Sandboxie logo (79 pix) Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en als opensource aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. Sinds versie 1.3.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Added
  • Added domain\user notation when the LogFile registry setting is applied as workaround for #2207
    -- usage: in "HKLM\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\SbieSvc" add REG_SZ "LogFile" with "3;[path]\Sandboxie.log"
  • Added option to block host processes from accessing sandboxed ones #2132
    -- usage: DenyHostAccess=Program.exe,y
    -- note: by default, this protection only applies for write access, that is, unsandboxed processes will still be able to obtain read-only access
    -- to prevent host processes from obtaining read access, ConfidentialBox=y must also be set, which require a supporter certificate
  • Added compatibility template for ReHIPS
  • Added create all default folders in privacy style box 2218
Changed
  • Improved SandMan settings behaviour for non admin users #2123
Fixed
  • Fixed issues with group moving via drag and drop
  • Approved more required syscalls #2190
  • Fixed issues when deleting box content and the file panel view is open
  • Fixed issue with config protection #2206
  • Fixed issue with default box #2195
  • Fixed issue with keyboard delete shortcut for process termination
Removed
  • Removed obsolete Online Armor template

Added
  • Added icons to sub tabs in the box options dialog
  • Recovery and message pop-up menu options are not persisting across UI restarts any more
  • Added new box color, a white box indicates that its not really a sandbox and is displayed when the user specified OpenFilePath=* or alike
Changed
  • Sandboxie no longer issues message 1301 when forced processes are temporarily disabled
    -- the message can be re-enabled with "NotifyForceProcessDisabled=y"
  • Reworked the "Open COM" checkbox mechanism in the plus UI
    -- Now it uses a template and it can also keep COM closed while OpenIpcPath=* is set
Fixed
  • Fixed compatibility issue with Proxifier #2163
  • Fixed encoding issue with Korean translation #2173
  • Fixed issues with update available message

Bulkzooi 13 september 2022 22:09
Deze had echt wel een minor release versie bump mogen hebben.

Aardige critical update als je het mij vraagt. En dat allemaal tussen emulatie en virtualisatie.

