Microsoft heeft versie 17.3.3 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.3 is in deze aankondiging van Microsoft te vinden. Versie 17.3.3 bevat verder de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:

Issues Addressed in this release of 17.3.3 Fixed an issue which would cause VS to hang when using rename in C# or VB.NET projects. From Developer Community Custom and User Controls not shown in Toolbox in VS 17.3