Versie 4.5.0.0 van Patch My PC is uitgekomen. Dit programma kan controleren of de laatste versies van een groot aantal programma's – waaronder Mozilla Firefox, Java, iTunes, Skype en Adobe Flash – zijn geïnstalleerd. Daarnaast kan het zien welke Windows Updates nog op het systeem ontbreken en welke programma's met Windows meestarten, en kan het programma's verwijderen. Daarmee is Patch My PC vergelijkbaar met SUMo van KC Softwares.
Het programma zelf is nog geen twee megabyte groot en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om zijn werk te kunnen doen. De gebruiker kan zelf aangeven welke updates geïnstalleerd of overgeslagen moeten worden en vervolgens wordt alles met één muisklik opgehaald en geïnstalleerd. Ook kan de taal van de installatie worden opgegeven. In versie 4.0 heeft de interface een opfrisbeurt gekregen en kan er nu makkelijker naar subcategorieën worden gesprongen. Verder is er een contextmenu per applicatie en zijn er weer een boel nieuwe applicaties aan de lijst met ondersteunde programma's toegevoegd. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende verbetering zien:
New:
Fixes:
- Removed the software groups. Now all software is under one list sorted alphabetically, portable software is still in its own group.
- A new checkbox for main software and portables, the first click selects all software, the second click selects only the outdated software and the third click clears all selections (Outdated software selected by default as usual)
- New and better details panel design and fonts (Right panel)
- (
Ctrl+
F) now jumps to search
Improvements:
- Fixed the issue when Patch My PC doesn’t work while testing the connection to the Internet in some cases
- Fixed the crash that occurs if the default location of the portable software is not found anymore in the future
- Fixed “Disable scanning” option for some software
- Several other fixes and improvements
Software Removed: Removed the following 40 discontinued/incompatible products:
- Audacity is now 64-bit only
- Improved the detection for: “Opera”, “ProtonVPN”, “Git”, “Malwarebytes”, “SumatraPDF” and more
- Improved the detection and the installation of “Maxthon Browser”
- Improved removing the shortcuts for some applications
- Improved killing of the process files for some applications before starting the updates
- Switched “DoNotSpy10” to “DoNotSpy11”
- Updated the icons of serveral applications
- French translation reviewed and amended by (JeuMeu)
