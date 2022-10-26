Software-update: Google Chrome 107.0.5304.62

Google Chrome logo (79 pix) Google heeft versie 107 van zijn webbrowser Chrome uitgebracht. Google Chrome is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Er zijn ook versies voor Android en iOS, maar die volgen een iets ander releaseschema. In versie 107 zijn onder meer de eerste stappen gezet om Widevine uit te faseren. Widevine, dat 6 december stopt, wordt onder meer door streaming diensten gebruikt om drm-beveiligde content aan te bieden. Meer informatie over de veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, naast de gebruikelijke bug- en security fixes, kan op deze pagina en hieronder worden gevonden.

CSS grid-template properties interpolation

In CSS Grid, the grid-template-columns and grid-template-rows properties allow developers to define line names and track sizing of grid columns and rows, respectively. Thanks to our contributors at Microsoft, we now support interpolation for these properties. Grid layouts can now smoothly transition between states, instead of snapping at the halfway point of an animation or transition.

Privacy preserving screen sharing controls

The Screen Capture API introduces additions to the existing Media Capture and Streams API to let the user select a screen or portion of a screen (such as a window) to capture as a media stream. This stream can then be recorded or shared with others over the network. In this beta some new features are added to this API.

Learn more about the Screen Capture API in the MDN guide to Using the Screen Capture API.

DisplayMediaStreamConstraints.selfBrowserSurface

Hint allowing Web applications to instruct the browser whether, upon calling getDisplayMedia(), the current tab should be excluded from the list of tabs offered to the user.

This helps prevent accidental self-capture, when users accidentally choose the tab in which the app is running, a Hall-of-Mirrors effect is produced, confusing users and derailing discussions with remote users.

DisplayMediaStreamConstraints.surfaceSwitching

Adds an option to programmatically control whether Chrome shows a button for switching tabs while screen-shared. This option will be passed to navigator.mediaDevices.getDisplayMedia().

The Share this tab instead button allows users to seamlessly switch which tab they're sharing, without having to select the video-conferencing tab again, click a button to initiate getDisplayMedia() again, or selecting a new tab out of a long list of tabs. This behavior is exposed conditionally because not all Web applications are able to handle this behavior.

MediaTrackConstraintSet.displaySurface

When getDisplayMedia() is called, the browser offers the user a choice of display surfaces: tabs, windows, or monitors. Using the displaySurface constraint, the Web application may now hint to the browser if it prefers that a certain surface type be more prominently offered to the user.

Find out more about how these features will help to avoid accidental oversharing.

Render blocking status in Resource Timing

Adds a field to PerfomanceResourceTiming to indicate the render blocking status of a resource. Currently from a developer perspective, the only way to determine which resources were actually render blocking is to rely on complex heuristics. The new field would instead provide a direct signal regarding the same.

Wildcards in permissions policy origins

This feature adds support for wildcards in permissions policy structured like SCHEME://*.HOST:PORT (for example, https://*.foo.com/) where a valid Origin could be constructed from SCHEME://HOST:PORT (for example, https://foo.com/). This requires that HOST is at least eTLD+1 (a registrable domain). This means that https://*.bar.foo.com/ works but https://*.com/ won't. Wildcards in the scheme and port section will be unsupported and https://*.foo.com/ does not delegate to https://foo.com/. Before, a permissions policy might need to look like:

permissions-policy: ch-ua-platform-version=(self "https://foo.com" 
"https://cdn1.foo.com" "https://cdn2.foo.com")

With this feature, you can use:

permissions-policy: ch-ua-platform-version=(self "https://foo.com" 
"https://*.foo.com")
Support the rel attribute on <form> elements

This feature adds the rel attribute to form elements, which makes it possible to prevent window.opener from being present on websites navigated to by form elements which have rel=noopener and prevents the referer header from being sent with rel=noreferrer.

Origin Trials

This release of Chrome had 2 new origin trials.

Declarative PendingBeacon API

A stateful beacon API that lets the browser control when beacons are sent. A beacon is a bundle of data sent to a backend server, without expecting a particular response. It's often desirable to send these at the end of a user's visit to a page, but there's no good time for that "send" call to be made. This API delegates the sending to the browser itself, so it can support beacons on page unload or on page hide, without the developer having to implement send calls at exactly the right times.

This trial is expected to run until Chrome 109. Register for the trial here.

Permissions-Policy: unload

This feature allows pages to disable the running of unload event handlers. The goal is to allow sites that have removed all unload handlers to ensure they do not accidentally add new ones. This will help sites migrate off unload event handlers and thereby improve BFCache hit-rate.

This trial is expected to run until Chrome 109. Register for the trial here.

Deprecations and removals

This version of Chrome introduces the deprecations and removals listed below. Visit ChromeStatus.com for lists of planned deprecations, current deprecations and previous removals.

This release of Chrome deprecates one feature.

Expect-CT

Expect-CT is an HTTP header that allowed websites to opt in to Certificate Transparency enforcement before it was enforced by default. It also has reporting functionality to help developers discover CT misconfigurations.

The Expect-CT HTTP header was designed to help transition to universal Certificate Transparency (CT) enforcement, by allowing high-value websites to opt in to CT enforcement or reporting for better security before CT enforcement was required (by Chrome) on all public websites. However, Expect-CT has now outlived its usefulness. Chrome requires CT on all public websites now, so there is no security value to Expect-CT anymore. No other browser has implemented Expect-CT so removing it is not an interoperability concern.

Door Bart van Klaveren

26-10-2022 19:11
3 • submitter: mikeoke

26-10-2022 • 19:11

3

Submitter: mikeoke

Bron: Google

WY79 26 oktober 2022 21:01
Hallo Tweakers,

De recente versie van Google Chrome is: 107.0.5304.63, in plaats van 107.0.5304.62. ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door WY79 op 24 juli 2024 23:07]

beerse @WY7927 oktober 2022 12:40
Zonder naar details te kijken vraag ik mij spontaan af waar dat sub-nummer voor staat.
107: Major versie: Dit bepaald de functionaliteit in het product. Welke interface is er en wat doet het (globaal)
0: minor nummer: Dit bepaald een patch-level. Op detail zijn er verschillen, de interface is er en alle functies worden beantwoord. Als dit nummer verandert, dan is er iets functioneels anders maar wel allemaal volgens de zelfde interface.
5304: Build nummer: De zoveelste officiële build van de software. Dit nummert omhoog bij iedere compileer-link-samenstel actie. Mogelijke verschillen zijn andere opties aan de compilers/linkers/bouw omgeving maar (volgens mij) geen code aanpassingen. Wel wordt het iedere slag opgehoogd.
62/63.... Toegegeven: Zowel Google-Chrome als Chromium zoals Chocolatey ze distribueert komen nu met dit zelfde nummer: 63.

Eerlijk is eerlijk, het bovenstaande is mijn verwachting gezien mijn ervaringen en ideeën, niet gebaseerd op enige (interne) kennis.

Achtergrond: Ooit voerde Oracle een 5-cijferig versie nummer waarin ze expliciet aangaven wat er bij welke nummer-aanpassing in de software aangepast zou kunnen zijn. Of anders gesteld: wat de compatibiliteit tussen de versies is.

Het echte antwoord staat 'gewoon' in de readme: https://chromereleases.go...date-for-desktop_25.html:
========
Chrome 107.0.5304.62 for Mac, 107.0.5304.68 for linux and 107.0.5304.62/63( Windows)
========

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 24 juli 2024 23:07]

mikeoke
@WY7928 oktober 2022 12:19
en de volgende security fix is ook al uitgebracht:
107.0.5304.87

CVE-2022-3723, reported by Avast security researchers on October 25, is a 'type confusion' issue with Chrome's V8 JavaScript engine. Google withholds detailed information on zero-day vulnerabilities until a majority of Chrome users have had the update rolled out to them.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

