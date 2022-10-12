Versie 22.03.1 van OpenWrt is uitgekomen. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-package management system is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig, zie daarvoor dit topic. Bijwerken van de versie kan gewoon met sysupgrade vanuit de webinterface. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Security fixes wolfssl: Fix security problem (CVE-2022-38152, CVE-2022-38153 and CVE-2022-39173) See Security Advisory 2022-10-04-1

Device support Support for the following devices was added: ZTE MF281 Ubiquiti UniFi FlexHD

Asus RT-AX53U: fix switch setup

GL-inet GL-AP1300: add LTE package, add WAN LED

LED Ubiquiti XM moved to ath79/tiny

Ubiquiti UniFi 6LR: fix network config

Linksys RE6500: enable LZMA loader to fix boot

LibreRouter v1: fix watchdog and PoE passthrough

NanoPi R4S: ensure unique MAC address

bcm4908: Enable NVMEM U-Boot env data driver Backport mtd parser for Broadcom's U-Boot partition fix -EPROBE_DEFER support in bcm4908_enet

realtek: fix RTL838x receive tag decoding fix RTL839x receive tag decoding

ath79/tiny: activate low_mem too Various fixes and improvements kernel: Backport mtd dynamic partition patch Fix possible mtd NULL pointer dereference

hostapd: rename hostapd multicast_to_unicast option to multicast_to_unicast_all

mt7620 wifi: multiple improvements

build system: Switch from xxd tool to xxdi.pl script Check TLS certificates by default when downloading over HTTPS Fix issues with targets installed via feeds Fix build warnings with grep-3.8 Fix build problems with external toolchains Activate fortify source when using external toolchain

Update Linux kernel from 5.10.138 to 5.10.146

Update mt76 from 2022-08-26 to 2022-09-06

Update wolfssl from 5.4.0 to 5.5.1

Update wireless-regdb from 2022.06.06 to 2022.08.12

Update intel-microcode from 20220510 to 20220809