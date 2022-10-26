Versie 4.5.0.0 van Patch My PC is uitgekomen. Dit programma kan controleren of de laatste versies van een groot aantal programma's – waaronder Mozilla Firefox, Java, iTunes, Skype en Adobe Flash – zijn geïnstalleerd. Daarnaast kan het zien welke Windows Updates nog op het systeem ontbreken en welke programma's met Windows meestarten, en kan het programma's verwijderen. Daarmee is Patch My PC vergelijkbaar met SUMo van KC Softwares.

Het programma zelf is nog geen twee megabyte groot en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om zijn werk te kunnen doen. De gebruiker kan zelf aangeven welke updates geïnstalleerd of overgeslagen moeten worden en vervolgens wordt alles met één muisklik opgehaald en geïnstalleerd. Ook kan de taal van de installatie worden opgegeven. In versie 4.0 heeft de interface een opfrisbeurt gekregen en kan er nu makkelijker naar subcategorieën worden gesprongen. Verder is er een contextmenu per applicatie en zijn er weer een boel nieuwe applicaties aan de lijst met ondersteunde programma's toegevoegd. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende verbetering zien: