Versie 2.8.0 van Avidemux is uitgekomen. Met dit opensource en cross-platform programma kunnen videobestanden op een eenvoudige wijze bewerkt en geconverteerd worden. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en er zijn ook onofficiële versies voor BSD. Avidemux wordt ontwikkeld in C++, de interface wordt met Qt gemaakt en het gebruikt FFMpeg voor zijn multimedia-functies. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

Behavior The part of video preceding the presentation time of the first frame is now excluded from created segment, making all videos appear as if they "start at zero".

When saving video, the frame matching the B marker is now excluded from the exported range. Therefore, if the B marker is set to the last frame of the video, it needs to be reset to the full duration for the last frame to be included into the output.

Loading Matroska files with HEVC video tracks takes longer as slice headers are decoded to detect the frame type. New Video Filters Analyzer

Blur (on selected area)

Cartoon

Color balance (adjust shadow, midtone and highlight)

Chroma hold (monochrome effect with kept colors)

Chroma key (replace "green screen" with an image)

Deband (reduce banding artifacts)

DelogoHQ (clean up arbitrary shaped logo)

Dynamic threshold

Fade from first image

Fade in (combination of multiple effects)

Fade out (combination of multiple effects)

Fade through (combination of multiple effects)

Fit to size (resize and pad to the specified size)

Flip (vertically/horizontally flip the image)

Grid (video wall effect)

Image stabilizer (reduce camera shakiness)

Luma stabilizer (reduce flickering)

Mirror

Posterize

Quadrilateral transformation (four point transform)

Wavelet denoiser

Wavelet sharpener

Zoom (partializable crop filter) New Features HDR video can be converted to SDR with tone mapping using a variety of methods.

FFV1 encoder is back (it was available in Avidemux 2.5.x).

TrueHD audio tracks can be decoded and are supported for Matroska containers.

Decoding support for WMA9 Lossless codec.

Filter previews have got a unified method to quickly compare filtered and unfiltered inputs via the "Peek Original" button.

Blend and motion interpolation options added to "Resample FPS" filter.

Mark cut points (segment boundaries) on the navigation slider. New buttons and shortcuts are provided to jump to these cut points.

In the Video Filter Manager, active filters can be temporarily disabled.

Preference added to load sequentially named pictures in reverse order, allowing to reverse video by exporting selection as JPEG images and loading the first one.

During playback navigation is possible via keys or by dragging the navigation slider.

Other Enhancements

"Resample FPS" and "Change FPS" filters can handle up to 1000 fps.

"Crop" filter's preview has got a translucent green masking.

"Crop" filter's Auto Crop function can achieve perfect crops (if the selected frame is not too dark).

The maximum output resolution of the "Resize" filter has been increased to 8192x8192

The "Resize" filter has got a nearest neighbour scaling option.

Improved HiDPI scaling in previews.

x264 video encoder plugin now allows to specify color properties.

Maximized window state, widget visibility and toolbar position are preserved after application restart.

Timestamps in format 00:00:00.000 like copied to clipboard by pressing Ctrl + Shift + C can be pasted into the "Go to Time" dialog using Ctrl + V .

+ + can be pasted into the "Go to Time" dialog using + . PulseAudioSimple audio device has been replaced with full PulseAudio, making an in-application volume control available (Linux only).

ALSA audio device plugin has been modified to use soft volume, providing application-specific volume control which works with every ALSA device.

In the Video Filter Manager, navigation by keyboard has been enhanced.

The VU meter ("Audio Metre") has been redesigned. Bugfixes Occasional UI unrepsonsiveness during playback should be fixed.

Prevent navigation key events piling up.

Thumb slider, displaced by mouse wheel, is now automatically reset if the end of video is reached, stopping Avidemux log file from filling disk space.

Purple tint in old "Fade to" and "Fade to black" filters on macOS fixed.

Green tint in "MPlayer eq2" filter is fixed. Miscellaneous Bundled FFmpeg libraries have been updated to 4.4.1 release.