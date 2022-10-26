Software-update: Patch My PC 4.5.0.0

Patch My PC logo (79 pix) Versie 4.5.0.0 van Patch My PC is uitgekomen. Dit programma kan controleren of de laatste versies van een groot aantal programma's – waaronder Mozilla Firefox, Java, iTunes, Skype en Adobe Flash – zijn geïnstalleerd. Daarnaast kan het zien welke Windows Updates nog op het systeem ontbreken en welke programma's met Windows meestarten, en kan het programma's verwijderen. Daarmee is Patch My PC vergelijkbaar met SUMo van KC Softwares.

Het programma zelf is nog geen twee megabyte groot en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om zijn werk te kunnen doen. De gebruiker kan zelf aangeven welke updates geïnstalleerd of overgeslagen moeten worden en vervolgens wordt alles met één muisklik opgehaald en geïnstalleerd. Ook kan de taal van de installatie worden opgegeven. In versie 4.0 heeft de interface een opfrisbeurt gekregen en kan er nu makkelijker naar subcategorieën worden gesprongen. Verder is er een contextmenu per applicatie en zijn er weer een boel nieuwe applicaties aan de lijst met ondersteunde programma's toegevoegd. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende verbetering zien:

New:
  • Removed the software groups. Now all software is under one list sorted alphabetically, portable software is still in its own group.
  • A new checkbox for main software and portables, the first click selects all software, the second click selects only the outdated software and the third click clears all selections (Outdated software selected by default as usual)
  • New and better details panel design and fonts (Right panel)
  • (Ctrl+F) now jumps to search
Fixes:
  • Fixed the issue when Patch My PC doesn’t work while testing the connection to the Internet in some cases
  • Fixed the crash that occurs if the default location of the portable software is not found anymore in the future
  • Fixed “Disable scanning” option for some software
  • Several other fixes and improvements
Improvements:
  • Audacity is now 64-bit only
  • Improved the detection for: “Opera”, “ProtonVPN”, “Git”, “Malwarebytes”, “SumatraPDF” and more
  • Improved the detection and the installation of “Maxthon Browser”
  • Improved removing the shortcuts for some applications
  • Improved killing of the process files for some applications before starting the updates
  • Switched “DoNotSpy10” to “DoNotSpy11”
  • Updated the icons of serveral applications
  • French translation reviewed and amended by (JeuMeu)
Software Removed: Removed the following 40 discontinued/incompatible products:
  • Adblock Plus for IE
  • Adobe Flash Player 32 ActiveX
  • Adobe Flash Player 32 NPAPI
  • Adobe Flash Player 32 PPAPI
  • Adobe Shockwave
  • Ares Galaxy
  • Avidemux
  • Chrome Cleanup Tool (Portable)
  • ComicRack
  • Core Temp
  • CutePDF Writer
  • EMET
  • FormatFactory
  • Kaspersky Free
  • Lightworks
  • Magic ISO
  • Malwarebytes Anti-Exploit
  • Microsoft .NET Framework
  • .NET Framework Repair Tool (Portable)
  • Microsoft Security Essentials
  • Microsoft Silverlight
  • Microsoft Visual C++ 2005 Redistributable (x64)
  • Microsoft Visual C++ 2005 Redistributable (x86)
  • Microsoft Visual C++ 2008 Redistributable (x64)
  • Microsoft Visual C++ 2008 Redistributable (x86)
  • Microsoft Visual C++ 2010 Redistributable (x64)
  • Microsoft Visual C++ 2010 Redistributable (x86)
  • Microsoft Visual C++ 2012 Redistributable (x64)
  • Microsoft Visual C++ 2012 Redistributable (x86)
  • Microsoft Visual C++ 2013 Redistributable (x64)
  • Microsoft Visual C++ 2013 Redistributable (x86)
  • MPC-BE (Media Player Classic – Black Edition)
  • Nmap
  • Panda Home
  • Razer Cortex
  • RealPlayer
  • Remote Desktop Connection Manager
  • Startup Delayer
  • System Mechanic
  • Vuze

Patch My PC

Versienummer 4.5.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Patch My PC
Download https://patchmypc.net/PatchMyPC.exe
Bestandsgrootte 2,66MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

26-10-2022 19:18
22 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

26-10-2022 • 19:18

22

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Patch My PC

Reacties (22)

Dutchredgaming 26 oktober 2022 20:02
Is Patch My PC achterhaald door Winget?
Jeffrey2107 @Dutchredgaming26 oktober 2022 20:14
ik denk neit dat winget alle software heeft.

plus dat niet iedereen in een command prompt wil werken dus zal er altijd een makrt voor dit soort software zijn. (tot de windows store bijvoorbeeld goed genoeg wordt)
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@Jeffrey210726 oktober 2022 20:57
ik denk neit dat winget alle software heeft.
Dat heeft Patch My Pc ook niet. Sterker nog, het heeft een heel beperkte bibliotheek.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@Dutchredgaming26 oktober 2022 20:56
Deels maar het doet vooral onder voor de concurrentie als Sumo. Die laatste ondersteund veel meer software. Patch My PC loopt met regelmaat enige tijd achter en veroorzaakt soms problemen met software waarbij default settings worden teruggezet.
digibaro @Bor26 oktober 2022 21:02
Sumo doet toch geen automatische installatie, maar alleen een versie overzicht?
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@digibaro26 oktober 2022 21:04
Sumo doet geen automatische installatie. Laat dat nou net bij Patch My Pc af en toe fout gaan. Ik haal de software liever uit officiële bron.
Kalief @Bor27 oktober 2022 00:00
En dus is Sumo geen relevant alternatief.
EnigmaNL @Dutchredgaming26 oktober 2022 21:48
Nee.
Roel1966 26 oktober 2022 22:16
Het laat mij toch een beetje denken aan zo'n driverupdate dingen waarvan ik zelf nooit kapot ben geweest. Ik doe nog steeds gewoon 'ouderwets' handmatig drivers updaten zodat ik de controle daarvan volledig in eigen hand kan houden. Alhoewel ik wel een beetje ervan afgestapt ben om maar alles direct te updaten als er een nieuwe driver beschikbaar is. If it aint broken...... dat heb ik mij wel achter de oren gespitst en ben ik ook wel vaker achter gekomen. Zo lang als alles werkt laat ik het systeem lekker voor wat het is en laat ik in elk geval niets zomaar automatisch updaten. Altijd ook eerst even een kijkje hier op Tweakers om ervaringen te lezen van anderen.
Bergen @Roel196626 oktober 2022 23:05
Nou, laat ik mijn ervaring dan delen, want ik gebruik Patch My PC al heel lang. Ik vind het erg handig: je start het programma, je ziet een lijstje van outdated software, je drukt op Update en de rest gaat vanzelf. Letterlijk 1 druk op de knop. Het is gratis (écht gratis, geen popups dat je het moet aanschaffen, geen limitaties, niks), het herkent erg veel programma's, er zit geen reclame in, de downloads gaan snel, niets dan lof.

Opvallend is dat het ook geen installer heeft; Je downloadt van hun website een executable van ~2 MB, en dat is gelijk het hele programma. Je runt het dus vanuit je download-directory. Simpeler kan het niet.
Roel1966 @Bergen26 oktober 2022 23:21
O ik geloof je zeker dat het niet zoiets is als zo'n driverupdater met allerlei spam erin maar het liet mij er wel een beetje aan denken. En tja zoals ik al schreef heb ik ervaring ermee opgedaan dat altijd maar alles updaten niet altijd even goed kan uitpakken. Daarvoor dat ik altijd toch eerst eens even rond neus naar ervaringen van anderen of het wel zinvol is te updaten.
mjansen2016 @Roel196627 oktober 2022 07:04
Idd, het doet mij denken aan de originele releases van Hitman Pro in 2004, een zooi met auto-it aan elkaar geschakelde tools zo spontaan 1 op de 3 systemen om zeep hielp, zeker omdat vanwege software issues je vaak je gebruikers standaard admin rechten moesten hebben, ze ervan gehoord hadden en het hun "wel handig leek" was dat ding toen een doorn in het oog.
shicomm 26 oktober 2022 22:24
PmP staat wat mij betreft min of meer gelijk aan ninite.
Beiden zijn erg goed wat mij betreft.

Waar sumo en choco nog wel eens maf doen heb ik met zowel ninite als PmP eigenlijk
nooit issues.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@shicomm26 oktober 2022 22:35
Op welke manier doet Sumo 'maf'? Ik herken dat helemaal niet bij Sumo maar wel bij Patch My PC.
weballey @shicomm26 oktober 2022 23:09
PatchMyPC installeert oude versies over nieuwere heen. Werkt ook met zelfgebakken silent installers, waarvan je maar moet aannemen dat ze in orde zijn.

Toch nog maar eens bekeken. Ziet bij mij 18 programma's, waar sumo 146 ziet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door weballey op 22 juli 2024 23:07]

ISaFeeliN 27 oktober 2022 06:13
In het artikel staat nog Flash genoemd, terwijl deze versie juist niet meer op Flash controleert.
MacPoedel @ISaFeeliN27 oktober 2022 09:33
Screenshots worden in de meuktracker niet altijd aangepast. Kijk naar het versienummer, huidige versie is 4.5.0.0 en screenshot 4.2.5.0
Ecke 27 oktober 2022 08:30
Acrobat pdf reader update PatchMyPC al tijden niet goed. Hun gemaild maar omdat het een gratis versie is doen ze er niks aan. Helaas.

Naast Sumo kan je ook Chocolatey overwegen.
qbig1970 @Ecke28 oktober 2022 01:27
Om deze reden gebruik ik Foxit Reader, ook een waanzinnig goed programma en erg uitgebreid.
Anoniem: 211516 27 oktober 2022 15:57
De app is niet perfect, denkt dat hwinfo niet up to date is, ik heb een license die automatisch update, app lijkt me wel vrij handig, volgens mij kun je ook via winget een scriptje maken die het zelfde doet niks mis mee verder.
pandit 27 oktober 2022 08:39
Adobe Flash????
PCG2020 @pandit27 oktober 2022 09:15
Ja, het artikel is -zoals zoveel van het updatenieuws- een standaardverhaaltje dat alleen op het punt van de versie en de changelog wordt gewijzigd. Waarschijnlijk gebeurt dat zelfs automatisch, met een scriptje. Dat controleert verder de inhoud van het artikel niet en daarom staat Adobe Flash er nog steeds in, vermoed ik.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

