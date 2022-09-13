Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en als opensource aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. Sinds versie 1.3.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Release v1.3.3 / 5.58.3 Added Added domain\user notation when the LogFile registry setting is applied as workaround for #2207

-- usage: in "HKLM\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\SbieSvc" add REG_SZ "LogFile" with "3;[path]\Sandboxie.log"

-- usage: in "HKLM\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\SbieSvc" add REG_SZ "LogFile" with "3;[path]\Sandboxie.log" Added option to block host processes from accessing sandboxed ones #2132

-- usage: DenyHostAccess=Program.exe,y

-- note: by default, this protection only applies for write access, that is, unsandboxed processes will still be able to obtain read-only access

-- to prevent host processes from obtaining read access, ConfidentialBox=y must also be set, which require a supporter certificate

-- usage: DenyHostAccess=Program.exe,y -- note: by default, this protection only applies for write access, that is, unsandboxed processes will still be able to obtain read-only access -- to prevent host processes from obtaining read access, ConfidentialBox=y must also be set, which require a supporter certificate Added compatibility template for ReHIPS

Added create all default folders in privacy style box 2218 Changed Improved SandMan settings behaviour for non admin users #2123 Fixed Fixed issues with group moving via drag and drop

Approved more required syscalls #2190

Fixed issues when deleting box content and the file panel view is open

Fixed issue with config protection #2206

Fixed issue with default box #2195

Fixed issue with keyboard delete shortcut for process termination Removed Removed obsolete Online Armor template Release v1.3.2 / 5.58.2 Added Added icons to sub tabs in the box options dialog

Recovery and message pop-up menu options are not persisting across UI restarts any more

Added new box color, a white box indicates that its not really a sandbox and is displayed when the user specified OpenFilePath=* or alike Changed Sandboxie no longer issues message 1301 when forced processes are temporarily disabled

-- the message can be re-enabled with "NotifyForceProcessDisabled=y"

-- the message can be re-enabled with "NotifyForceProcessDisabled=y" Reworked the "Open COM" checkbox mechanism in the plus UI

-- Now it uses a template and it can also keep COM closed while OpenIpcPath=* is set Fixed Fixed compatibility issue with Proxifier #2163

Fixed encoding issue with Korean translation #2173

Fixed issues with update available message