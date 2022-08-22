sluiten

Software-update: Winamp 5.9 build 9999 RC 3

Winamp logo (79 pix)De ontwikkeling van de mediaspeler Winamp lijkt weer opgepakt te zijn en er is nu een nieuwe ontwikkelversie uitgebracht met versienummer 5.9 build 9999 RC 3. Winamp was begin deze eeuw een populaire mediaspeler, maar in 2013 besloot moedermaatschappij AOL de stekker uit het project te trekken. Het kwam uiteindelijk bij het Belgische Radionomy terecht, maar ondanks diverse beloften heeft deze er ook weinig mee gedaan. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Improved:
  • Windows 11 compatibility
  • Playback of https:// streams
  • Updated and tidier generate html playlist code
  • [in_flac] Hi-res playback support (24bit/192kHz, etc.)
  • [in_mkv] vp8 support
  • [in_mod] Playback of .itz, .mdz, .s3z & .xmz compressed modules
  • [ml_rg] Added message throttle and other optimizations
  • [ml_wire] New working Podcast Directory
  • [out_ds] Display device information correctly in Unicode format
Fixed:
  • [in_midi/in_mkv/nu/pfc] memory leaks
  • [in_mp3] id3 empty genre displayed as Blues or Psychobilly
  • [jnetlib/ml_online/ml_wire] JSAPI2 JavaScript API
  • [ml_rg] Calculate ReplayGain for Ogg Vorbis files
  • [out_wasapi] Volume resets to zero on track change
  • [out_wave] Crash when playing module/tracker formats
Misc:
  • lame_enc & libsndfile now static links instead of dynamic dll
  • libmpg123, libflac & zlib now static links instead of dynamic dll
  • Major compiler refactoring work
  • Many more general tweaks, improvements, fixes and optimizations
  • Minimum required OS is now Windows 7 SP1
  • New online Help section and articles
  • SDK now compatible with VS2017 and newer
  • Versioning syntax changed to v5.x.x
  • Winamp\Microsoft.VC142.CRT runtimes now installed on Win7/8
Removed:
  • Bento Browser tab - So long, and thanks for all the fish!
  • [read_file.dll] in_midi now using zlib & minizip for compressed midi
Updated:
  • [alac/in_mp4] ALAC 2017-11-03-c38887c5
  • [enc_lame] LAME 3.100.1
  • [freetype.wac] freetype 2.12.1
  • [gif] giflib 5.1.4
  • [in_cdda] libdiscid 0.6.2
  • [in_flac/enc_flac] libFLAC 1.3.4
  • [in_mod] libopenmpt 0.6.4
  • [in_mp3] libmpg123 1.29.3
  • [in_vorbis] libogg 1.3.5 & libvorbis 1.3.7
  • [in_wave] libsndfile 1.1.0
  • [OpenSSL] OpenSSL 3.0.3
  • [png] libpng 1.6.37
  • [vp8] WebM libvpx 1.11.0
  • [zlib] zlib 1.2.12
Info
  • This is the culmination of 4 years' work since the 5.8 release. Two dev teams, and a pandemic-induced hiatus period inbetween.
  • To the end-user, it might not seem like there's a whole heap of changes, but the largest and hardest part was actually migrating the entire project from VS2008 to VS2019 and getting it all to build successfully.
  • The groundwork has now been laid, and now we can concentrate more on features. Whether fixing/replacing old ones or adding new. The build # will stay as 9999 for this release, e.g. when there's a "final" release (builds can be identified by filename + timestamp). We'll reset it for 5.9.1
  • Although extensive internal testing has already been carried out, this is still marked as a Release Candidate build.
  • All features need testing. If possible, please test features on physical Windows 7 - 8.1 machines.
  • What happened to RC2? RC2 was internal only :-)
Versienummer 5.9 build 9999 RC 3
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Winamp
Download https://download.nullsoft.com/winamp/client/Winamp59_9999_rc3_full_en-us.exe
Bestandsgrootte 10,15MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

22-08-2022 • 18:37

22-08-2022 • 18:37

15 Linkedin

Bron: Winamp

Reacties (15)

Derice
22 augustus 2022 18:46
Sorry jongens, maar Winamp heeft in mijn optiek ook weinig meer toe te voegen vandaag de dag dan nostalgische gevoelens.

VLC voor de videos en muziek van Spotify. De tijd van MP3's afspelen met Winamp is helaas verleden tijd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Derice op 22 augustus 2022 18:48]

Reageer
Tyrian
@Derice22 augustus 2022 19:00
Ik heb een flinke verzameling aan game- en chiptunes. Voor Winamp zijn er ontelbare input plugins die al deze formaten ondersteunen. Zoals .gbs (gameboy) .sid (c64) .umx (Unreal) .lds (Tyrian, loudness) .nsf (NES) .spc (SNES) .gym (MegaDrive) .vgz (Master System) Ook tracker muziek wordt standaard ondersteund (.mod, .xm, .it, .s3m)
Reageer
flippy
@Derice22 augustus 2022 18:54
ik gebruik het nog steeds en heb geen spotify of andere streamingdiensten. ik heb nog geen beter werkend alternatief gevonden die zo handzaam is en "gewoon werkt".
Reageer
PageFault
@flippy22 augustus 2022 18:59
Dat dus, ik heb playlists met mp3, wav en flac, maar ook gewoon xm, s3m etc (wat zelden ondersteund wordt) en mid wat rechtstreeks naar de soundcanvas wordt gestuurd. Ik heb nog geen andere player gevonden die dat kan.
Reageer
Jimbolino
@flippy22 augustus 2022 19:04
foobar2000 ?
Reageer
flippy
@Jimbolino22 augustus 2022 19:05
media liberary werkt niet zo flexibel als winamp.
Reageer
Insomnia1988
22 augustus 2022 18:47
Weet er iemand toevallig of Shoutcast server nog veilig te gebruiken is
Reageer
Derice
@Insomnia198822 augustus 2022 18:56
Hier staan wat CVE's, geen idee of die ooit gepatched zijn...?
https://www.cvedetails.co...oft-Shoutcast-Server.html
Reageer
Insomnia1988
@Derice22 augustus 2022 19:00
Thanks man!
Reageer
Ro-Maniak2
@Insomnia198822 augustus 2022 18:54
…Shoutcast
Reageer
Sicos
22 augustus 2022 18:46
Goh bestaat dat ook nog :-) ?
Reageer
misjeleke
22 augustus 2022 18:52
WINE Compatible?. WineAMP.... :)
Reageer
Insomnia1988
@misjeleke22 augustus 2022 18:57
Maar is het nog veilig te gebruiken ?
Reageer
keejoz
22 augustus 2022 19:11
Het kwam uiteindelijk bij het Belgische Radionomy terecht, maar ondanks diverse beloften heeft deze er ook weinig mee gedaan.
Dit staat er nu al 3 updates bij... wie maakt deze updates dan?
Reageer
misjeleke
22 augustus 2022 19:21
installer op dit moment ok op virustotal
Echter na custom install zip gemaakt en upload op vt : 2 hits bij malwarebytes en bitdefender theta
Reageer

