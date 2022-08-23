Software-update: Mozilla Thunderbird 102.2.0

Mozilla Thunderbird 60 logo (80 pix) De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 102.2.0 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 102, die op dit moment nog niet als automatische update van versie 91.x wordt aangeboden, heeft onder meer de gebruikersinterface en het adresboek een opfrisbeurt gekregen, is het importeren en exporteren van gebruikersaccounts eenvoudiger gemaakt en is het chat-protocol Matrix toegevoegd. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

What’s New
  • Config setting added to disable OpenPGP "encryption is possible" reminder: mail.openpgp.remind_encryption_possible
Changes
  • Thunderbird on macOS will now prompt for Primary Password on startup if set
  • Thunderbird will no longer offer to import OpenPGP keys that are incomplete
  • Selecting or unselecting a dictionary in the Spelling compose toolbar button will no longer immediately close the menu; Making dictionary changes via the editor context menu will continue to close the context menu
  • Contact address lines are now adjusted to appear in the expected order
  • Custom1-4 fields restored to Address Book UI; existing data is preserved from pre-102 profiles
Fixes
  • Thunderbird startup performance improvements
  • ALT+ keypress events were intercepted by the Spaces Toolbar, preventing special character entry on Windows
  • Searching on attachment status did not work in Message Search dialog
  • Repairing IMAP folders in Offline mode removed local copy of the folders
  • POP3 message download progress bar was not displayed
  • POP Fetch headers only mode did not work for some server configurations
  • POP accounts using GSSAPI or NTLM authentication were not able to log into the server
  • A TLS certificate override dialog for self-signed certificates was not shown for IMAP accounts
  • Saving attachments from newsgroups did not work
  • Setting contact type to "None" was not possible if a type was previously set
  • Editing a contact without Name fields populated filled in the email address into the name fields
  • Address book toolbar buttons were not keyboard accessible
  • Auto-detection of CalDAV and CardDAV via DNS records used server domain leading to failures
  • Various visual and theme improvements
  • Various security fixes
Known Issues
  • "Get Map" feature missing from address book for physical addresses
  • No dedicated "Department" field in address book

