Mozilla heeft versie 104 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 104 van Firefox heeft Mozilla onder meer de mogelijkheid toegevoegd om te zien hoeveel een website de processor en grafische kaart belast. Dit wordt vooralsnog allen in Windows 11 en op een mac uitgerust met een M1-processor. Verder is het nu ook mogelijk ondertiteling in Disney+ bij gebruik van picture-in-picture te gebruiken. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Subtitles are now available for Disney+ in Picture-in-Picture.

Firefox now supports both the scroll-snap-stop property as well as re-snapping . You can use the scroll-snap-stop property's always and normal values to specify whether or not to pass the snap points, even when scrolling fast. Re-snapping tries to keep the last snap position after any content/layout changes.

property as well as . You can use the scroll-snap-stop property's always and normal values to specify whether or not to pass the snap points, even when scrolling fast. Re-snapping tries to keep the last snap position after any content/layout changes. The Firefox profiler can analyze power usage of a website (Apple M1 and Windows 11 only).

The Firefox UI itself will now be throttled for performance and battery usage when minimized or occluded, in the same way background tabs are. Fixed Highlight color is preserved correctly after typing Enter in the mail composer of Yahoo Mail and Outlook.

After bypassing the https only error page navigating back would take you to the error page that was previously dismissed. Back now takes you to the previous site that was visited.

Paste unformatted shortcut (shift+ctrl/cmd+v) now works in plain text contexts, such as input and text area.

Various security fixes. Enterprise Various bug fixes and new policies have been implemented in the latest version of Firefox. You can find more information in the Firefox for Enterprise 104 Release Notes. Developer Developer Information

