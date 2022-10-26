TechSmith is er zoals gebruikelijk vroeg bij en heeft alvast versie 2023 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd. Hieronder is te vinden welke verbeteringen TechSmith in versie 2023 heeft aangebracht.

Screen Draw Draw on your screen as you record a video! Use arrows, squares, and step numbers in customizable colors to highlight important information on your screen.

Each item added automatically fades out as your video advances. Share Link Snagit 2023 puts you in control of your content. Instantly create a shareable link or upload your content directly to the apps you use every day.

One-click sharing to Screencast or use the Share dropdown menu to choose a sharing destination of your choice. Screencast Take control of your workday with a platform that empowers your team to collaborate and get work done without the meeting fatigue.

Conversation feature lets your team discuss and collaborate.

Post threads of comments on images or at different points in a video, contextually relevant to the topic.

Draw on a frame of a video or on an image with a square, arrow, or pen tool to make a point more clear. Snagit-Slack Integration Official Snagit Slack App now available!

Crank up your async collaboration by sharing your latest video, image or GIF created by Snagit directly to Slack.

Choose your way to instantly send your content to Slack from Snagit. Customize your Snagit toolbar, use the Share dropdown menu, or set your Snagit Presets for fewer clicks and faster collaboration.

Images and videos appear as a thumbnail to view directly in Slack meaning content sent - content received. Feature Updates Added text to Installation dialog to clarify that uninstalling old versions of Snagit is optional.

Added system menus, indicated by Snagit icons, to control the position and size of Capture and Editor windows.

Added ability to reset Color Adjustment effect to the default values.

Added ability in Snagit Capture to use Grab Text feature without opening Snagit Editor.

Added ability to rename a selected file in Editor from the File menu, with the F2 hotkey, or by right-clicking a thumbnail in the Recent Captures Tray.

Updated some tool properties, such as text font size and arrow width, to now accept decimal values.

Added ability to delete callout tails by dragging the yellow handle on the tail and dropping it inside the callout body.

Added ability to change Line Style to the Callout and Shape tools’ Advanced Properties.

Adjusted tooltips to prevent them from appearing in the video recording area in most instances.

Updated text to clarify which files users choose to keep or delete when uninstalling.

Added ability to import Library backups from Snagit versions 9.1 - 2021 into Snagit 2023.

Updated “Screencast.com” references to “Screencast”.

Updated video recording toolbar to automatically move to avoid covering the Picture-in-Picture webcam when the toolbar is located in the recording area by default. Performance Improvements Fixed intermittent 10-30 second delays in image or video captures on some high refresh rate displays. Updates for IT Administrators Fixed an issue where a local user could execute arbitrary code within the context of another user during the product upgrade process. Thanks to Justin Steven for reporting. Bug Fixes Added ability to recognize Intel hardware encoding errors on monitors with a resolution of 1080p and lower and fall back to software encoding to allow for video capture.

Addressed an issue some users were experiencing related to activation

Fixed a "server busy" message that sometimes appeared when Snagit was first started after installation.

Fixed a bug where video recording from the All-in-One tab did not always remember microphone and camera settings.

Fixed an issue where the microphone would not record audio in some instances when recording video from the Capture Widget, All-in-One tab or Capture Presets.

Fixed an issue where preview for the Edge effect did not always display.

Fixed a crash related to the Grab Text spellchecker.

Fixed an issue where copied objects could be placed in the wrong location in a duplicated .snagx file.

Fixed an issue with sharing to Slack where links to content would only open in browsers instead of the Slack app (if present).

Fixed an issue where users were not warned when using File > Save As if annotations in a group were incompatible with the .snag file format.

Fixed an issue where opacity changes to Editor tool objects sometimes incorrectly affected the opacity of Simplify tool objects.

Fixed an issue with the installer so that users can manually repair or remove the Panopto share destination successfully.

Fixed an issue where attempting to resume a canceled installation would fail.

Fixed issues where some files were erroneously kept during uninstall.

Fixed an issue where Panoramic capture onboarding in the Japanese version showed English text.

Other bug fixes and performance improvements.