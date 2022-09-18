Versie 2.8.1 van Avidemux is uitgekomen. Met dit opensource en cross-platform programma kunnen videobestanden op een eenvoudige wijze bewerkt en geconverteerd worden. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en er zijn ook onofficiële versies voor BSD. Avidemux wordt ontwikkeld in C++, de interface wordt met Qt gemaakt en het gebruikt FFMpeg voor zijn multimedia-functies. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:
New Features
Other Enhancements
- New HiDPI compatible button set
- Fast method to add partial filters via CTRL+F shortcut
- Audio department improvements
- custom frame rate change (audio stretch with pitch control)
- configurable compressor (DRC)
- 3-band equalizer
- independent channel gain options
- independent channel delay options
- channel remap options
- new downmix options: stereo headphone and headphone virtual surround
- audio track configuration up to 32 tracks
- volume setting is saved upon exit
- Light and dark theme options in View menu
- Option to remember selected resize method in "Resize", "Fit to size" and "Zoom" filters
- New filter: 3D LUT
- New filter: Decimate
- New filter: Arbitrary Rotate
- New video encoder: VideoToolbox HEVC ("ffVTEncHEVC", macOS only)
Bugfixes
- HDR tonemapping performance and quality improvements
- Extended file info
- Rotating mouse wheel over buttons to seek by 60 seconds cycles through 1/2/4/60 seconds seek modes
- Support for decoding 8-bit VP9 in hardware via DXVA2 on Windows and via VDPAU on Linux with graphics cards featuring a VP9 decoder
- Buttons to seek to selection start (A) and end (B) in on-the-fly video filter preview
- Logo image in "Add logo" video filter configuration dialog is now scalable, can be repositioned by dragging
- By default, on-the-fly preview in video filter configuration dialogs is now rendered using OpenGL to improve performance in HiDPI conditions
Miscellaneous
- Crash on copy to clipboard if selection extends to the end of video, a regression introduced in v2.8.0
- Crashes in "Resample FPS" video filter with motion interpolation enabled
- Crash on finishing encoding with the vp9 encoder
- Avidemux falling victim to a crash in VA-API driver triggered by probing on application startup on Linux with some recent hardware
- Crash loading MPEG-TS or MPEG-PS file with MPEG-1 video track and HW decoder via VDPAU enabled
- Wrong number of channels or wrong channel layout with some E-AC3 streams
- Reduced contrast and desaturated colors in loaded BMP images
- Selection starting at zero and ending at the last picture of video cannot be deleted
- Disabling B-frames breaks VideoToolbox HW encoder (macOS only)
- Bundled FFmpeg libraries have been updated to 4.4.2 release