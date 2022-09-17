Software-update: Darktable 4.0.1

Darktable logo (75 pix) Versie 4.0.1 van Darktable is uitgekomen. Darktable is een opensource-raw-fotobewerkings­programma, een virtuele lichtbak en donkere kamer voor fotobewerking. Het beheert digitale negatieven via een database. Het ontwikkelen van de ruwe fotobestanden gebeurt door middel van zogenaamde sidecar files, waarbij de foto's op niet-destructieve wijze worden bewerkt. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse Linux-distributies, macOS en Windows. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes
  • Variables $(MAKER) and $(MODEL) can now be used when importing files.
  • Display infinity for very large focus distance as supported by the exif standard.
Bug Fixes
  • Fix overexposed indicators after cropping.
  • Fix DNG creation in the HDR merge module (ColorMatrix could be zero).
  • Fix culling layout, which could be broken after a second use when changing the number of images (e.g. when rejecting an image).
  • Fix GUI reset of the export module when using TIFF format.
  • Fix copy of iop-order in merge mode when multiple instances are used in the destination images.
  • Fix color filtering issue on Windows.
  • Fix possible black screen when using auto-white balance on Windows.
  • Properly retain the access and modified timestamps when using copy and import.
  • Fix color picker reset in color zones module.
  • Fix help link for module layout management.
  • Fix crash after a failed camera tethering attempt.
  • Add support for fast pipe mode on the diffuse module. Fast pipe mode is used to bypass long-running modules while interactively changing another module’s parameters where that module does not require accurate image display. For example, it is used to improve responsiveness of the on-screen display in the crop and rotate/perspective modules.
  • Fix some color picker button action types.
  • Fix crash in Latex export.
  • Fix website gallery export.
  • Fix a file-handle leak.
  • Fix a memory corruption in sharpen module that could lead to a crash.
  • Fix vectorscope histogram display to avoid cropping the primary and secondary nodes (top and bottom).
  • Add HEIF media type association for the desktop.
  • Fix possible crash when using the color checker without a properly selected patch.
  • Fix sorting of LUT 3D files and left-align the entries for better readability.
  • Disable upscaling when export size is set to original image dimensions (0) as this does not have meaning and could crash darktable.
  • Fix possible crash when applying a time-offset to images.
  • Fix crop-size information displayed on screen (rounding issue).
  • Fix blending detail mask memory requirement.
  • Fix crash when zooming with fingers on an empty lighttable.
  • Ensure that external format size limits are enforced during export.
  • Some CSS fixes on color, contrast, positioning of combo-boxes, check-box size, scrollbars and progress bars.
  • Fix JPEG APP1 header (skip 6-byte header).
  • Fix some missing translations in notebook tabs.
  • Use a color-managed background for color balance rgb module sliders.
  • Light up midi modifier keys when shift/ctlr/alt are pressed.
  • Some speed improvements (tuned compiler options, some optimized routines)

Darktable screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 4.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Darktable
Download https://www.darktable.org/install/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 17-09-2022 16:58 20

17-09-2022 • 16:58

20

Bron: Darktable

Update-historie

12-02 Darktable 5.0.1 14
22-12 Darktable 5.0.0 15
07-'24 Darktable 4.8.1 20
06-'24 Darktable 4.8.0 15
02-'24 Darktable 4.6.1 40
12-'23 Darktable 4.6.0 5
07-'23 Darktable 4.4.2 4
07-'23 Darktable 4.4.1 2
06-'23 Darktable 4.4.0 0
02-'23 Darktable 4.2.1 1
Meer historie

Lees meer

Darktable

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (20)

-Moderatie-faq
20
20
17
1
0
3
Wijzig sortering
Yonni 17 september 2022 21:39
Jaren geleden met Rawtherepee gespeeld, toen overgestapt op Corel After Shot Pro 2 (inmiddels V3). Hoe verhoudt Darktable zich tot deze? Iemand ervaring met beiden?
84hannes @Yonni18 september 2022 07:53
Ik ben na versie 3 overgestapt op Darktable omdat de ontwikkeling bij Corel stil leek te staan. Darktable is een heel ander beest; de hoofdontwikkelaar is een fransman die nogal een mening heeft. Je moet begrijpen hoe kleurmodellen werken om de filosofie te begrijpen. Daarom heeft hij artikelen en YouTube-filmpjes waarin hij dit soort zaken uitlegd. Heel interessant, hij zet je aan het denken dat er geen lichtpaars of donkergeel bestaat bijvoorbeeld. Maar als je die kennis niet op wilt doen en gewoon een beetje wilt klikken tot het resultaat je bevalt, dan ben ik bang dat Corel Aftershot de betere keus is. Zelf heb ik soms niet de energie om alle theorie door te nemen, maar het idee staat me wel aan, net als natuurlijk de opensourcefilosofie dus ik sla me er maar doorheen.
Eusebius @84hannes18 september 2022 20:41
Jammer dat AfterShot Pro zo slecht onderhouden wordt. Helaas hebben ze BibbleLabs overgenomen, wat ik graag gebruikte. Helaas had Adobe daarvoor RawShooter overgenomen, wat ik ook graag gebruikte ;-) RawShooter was destijds een snel programma.
84hannes @Eusebius18 september 2022 21:11
Corel had in elk geval het fatsoen Aftershot ook voor Linux uit te brengen. Na hun korte avontuur met Corel Linux en Word Perfect voor Linux (ik ben zo oud) heb ik weinig vertrouwen in de inzet van Corel voor Linux. Als aanmoedigingsprijs heb ik bewust twee keer geld uitgegeven (versie twee heb ik overgeslagen), maar nadat er jarenlang alleen maar updates kwamen om nieuwe cameras te ondersteunen gaf ik de moed op. Hun support was wel erg goed, heeft me diverse keren geholpen maar kom geen uitspraak doen over toekomstige versies.
golfdiesel @84hannes18 september 2022 09:47
De leercurve is in het begin erg stijl. Ik heb jaren met het Japanse SilkyPix Pro gewerkt en daar was het ook zo dat de ontwikkelaars een visie hadden waar niet van afgeweken werd.
Bij Darktable was/is het nog wat extremer maar het is wel een heel mooi pakket, je kan jezelf wel snel verliezen in alle mogelijkheden.
pmeter 18 september 2022 04:53
Ik mis bij dit programma en Rawtherapee twee functies uit Lightroom:
* 'Levendigheid': voegt op subtielere manier kleur toe op andere wijze dan saturatie verhogen.
* 'Dehaze': haalt beeld terug uit foto's met wat mist of waas.

Weet iemand of er alternatieve RAW converters zijn die dat wel hebben?

[Reactie gewijzigd door pmeter op 23 juli 2024 11:46]

divvid @pmeter18 september 2022 06:58
Uit de manual: https://docs.darktable.or...cessing-modules/vibrance/
84hannes @pmeter18 september 2022 07:55
Vibrance en haze removal zijn wat je zoekt.

Met betrekking tot Vibrance heet @curkey wel een punt:
vibrance
Tends to darken colors. Consider using color zones with a saturation parametric mask to give more control.
Dat is dus weer wat meer gedoe dan gewoon aan een slidertje trekken. Typisch voor Darktable: de volledige controle willen geven naar daardoor omslachtiger werken dan de commerciële concurrentie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door 84hannes op 23 juli 2024 11:46]

curkey @pmeter18 september 2022 08:16
Ik zou wel adviseren om de modules te gebruiken die bij de scene referred model horen (aka filmic), die er sinds 3.8 is. De oudere werken met een ander kleurmodel die veel sneller tot artefacten leidt.
De oude zijn soms wel intuitiever en je komt ze in veel tutorials nog tegen.
Tarquin @pmeter18 september 2022 15:29
Er zijn 2 opties voor de-haze: DeHaze module, en de nieuwe Defuse Or Sharpen, die heeft een dehaze preset.

Ik doe vibrance met de Color Calibration (die ook de witbalans doet). Die heeft sliders voor R/G/B voor 'Colorfullness'. Ik maak een kopie van die module en ik zet die sliders iets omhoog. Werkt ook heel goed in een preset.
PatrickvL @pmeter19 september 2022 10:55
Voor de vibrance (levendigheid) gebruik ik altijd de 'color balance rgb' module. Die bevat een global vibrance slider, al weet ik niet of die precies hetzelfde doet als lightroom. Met deze module en de 'color calibration' module doe ik 95% van alle kleuraanpassingen.

Voor dehaze zou ik de nieuwe 'diffuse or sharpen' module gebruiken, die heeft een preset voor dehaze.

Toen darktable overging naar de scene referred workflow heb ik wel even wat tijd moeten steken om een aantal nieuwe modules goed onder de knie te krijgen. De manual is daarbij, zeker in het begin, onmisbaar. Ook de youtube kanalen van Boris Hajdukovic en Bruce Williams hebben goede content hierover. Op zijn kanaal beschrijft Aurélien Pierre, een van de ontwikkelaars van darktable en de drijfveer voor de overgang naar de scene referred workflow, veel van de theorie achter de scene referred workflow. Zijn filmpjes zijn erg technisch van aard en behoorlijk lang(dradig). Dat is ook mijn grootste commentaar op darktable op dit moment, je moet je echt verdiepen in de techniek/theorie om de modules goed te kunnen gebruiken. Vooral de nieuwe 'diffuse or sharpen' module is daar een goed voorbeeld van. Toen ik die module voor de eerste keer zag had ik echt geen flauw idee wat de verschillende sliders deden. Zelfs nu, nadat ik me er een beetje in verdiept heb, vind ik het nog steeds een draak van een module die ik dan ook niet heel veel gebruik.

Verder ben ik erg tevreden met darktable. Als je eenmaal de weg een beetje weet in het programma gaat het bewerken van foto's relatief snel en eenvoudig. De uiteindelijke resultaten zijn wat mij betreft prima.

[Reactie gewijzigd door PatrickvL op 23 juli 2024 11:46]

kabelmannetje 18 september 2022 10:56
Kan Darktable ook gebruikt worden als fotocollectie zoals bijvoorbeeld Lightroom, iPhoto of (oudje) Aperture? Na een uurtje stoeien, lijkt het dat het voornamelijk een bewerkingsprogramma is.
Tarquin @kabelmannetje18 september 2022 15:33
Ja, hij kan veel, maar ik zou hem er niet primair voor gebruiken.

Ik houd maar gewoon 1 collectie = 1 directory aan. En het echte beheer doe ik dan in digikam.

Zie ook het tweakers forum 'hoe beheer jij je foto's' / Hoe organiseer jij je foto's?

Waar hij wel erg goed voor is, is culling: Snel door een fotoshoot gaan en met sterren en kleurcodes alle foto's even wat karakteristieken geven. Ik gebruik bijvoorbeeld Rood voor 'onscherp' en 0 sterren voor 'mag weg'.
kabelmannetje @Tarquin19 september 2022 12:11
Ik gebruik al jaren naar tevredenheid Shotwell. 70k fotos, snel en stabiel.
Tarquin @kabelmannetje19 september 2022 13:15
Shotwell? Kan ik ook eens naar kijken.
Wat doet die met een bestaande directorystructuur bij importeren?
Laat hij de directories staan en voegt hij ze aan zijn bibliotheek toe?
Of kopieert hij alles naar zijn eigen directory?

Edit: Oh ja. Dat ding. Hij maakt een library directory aan en daar gaat hij alles in mikken in een yaar-maand-dag structuur die hij zelf aanlegt.
Ik lees ook dat hij niet over netwerkdrives heen werkt.

Oh, en hij maakt van alle Raw files ongevraagd 'embedded.jpg' kopietjes. Hij maakt dus overal dubbelen van aan. Daar hebben andere programma's dan weer last van als zij een directory willen lezen.

Dat is een belangrijk verschil met Digikam: Ten eerste herkent hij netwerkdrives (en zijn db gaat dus niet stuk als die soms even 'weg' zijn); ten tweede laat hij alles staan waar het staat, gaat het niet ongevraagd in een structuur stoppen en gaat niet ongevraagd thumbnails in dezelfde directory schrijven.

Digikam is niet perfect, maar als ik ooit een betere fotomanager vindt, dan staat alles in elk geval nog waar het oorspronkelijk stond, en ook zonder extra thumbnails ertussen.

Dat is een probleem met shotwell: Hij verandert de structuur en de files zodat hij er fijn mee kan werken. Maar ik heb misschien meer programma's.

Nope. Geen Shotwell voor mij.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tarquin op 23 juli 2024 11:46]

kabelmannetje @Tarquin19 september 2022 19:46
> Wat doet die met een bestaande directorystructuur bij importeren?

Niks, blijft zoals deze is.

> Laat hij de directories staan en voegt hij ze aan zijn bibliotheek toe?

Voegt deze aan zijn nosql-db toe.

> Of kopieert hij alles naar zijn eigen directory?

Beide kan.

> . Hij maakt een library directory aan en daar gaat hij alles in mikken in een yaar-maand-dag structuur die hij zelf aanlegt.

Nee, onjuist. Dit is alleen het geval voor thumbnails.

>Dat is een probleem met shotwell: Hij verandert de structuur en de files zodat hij er fijn mee kan werken. Maar ik heb misschien meer programma's.

Ik heb werkelijk geen idee wat je allemaal aan het doen bent. Raw-files blijven identiek, filestructuur blijft identiek (gebruik zelf diverse mountpoints) , er gaat niks stuk in db als er mountpunt weg is (afbeelding is alleen niet op te vragen).

[Reactie gewijzigd door kabelmannetje op 23 juli 2024 11:46]

Tourmaline @kabelmannetje18 september 2022 12:56
Daar zou je digikam voor kunnen gebruiken.
https://www.digikam.org/
84hannes @kabelmannetje18 september 2022 15:08
Darktable streeft er inderdaad niet naar een alles-in-een-pakket te zijn. Fotobeheer is niet z'n sterkste kant.
Tarquin 17 september 2022 20:11
Nou, dan downloaden we die maar even voor de bugfixes... toch een aardig lijstje.

Ben wel benieuwd waar ze de volgende keer weer mee komen qua functionaliteit!
sympa 17 september 2022 20:54
Ik moet Darktable toch weer eens proberen. Het had altijd de "coole shit" zoals GPU-acceleratie maar ik was toch een fan van Rawtherapee/ART omdat die een betere pipeline hadden.
Maar ik begrijp dat Darktable nu ook over is op scene referred processing. Waarvoor hulde. Dus ga ik proberen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq