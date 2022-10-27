De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 102.4.1 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 102 heeft Mozilla onder meer de gebruikersinterface en het adresboek een opfrisbeurt gegeven, is het importeren en exporteren van gebruikersaccounts eenvoudiger gemaakt en is het chat-protocol Matrix toegevoegd. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

What’s New Thunderbird will now catch and report errors parsing vCards that contain incorrectly formatted dates Fixes Dynamic language switching did not update interface when switched to right-to-left languages

Custom header data was discarded after messages were saved as draft and reopened

-remote command line argument did not work, affecting integration with various applications such as LibreOffice

command line argument did not work, affecting integration with various applications such as LibreOffice Messages received via some SMS-to-email services could not display images

VCards with nickname field set could not be edited

Some recurring events were missing from Agenda on first load

Download requests for remote ICS calendars incorrectly set "Accept" header to text/xml

Monthly events created on the 31st of a month with <30 days placed first occurrence 1-2 days after the beginning of the following month

Various visual and UX improvements