Versie 22.03.1 van OpenWrt is uitgekomen. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-package management system is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig, zie daarvoor dit topic. Bijwerken van de versie kan gewoon met sysupgrade vanuit de webinterface. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.
Security fixes
Device support
- wolfssl: Fix security problem (CVE-2022-38152, CVE-2022-38153 and CVE-2022-39173)
Various fixes and improvements
- Support for the following devices was added:
- ZTE MF281
- Ubiquiti UniFi FlexHD
- Asus RT-AX53U: fix switch setup
- GL-inet GL-AP1300: add LTE package, add WAN LED
- Ubiquiti XM moved to ath79/tiny
- Ubiquiti UniFi 6LR: fix network config
- Linksys RE6500: enable LZMA loader to fix boot
- LibreRouter v1: fix watchdog and PoE passthrough
- NanoPi R4S: ensure unique MAC address
- bcm4908:
- Enable NVMEM U-Boot env data driver
- Backport mtd parser for Broadcom's U-Boot partition
- fix -EPROBE_DEFER support in bcm4908_enet
- realtek:
- fix RTL838x receive tag decoding
- fix RTL839x receive tag decoding
- ath79/tiny: activate low_mem too
Core components update
- kernel:
- Backport mtd dynamic partition patch
- Fix possible mtd NULL pointer dereference
- hostapd: rename hostapd multicast_to_unicast option to multicast_to_unicast_all
- mt7620 wifi: multiple improvements
- build system:
- Switch from xxd tool to xxdi.pl script
- Check TLS certificates by default when downloading over HTTPS
- Fix issues with targets installed via feeds
- Fix build warnings with grep-3.8
- Fix build problems with external toolchains
- Activate fortify source when using external toolchain
- Update Linux kernel from 5.10.138 to 5.10.146
- Update mt76 from 2022-08-26 to 2022-09-06
- Update wolfssl from 5.4.0 to 5.5.1
- Update wireless-regdb from 2022.06.06 to 2022.08.12
- Update intel-microcode from 20220510 to 20220809