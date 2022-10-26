Software-update: Snagit 2023.0.0

Snagit 13 logo (75 pix) TechSmith is er zoals gebruikelijk vroeg bij en heeft alvast versie 2023 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd. Hieronder is te vinden welke verbeteringen TechSmith in versie 2023 heeft aangebracht.

Screen Draw
  • Draw on your screen as you record a video! Use arrows, squares, and step numbers in customizable colors to highlight important information on your screen.
  • Each item added automatically fades out as your video advances.
Share Link
  • Snagit 2023 puts you in control of your content. Instantly create a shareable link or upload your content directly to the apps you use every day.
  • One-click sharing to Screencast or use the Share dropdown menu to choose a sharing destination of your choice.
Screencast
  • Take control of your workday with a platform that empowers your team to collaborate and get work done without the meeting fatigue.
  • Conversation feature lets your team discuss and collaborate.
  • Post threads of comments on images or at different points in a video, contextually relevant to the topic.
  • Draw on a frame of a video or on an image with a square, arrow, or pen tool to make a point more clear.
Snagit-Slack Integration
  • Official Snagit Slack App now available!
  • Crank up your async collaboration by sharing your latest video, image or GIF created by Snagit directly to Slack.
  • Choose your way to instantly send your content to Slack from Snagit. Customize your Snagit toolbar, use the Share dropdown menu, or set your Snagit Presets for fewer clicks and faster collaboration.
  • Images and videos appear as a thumbnail to view directly in Slack meaning content sent - content received.
Feature Updates
  • Added text to Installation dialog to clarify that uninstalling old versions of Snagit is optional.
  • Added system menus, indicated by Snagit icons, to control the position and size of Capture and Editor windows.
  • Added ability to reset Color Adjustment effect to the default values.
  • Added ability in Snagit Capture to use Grab Text feature without opening Snagit Editor.
  • Added ability to rename a selected file in Editor from the File menu, with the F2 hotkey, or by right-clicking a thumbnail in the Recent Captures Tray.
  • Updated some tool properties, such as text font size and arrow width, to now accept decimal values.
  • Added ability to delete callout tails by dragging the yellow handle on the tail and dropping it inside the callout body.
  • Added ability to change Line Style to the Callout and Shape tools’ Advanced Properties.
  • Adjusted tooltips to prevent them from appearing in the video recording area in most instances.
  • Updated text to clarify which files users choose to keep or delete when uninstalling.
  • Added ability to import Library backups from Snagit versions 9.1 - 2021 into Snagit 2023.
  • Updated “Screencast.com” references to “Screencast”.
  • Updated video recording toolbar to automatically move to avoid covering the Picture-in-Picture webcam when the toolbar is located in the recording area by default.
Performance Improvements
  • Fixed intermittent 10-30 second delays in image or video captures on some high refresh rate displays.
Updates for IT Administrators
  • Fixed an issue where a local user could execute arbitrary code within the context of another user during the product upgrade process. Thanks to Justin Steven for reporting.
Bug Fixes
  • Added ability to recognize Intel hardware encoding errors on monitors with a resolution of 1080p and lower and fall back to software encoding to allow for video capture.
  • Addressed an issue some users were experiencing related to activation
  • Fixed a "server busy" message that sometimes appeared when Snagit was first started after installation.
  • Fixed a bug where video recording from the All-in-One tab did not always remember microphone and camera settings.
  • Fixed an issue where the microphone would not record audio in some instances when recording video from the Capture Widget, All-in-One tab or Capture Presets.
  • Fixed an issue where preview for the Edge effect did not always display.
  • Fixed a crash related to the Grab Text spellchecker.
  • Fixed an issue where copied objects could be placed in the wrong location in a duplicated .snagx file.
  • Fixed an issue with sharing to Slack where links to content would only open in browsers instead of the Slack app (if present).
  • Fixed an issue where users were not warned when using File > Save As if annotations in a group were incompatible with the .snag file format.
  • Fixed an issue where opacity changes to Editor tool objects sometimes incorrectly affected the opacity of Simplify tool objects.
  • Fixed an issue with the installer so that users can manually repair or remove the Panopto share destination successfully.
  • Fixed an issue where attempting to resume a canceled installation would fail.
  • Fixed issues where some files were erroneously kept during uninstall.
  • Fixed an issue where Panoramic capture onboarding in the Japanese version showed English text.
  • Other bug fixes and performance improvements.

Snagit 2020.0

Reacties (17)

Foechoer 26 oktober 2022 12:55
Handige software, gebruik dit op werk bijna dagelijks om meldingen aan de technische onderhoudsdienst te verduidelijken met foto en markup.
Een beeld zegt meer dan duizend woorden.
psygarden @Foechoer26 oktober 2022 13:45
Je kan ongeveer hetzelfde met gratis alternatief Greenshot
Dancing_Animal @psygarden26 oktober 2022 13:54
Kun je bij greenshot achteraf bij een plaatje de pijlen etc. alsnog verschuiven en aanpassen? Dus als een manual toch anders moet.
Polydeukes @Dancing_Animal26 oktober 2022 14:14
Ja, mits je je screenshot-bestand niet opslaat als *.jpg of *.png, maar als *.greenshot
Len @Dancing_Animal26 oktober 2022 14:15
Ja dat kan.
Schoolken @psygarden26 oktober 2022 14:11
Dat is toch een beetje te kort door de bocht.
Voor een snelle screenshot zeker wel, maar de editor van Snagit biedt toch heel wat toegevoegde waarde.
lamello12 @psygarden26 oktober 2022 16:33
Ja, en met Paint kun je ongeveer hetzelfde als Photoshop.

Nu alle gekheid op een stokje. Greenshot is prima als je 1 plaatje wil bewaren.
Wil je echt documenteren (lees 10-tallen plaatjes grabben, verduidelijken en bewaren) dan mist Greenshot een zeer belangrijk onderdeel, een efficiënte workflow.
Bij Greenshot staan er dan 10 tallen schermen op je desktop open, en in welke volgorde, wie zal het zeggen. Bij Snagit staan ze netjes op volgorde in de Editor.
Snagit is echt een perfect programma waardoor je snel en efficiënt kunt documenteren.
De favorites is echt een perfecte optie. Je kunt van alle benodigde functies (met aangepaste parameters) een favoriet maken. Het blijkt dat je meestal maar een beperkt aantal functies gebruikt. Als je deze in de favorites zet, kan je snel de juiste functies selecteren zonder door alle schermen te hoeven klikken.
1DMKIIN
@psygarden26 oktober 2022 14:08
Je kan ongeveer hetzelfde met gratis alternatief Greenshot
Paar voorbeeldjes : heeft Greenshot een Library? Templates?
Telkens weer die alternatieven bij elke Snagit-submit aandragen is geen probleem hoor.
Ieder is absoluut vrij om een gratis alternatief te opteren, zeker indien men eerder occasioneel een screenshot neemt volstaan de diverse freeware-versies ruimschoots, of gewoon de ingebouwde kniptool.

Maar weet dat Snagit een klasse apart is. Vanuit technisch oogpunt kan er geen enkele screenshotter tippen aan de totale lijst aan mogelijkheden van Snagit. Dat is geen mening, maar eerder een feit ;)
Mangu429 @1DMKIIN26 oktober 2022 16:01
"Telkens weer die alternatieven bij elke Snagit-submit aandragen is geen probleem hoor."

Toch vraag ik me af waarom het telkens nodig is. Zo kinderachtig. En vaak slecht onderbouwd omdat men Snagit niet voldoende kent.
Polydeukes @1DMKIIN26 oktober 2022 14:15
Het ligt dus helemaal aan je je use case. Ik durf te beweren dat voor de overgrote meerderheid alternatieven als Greenshot ruim voldoende functionaliteit bieden. En het blijft inderdaad ieders eigen persoonlijke voorkeur en keuze wat voor jou werkt.
Polydeukes @Mangu42927 oktober 2022 18:46
Ik heb blijkbaar een gevoelige snaar geraakt. Jammer dat je persoonlijk wordt.

Het is niet uit m'n duim gezogen, maar gebaseerd op een populatie van 3500 gebruikers in mijn organisatie. En ja, ik ben er daar een van.
Mangu429 @psygarden26 oktober 2022 15:56
Je kan ongeveer hetzelfde met gratis alternatief Greenshot
Nee dat kun je niet. Ook niet andere alternatieven.
bilbob 26 oktober 2022 14:20
Is dit net zoiets als ShareX? Dat programma gebruik ik al erg lang en ben er heel erg tevreden over.
Kan Snagit meer dan ShareX?
Mangu429 @bilbob26 oktober 2022 16:11
Is dit net zoiets als ShareX? Dat programma gebruik ik al erg lang en ben er heel erg tevreden over.
Kan Snagit meer dan ShareX?
Ja, maar als jij nu niets mist zit je toch goed. Als je wel bepaalde functies mist moet je kijken of alternatieven het wel kunnen. En zo ja, dan hoef je ShareX voor de overige gevallen niet te verlaten.
dotnes 26 oktober 2022 16:42
Screenpresso is ook een handige tool voor diegenen die alternatieven overwegen. De free tier is prima bruikbaar. Komende van deze tool (windows-only) heb ik moeilijkheden met het aanpassen naar SnagIt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door dotnes op 24 juli 2024 12:08]

Jean luc Picard 26 oktober 2022 19:59
Windows toets lsft shift en S icm paint.net meer heb ik niet nodig voor manuals en werk instructies.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

