Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en wordt als opensource aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. Sinds versie 1.3.5 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Release v1.5.1 / 5.60.1 Added Added SBIE2227 warning when a sandbox is located on a volume without 8.3 name support

Added template for Tencent QQ #2367 Fixed Fixed issues when renaming a sandbox with a custom path #2368

Properly fixed the Firefox 106 issue 46e9979

Fixed issue with alternative UI modes #2380

Fixed command line corruption with breakout processes #2377

Fixed issues with Privacy Enhanced box types #2342

Fixed issue with boxed object directory initialization #2342

Sandboxie no longer leaves behind permanent directory objects

Fixed security issue ID-21 AlpcConnectPortEx was not filtered by the driver #2396

Fixed issues with program control options #2395 Release v1.5.0 / 5.60.0 Added Added support for Windows on ARM64 #1321 #645

-- Ported SbieDrv for ARM64

-- Ported low level injection mechanism for ARM64/ARM64EC

-- Ported syscall hooks for ARM64/ARM64EC

-- Ported SbieDll.dll to ARM64/ARM64EC

-- Note: ARM32 on ARM64 is not implemented and will terminate with message SBIE2338

-- Note: When Sandboxie is running, it disables the use of CHPE binaries for x86 processes globally, this is required for the forced processes functionality. This behaviour can be disabled by adding the global option "DisableCHPE=n" to the Sandboxie.ini, then x86 processes started outside the sandbox, instead of being forced, will be terminated with message SBIE2338 Fixed Fixed issue with Win32 hooks in x86 applications

Avoid window overlap when editing templates #2339 (thanks okrc)

Fixed the wrong write of OpenWinClass setting UI #2347 (thanks okrc)

Fixed issue about Local Template #2338 (thanks okrc)

Fixed Edge WebView compatybility issue #2350

Added provisional workaround for firefox 106 content process sandbox issue

Fixed bug with Rename Sandbox 2358 (thanks okrc) Changed Reworked API compatibility check

Break out process is now available for all users Release v1.4.2 / 5.59.2 Added Added tooltips to resource access modes #2300

Added UI option to control ApplyElevateCreateProcessFix #2302

Added message 2226 issued when a process may need 'ApplyElevateCreateProcessFix=y' Changed Moved Restrictions tab from the new Security page back to the General page Fixed Fixed wrong button captions in the breakout process page

Fixed issue with saving box recovery options

Fixed the display problem of Sandman #2306 (thanks okrc)

Fixed theme not auto changing #2307

Fixed issue with saving sandman window state on windows shutdown

Fixed miscellaneous minor issues #2301

Fixed issue with MSEdge introduced in 106.x #2325

Fixed vivaldi hooking issue, UseVivaldiWorkaround is no longer needed #1783

Fixed issues with misc advanced options page #2315 Release v1.4.1 / 5.59.1 Added Added dark title bar support for Windows 11 #2299 Changed In Sbie 5.28 and later WinInetCache is open, which breaks IE's source view, therefore it can now be disabled with 'CloseWinInetCache=y' Fixed Fixed WarnProcess and WarnFolder not working with certain configurations Release v1.4.0 / 5.59.0 Added Added integrated run from start menu #1836

Added start menu enumeration #1570

Added UI for breakout processes #1904

Added option to customize double-click action per sandbox

Added new miscellaneous tab in the advanced options tab allowing to configure specific processes and other advanced options

Added "SeparateUserFolders=y" and "SandboxieLogon=y" to the sandbox options dialog

Added icons to the section labels on the option pages Changed Prepared for Qt 6.3.1

Restructured the general settings page

Restructured the sandbox options page, added a new tab and moved some of the advanced options there Fixed Fixed menu bar issue in Plus UI #2280 (thanks okrc)