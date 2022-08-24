Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 104.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 104 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 104 van Firefox heeft Mozilla onder meer de mogelijkheid toegevoegd om te zien hoeveel een website de processor en grafische kaart belast. Dit wordt vooralsnog allen in Windows 11 en op een mac uitgerust met een M1-processor. Verder is het nu ook mogelijk ondertiteling in Disney+ bij gebruik van picture-in-picture te gebruiken. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • Subtitles are now available for Disney+ in Picture-in-Picture.
  • Firefox now supports both the scroll-snap-stop property as well as re-snapping. You can use the scroll-snap-stop property's always and normal values to specify whether or not to pass the snap points, even when scrolling fast. Re-snapping tries to keep the last snap position after any content/layout changes.
  • The Firefox profiler can analyze power usage of a website (Apple M1 and Windows 11 only).
  • The Firefox UI itself will now be throttled for performance and battery usage when minimized or occluded, in the same way background tabs are.
Fixed
  • Highlight color is preserved correctly after typing Enter in the mail composer of Yahoo Mail and Outlook.
  • After bypassing the https only error page navigating back would take you to the error page that was previously dismissed. Back now takes you to the previous site that was visited.
  • Paste unformatted shortcut (shift+ctrl/cmd+v) now works in plain text contexts, such as input and text area.
  • Various security fixes.
Enterprise
  • Various bug fixes and new policies have been implemented in the latest version of Firefox. You can find more information in the Firefox for Enterprise 104 Release Notes.
Developer

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 104.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 104.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 104.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 104.0 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 104.0 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 104.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 104.0 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 104.0 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 104.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Versienummer 104.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

zaadstra
24 augustus 2022 08:50
Ik begin me af te vragen of al dit soort features voor één of andere streamingclub in de browser moet zitten. De laatste versies komen telkens met dit soort dingen. Hoeveel mensen gebruiken dit nu?
Wellicht beter in een plugin of ander soort addon zetten, om te voorkomen dat die browser steeds dikker en lomper wordt.
ErikvanStraten
@zaadstra24 augustus 2022 09:30
Eens, maar veel griezeliger (qua privacy en, i.v.m. toenemend aanvalsoppervlak t.g.v. bloatware, security) vind ik de featuritis aangaande webfunctionaliteit, waaronder toegang tot sensoren op onze apparaten.

Recentelijk heeft, naar verluidt, de W3C een protocol voor toegang tot "omgevingslichtsensors" (camera's neem ik aan) afgehamerd (na 6 jaar steggelen over de voorwaarden).

Mozilla en Apple zouden dit eerder een te groot risico hebben gevonden, maar zullen nu wel mee moeten "want standaard".

Waarom zou een webbrouwser alle gespecialiseerde apps (waarvoor je kunt kiezen, wel of niet installeren) moeten kunnen vervangen?
