Phil Harvey heeft versie 12.45 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis en crossplatformprogramma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebruikt. Met enige regelmaat verschijnen er nieuwe versies, maar de meeste uitgaven worden onder de bètavlag beschikbaar gesteld. Ook deze update wordt als ontwikkelversie aangeduid; de laatste stabiele uitgave is versie 12.42. Sinds versie 12.42 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 12.45:
Changes in version 12.44:
- Added new IPTC Video Metadata version 1.3 tags
- Added a couple of new Canon lenses
- Added a new Sony LensType
- Added known Unknown value for IPTC ChromaticityColorant
- Added new Nikon WhiteBalanceFineTune tag
- Extract the raw thermal data from all frames of a SEQ file when -ee2 is used
- Decode individual tags in QuickTime ColorRepresentation
- Decode a new Matroska tag
- Improved verbose "nothing changed" messages when writing
- Patched -ee option to extract metadata after the first Cluster in MKV videos (previously only -U and -v did this)
- Patched to differentiate Java bytecode .class files from Mach-O fat binaries
- Patched to avoid "Use of uninitialized value" warning when deleting GPS coordinates via the newly writable Composite tags
- Patched to avoid duplicating raw data when writing Sony ARW images where the raw data is double-referenced as both strips and tiles (affects ARW images from some newer models like the ILCE-1 when SonyRawFileType is "Lossless Compressed RAW 2")
- Patched to avoid "fixing" the order of IFD entries in TIFF-based RAW files to improve compatibility with some RAW viewers
- Minor change to Composite FileNumber to remove "-" when -n is used
- Fixed problem extracting some timed metadata when "-api ignoretags=all" was used with "-api requesttags" to request the specific information
- Fixed -validate feature to avoid incorrectly warning about non-capitalized boolean values in XMP
Changes in version 12.43:
- Added a few new Sony lenses
- Decode Accelerometer and Gyroscope data from ARCore videos
- Decode a couple of new Motorola tags
- Decode FujiFilm FirmwareVersion
- Decode MetaType for timed metadata in videos
- Decode a number of new Nikon Z tags
- Extract more types of embedded images from FlashPix-format files
- Made Composite GPSLatitude and GPSLongitude writable for setting GPS coordinates and reference directions with one assignment
- Fixed bug introduced in 12.39 which broke extraction of timed GPS from some INNOVV videos
- Fixed bug introduced in 12.43 which broke extraction of timed GPSDateTime from Insta360 videos
- Added the ability to geotag from Google Takeout JSON files
- Added a few new Canon RF LensType values and a couple of new CanonModelID's
- Added new values to a couple of FujiFilm tags
- Added a new Nikon LensID
- Recognize Autodesk Revit files (but don't yet support reading metadata)
- Decode DriveSerialNumber from LNK files (github #145)
- Decode Apple FocusDistanceRange
- Made a number of Sony SR2SubIFD tags writable
- Tolerate dashes instead of colons as date separators in -geotag CSV files
- Patched to read new format accelerometer data from Insta360 files
- Patched to avoid outputting some Unknown tags when the -validate option is used after a previously -execute'd command used the -u option
- Fixed names of Canon G9 WB levels tags (changed from GRGB to GRBG)
- Fixed typo in new Olympus AISubjectTrackingMode value
- Fixed "use of undefined value" warning when reading DJI metadata
- API Changes:
- Added IgnoreTags option