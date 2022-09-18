Versie 2.8.1 van Avidemux is uitgekomen. Met dit opensource en cross-platform programma kunnen videobestanden op een eenvoudige wijze bewerkt en geconverteerd worden. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en er zijn ook onofficiële versies voor BSD. Avidemux wordt ontwikkeld in C++, de interface wordt met Qt gemaakt en het gebruikt FFMpeg voor zijn multimedia-functies. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

New Features New HiDPI compatible button set

Fast method to add partial filters via CTRL+F shortcut

Audio department improvements

custom frame rate change (audio stretch with pitch control)

configurable compressor (DRC)

3-band equalizer

independent channel gain options

independent channel delay options

channel remap options

new downmix options: stereo headphone and headphone virtual surround

audio track configuration up to 32 tracks

volume setting is saved upon exit

Light and dark theme options in View menu

Option to remember selected resize method in "Resize", "Fit to size" and "Zoom" filters

New filter: 3D LUT

New filter: Decimate

New filter: Arbitrary Rotate

New video encoder: VideoToolbox HEVC ("ffVTEncHEVC", macOS only) Other Enhancements HDR tonemapping performance and quality improvements

Extended file info

Rotating mouse wheel over buttons to seek by 60 seconds cycles through 1/2/4/60 seconds seek modes

Support for decoding 8-bit VP9 in hardware via DXVA2 on Windows and via VDPAU on Linux with graphics cards featuring a VP9 decoder

Buttons to seek to selection start (A) and end (B) in on-the-fly video filter preview

Logo image in "Add logo" video filter configuration dialog is now scalable, can be repositioned by dragging

By default, on-the-fly preview in video filter configuration dialogs is now rendered using OpenGL to improve performance in HiDPI conditions Bugfixes Crash on copy to clipboard if selection extends to the end of video, a regression introduced in v2.8.0

Crashes in "Resample FPS" video filter with motion interpolation enabled

Crash on finishing encoding with the vp9 encoder

Avidemux falling victim to a crash in VA-API driver triggered by probing on application startup on Linux with some recent hardware

Crash loading MPEG-TS or MPEG-PS file with MPEG-1 video track and HW decoder via VDPAU enabled

Wrong number of channels or wrong channel layout with some E-AC3 streams

Reduced contrast and desaturated colors in loaded BMP images

Selection starting at zero and ending at the last picture of video cannot be deleted

Disabling B-frames breaks VideoToolbox HW encoder (macOS only) Miscellaneous Bundled FFmpeg libraries have been updated to 4.4.2 release