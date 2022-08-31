Rename bugs in een IDE met meerdere compilers. Hmm, voelt alsof er wel wat meer uitleg bij deze release mag.
Excerpt: https://developercommunit...-not-shown-in-To/10118197
Also, the issue regarding Winforms used in VB projects / applications, not populating usercontrols in the toolbox after rebuild all in MS VS2022 17.3.x with .NET SDK 6.0.400.
.net 4.8 however, was not affected.
This development sprint has a focus on portable GUI's aka .NET Multi-platform App UI (.NET MAUI).
develop your .NET MAUI apps without slowing you down. Hot Reload, Live Visual Tree and XAML Live Preview speed up your development time by allowing you to apply code changes and see them immediately. With XAML Hot Reload you can make changes to your UI and see them in the running app right away. With .NET Hot Reload you can make changes to your code, save, and see those changes as well.
New features:
Visual Studio for Mac v17.3. This release includes User Secrets support, several new code fixes, Apple Developer Accounts, adds Task Window and Regular Expressions dialog implemented in native UI, and fixes for top reported user issues.
- Add “Update All” button to Visual Studio Installer page
- Add drag and drop capability to breakpoints
- Reopen closed tab
- Compress Uploaded Memorydump from feedback System
- Limit CPU usage of Visual Studio during C++ build
- Detect unguarded dereferences of std::optional with static analysis
GNU/Linux support requires plugins.
Ref:
Winforms
MS NET MAUI Apps
Dark Theme Feedback Campaign
[Reactie gewijzigd door Bulkzooi op 24 juli 2024 05:20]