OpenWRT logo (79 pix) Versie 22.03.1 van OpenWrt is uitgekomen. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-package management system is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig, zie daarvoor dit topic. Bijwerken van de versie kan gewoon met sysupgrade vanuit de webinterface. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Security fixes Device support
  • Support for the following devices was added:
    • ZTE MF281
    • Ubiquiti UniFi FlexHD
  • Asus RT-AX53U: fix switch setup
  • GL-inet GL-AP1300: add LTE package, add WAN LED
  • Ubiquiti XM moved to ath79/tiny
  • Ubiquiti UniFi 6LR: fix network config
  • Linksys RE6500: enable LZMA loader to fix boot
  • LibreRouter v1: fix watchdog and PoE passthrough
  • NanoPi R4S: ensure unique MAC address
  • bcm4908:
    • Enable NVMEM U-Boot env data driver
    • Backport mtd parser for Broadcom's U-Boot partition
    • fix -EPROBE_DEFER support in bcm4908_enet
  • realtek:
    • fix RTL838x receive tag decoding
    • fix RTL839x receive tag decoding
  • ath79/tiny: activate low_mem too
Various fixes and improvements
  • kernel:
    • Backport mtd dynamic partition patch
    • Fix possible mtd NULL pointer dereference
  • hostapd: rename hostapd multicast_to_unicast option to multicast_to_unicast_all
  • mt7620 wifi: multiple improvements
  • build system:
    • Switch from xxd tool to xxdi.pl script
    • Check TLS certificates by default when downloading over HTTPS
    • Fix issues with targets installed via feeds
    • Fix build warnings with grep-3.8
    • Fix build problems with external toolchains
    • Activate fortify source when using external toolchain
Core components update
  • Update Linux kernel from 5.10.138 to 5.10.146
  • Update mt76 from 2022-08-26 to 2022-09-06
  • Update wolfssl from 5.4.0 to 5.5.1
  • Update wireless-regdb from 2022.06.06 to 2022.08.12
  • Update intel-microcode from 20220510 to 20220809

Falco 12 oktober 2022 09:50
Liever nog heel even wachten nog, want het is volgens de OpenWrt website nog niet officieel vrijgegeven..
prinsvlad @Falco12 oktober 2022 09:57
Hier staat ie er gewoon tussen hoor : https://downloads.openwrt...s/22.03.1/targets/x86/64/
Groentjuh @prinsvlad12 oktober 2022 10:18
Ik maak het simpel:

OpenWRT geeft zelf de volgende waarschuwing:
There is always an excitement and enthusiasm as new stable releases start showing up on the downloads page -- and that is great! [...]

A few things to know before you try to install new versions prior to the official announcement:
  • The build system may still be running, and it is a pretty big job. It typically takes several days for everything to complete. The official announcement will come after everything is done.
  • Because of the fact that the builds take time, you may find that some targets/platforms are ready and others are not. This will almost always resolve with time as the build progresses.
  • The same is true with user-installable packages -- it may appear that packages are missing, but really they just haven't been built yet.
  • There is a relatively small chance that a problem will arise during the build process that may cause the build to fail. If this happens, the dev team may need to fix the issue and begin the build process again. Although it is quite unlikely, it is plausible that this could even include a major bug,
For all of these reasons, it is not recommended to install a new version before it is officially announced. And, if you choose to install, just remember that things are potentially still in flux, including packages you might rely on.
terradrone @Groentjuh12 oktober 2022 11:11
Lijkt me om die reden inderdaad een beter idee om te wachten met de officiële aankondiging tot men bij openwrt zelf zover is. Op dit moment is de status nog "Current Stable Release - OpenWrt 22.03.0" .
prinsvlad @Groentjuh12 oktober 2022 13:21
Goed speurwerk Sherlock!. Maar ik wacht sowieso altijd een maand.
Falco @prinsvlad12 oktober 2022 10:09
Weet ik, maar de officiële aankondiging op de site laat nog even op zich wachten.

https://openwrt.org/releases/22.03/notes-22.03.1

[Reactie gewijzigd door Falco op 22 juli 2024 20:07]

bartje 12 oktober 2022 11:41
als ik het goed begrijp is het security issue alleen een probleem wanneer een "malicious clients" al aangemeld zijn op je netwerk? of lees ik dit dan verkeerd?
Groentjuh @bartje12 oktober 2022 12:58
Om eerlijk te zijn zou ik niet zeker zijn dat dit alleen via de lan kant werkt!
Additionally it's possible to install several other server packages like lua-eco, libuhttpd-wolfssl, lighttpd-mod-wolfssl, openvpn-wolfssl, strongswan-mod-wolfssl which are using vulnerable libwolfssl library and thus needs to be updated as well.
OpenVPN staat als server natuurlijk open richting WAN, dus mogelijk indien je een OpenVPN TCP server draait, dat je dan ook last hebt van dit probleem vanuit WAN.

Standaard werkt de uhttpd server van OpenWRT enkel richting de LAN, dus met standaard instellingen is dit alleen een probleem vanuit binnen het netwerk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Groentjuh op 22 juli 2024 20:07]

TonnyTonny @Groentjuh12 oktober 2022 13:06
Ook de web-service is (indien https met TLS 1.3) mogelijk gevoelig.
Als je die richting WAN hebt draaien heb je hetzelfde probleem.
Falco 13 oktober 2022 10:06
Inmiddels is OpenWrt 22.03.1 officieel vrijgegeven.

https://openwrt.org/#current_stable_seriesopenwrt_2203

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

