Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en wordt als opensource aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. Sinds versie 1.3.5 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Release v1.5.1 / 5.60.1Added
Fixed
- Added SBIE2227 warning when a sandbox is located on a volume without 8.3 name support
- Added template for Tencent QQ #2367
- Fixed issues when renaming a sandbox with a custom path #2368
- Properly fixed the Firefox 106 issue 46e9979
- Fixed issue with alternative UI modes #2380
- Fixed command line corruption with breakout processes #2377
- Fixed issues with Privacy Enhanced box types #2342
- Fixed issue with boxed object directory initialization #2342
- Sandboxie no longer leaves behind permanent directory objects
- Fixed security issue ID-21 AlpcConnectPortEx was not filtered by the driver #2396
- Fixed issues with program control options #2395
Release v1.5.0 / 5.60.0Added
Fixed
- Added support for Windows on ARM64 #1321 #645
-- Ported SbieDrv for ARM64
-- Ported low level injection mechanism for ARM64/ARM64EC
-- Ported syscall hooks for ARM64/ARM64EC
-- Ported SbieDll.dll to ARM64/ARM64EC
-- Note: ARM32 on ARM64 is not implemented and will terminate with message SBIE2338
-- Note: When Sandboxie is running, it disables the use of CHPE binaries for x86 processes globally, this is required for the forced processes functionality. This behaviour can be disabled by adding the global option "DisableCHPE=n" to the Sandboxie.ini, then x86 processes started outside the sandbox, instead of being forced, will be terminated with message SBIE2338
Changed
- Fixed issue with Win32 hooks in x86 applications
- Avoid window overlap when editing templates #2339 (thanks okrc)
- Fixed the wrong write of OpenWinClass setting UI #2347 (thanks okrc)
- Fixed issue about Local Template #2338 (thanks okrc)
- Fixed Edge WebView compatybility issue #2350
- Added provisional workaround for firefox 106 content process sandbox issue
- Fixed bug with Rename Sandbox 2358 (thanks okrc)
- Reworked API compatibility check
- Break out process is now available for all users
Release v1.4.2 / 5.59.2Added
Changed
- Added tooltips to resource access modes #2300
- Added UI option to control ApplyElevateCreateProcessFix #2302
- Added message 2226 issued when a process may need 'ApplyElevateCreateProcessFix=y'
Fixed
- Moved Restrictions tab from the new Security page back to the General page
- Fixed wrong button captions in the breakout process page
- Fixed issue with saving box recovery options
- Fixed the display problem of Sandman #2306 (thanks okrc)
- Fixed theme not auto changing #2307
- Fixed issue with saving sandman window state on windows shutdown
- Fixed miscellaneous minor issues #2301
- Fixed issue with MSEdge introduced in 106.x #2325
- Fixed vivaldi hooking issue, UseVivaldiWorkaround is no longer needed #1783
- Fixed issues with misc advanced options page #2315
Release v1.4.1 / 5.59.1Added
Changed
- Added dark title bar support for Windows 11 #2299
Fixed
- In Sbie 5.28 and later WinInetCache is open, which breaks IE's source view, therefore it can now be disabled with 'CloseWinInetCache=y'
- Fixed WarnProcess and WarnFolder not working with certain configurations
Release v1.4.0 / 5.59.0Added
Changed
- Added integrated run from start menu #1836
- Added start menu enumeration #1570
- Added UI for breakout processes #1904
- Added option to customize double-click action per sandbox
- Added new miscellaneous tab in the advanced options tab allowing to configure specific processes and other advanced options
- Added "SeparateUserFolders=y" and "SandboxieLogon=y" to the sandbox options dialog
- Added icons to the section labels on the option pages
Fixed
- Prepared for Qt 6.3.1
- Restructured the general settings page
- Restructured the sandbox options page, added a new tab and moved some of the advanced options there
- Fixed menu bar issue in Plus UI #2280 (thanks okrc)