message displayed when two files
    are identical in a 3-way folder comparison is not translated. (PR #1535)
  • Translation updates:
Others
  • BugFix: Fixed English verbiage (PR #1499)
  • BugFix: typo fixed in README.md (PR #1504)
  • BugFix: Fix typo in lwdisp.c (PR #1515)

What Is New in 2.16.23 Beta

General
  • BugFix: Fix an issue where filenames containing "&" are not displayed
    properly in the MDI tab bar and its tooltips. (PR #1466)
Color schemes
  • Create Midnight.ini (PR #1430)
File compare
  • BugFix: Non existing backup directory should be automatically created (#1438)
  • BugFix: Bug: Can't copy selected text, if it has non-changed lines (#1507)
  • Remember zoom level for all files (#1433)
  • The feature will allow the user to right-click the selected lines and… add
    them to Line Filter so that those lines added to the Line Filter will be
    ignored if found in any file. (PR #1481)
  • CrystalEdit/parsers/SQL: Added more keywords (PR #1493)
Table compare
  • Bugfix: Inline differences ware not displayed even if the caret is moved to
    the position of an inline difference that is hidden due to the narrow
    column width.
Webpage compare
  • [EXPERIMENTAL] Webpage Compare: Highlight differences (PR #1357)
Folder compare
  • BugFix: Disable rename operations when in read-only mode in the folder
    compare window. (PR #1434)
  • BugFix: Fix an issue where renaming to a file name or directory name
    containing "" or "/" is not done properly. (PR #1451)
  • BugFix: Fix "Left to Right" and "Right to Left" copying in 2-way folder
    comparison. (PR #1495)
  • BugFix: Folder compare with jpg images crashes (#1176)
    (Previous versions were linked with unfixed freeimage.)
Archive support
  • Update 7-Zip to 22.01 (#1425)
Translations

Known issues

  • Suggestion to make the result of image comparison more reliable (#1391)
  • Crashes when comparing large files (#325)
  • Very slow to compare significantly different directories (#322)
  • Vertical scrollbar breaks after pasting text (#296)

WinMerge 2.16.0 screenshot (620 pix)

RoestVrijStaal 27 oktober 2022 17:57
Nog steeds dè applicatie dat een goed excuus is om WINE op je *nix-desktop te installeren.

KDiff3 en Meld kunnen nog steeds niet tippen aan de featureset van WinMerge; Niet alleen text diffen, ook plaatjes en binary data. Eigenlijk best maf dat die ontbreken :X

[Reactie gewijzigd door RoestVrijStaal op 23 juli 2024 01:57]

