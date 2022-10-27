Software-update: Mozilla Thunderbird 102.4.1

Mozilla Thunderbird 60 logo (80 pix) De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 102.4.1 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 102 heeft Mozilla onder meer de gebruikersinterface en het adresboek een opfrisbeurt gegeven, is het importeren en exporteren van gebruikersaccounts eenvoudiger gemaakt en is het chat-protocol Matrix toegevoegd. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

What’s New
  • Thunderbird will now catch and report errors parsing vCards that contain incorrectly formatted dates
Fixes
  • Dynamic language switching did not update interface when switched to right-to-left languages
  • Custom header data was discarded after messages were saved as draft and reopened
  • -remote command line argument did not work, affecting integration with various applications such as LibreOffice
  • Messages received via some SMS-to-email services could not display images
  • VCards with nickname field set could not be edited
  • Some recurring events were missing from Agenda on first load
  • Download requests for remote ICS calendars incorrectly set "Accept" header to text/xml
  • Monthly events created on the 31st of a month with <30 days placed first occurrence 1-2 days after the beginning of the following month
  • Various visual and UX improvements

Versienummer 102.4.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.thunderbird.net/en-US/thunderbird/all/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

27-10-2022 • 17:59
Submitter: 1DMKIIN

27-10-2022 • 17:59

1

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

10:30 Mozilla Thunderbird 139.0.2 10
03-06 Mozilla Thunderbird 139.0.1 0
28-05 Mozilla Thunderbird 139.0 7
21-05 Mozilla Thunderbird 138.0.2 1
14-05 Mozilla Thunderbird 138.0.1 0
30-04 Mozilla Thunderbird 138.0 18
16-04 Mozilla Thunderbird 137.0.2 5
02-04 Mozilla Thunderbird 137.0 5
19-03 Mozilla Thunderbird 128.8.1esr 8
19-03 Mozilla Thunderbird 136.0.1 27
Tweaker1958 28 oktober 2022 18:00
7th update/fixes within 1 month. Drives me crazy.

