De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 102.2.0 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 102, die op dit moment nog niet als automatische update van versie 91.x wordt aangeboden, heeft onder meer de gebruikersinterface en het adresboek een opfrisbeurt gekregen, is het importeren en exporteren van gebruikersaccounts eenvoudiger gemaakt en is het chat-protocol Matrix toegevoegd. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

What’s New Config setting added to disable OpenPGP "encryption is possible" reminder: mail.openpgp.remind_encryption_possible Changes Thunderbird on macOS will now prompt for Primary Password on startup if set

Thunderbird will no longer offer to import OpenPGP keys that are incomplete

Selecting or unselecting a dictionary in the Spelling compose toolbar button will no longer immediately close the menu; Making dictionary changes via the editor context menu will continue to close the context menu

Contact address lines are now adjusted to appear in the expected order

Custom1-4 fields restored to Address Book UI; existing data is preserved from pre-102 profiles Fixes Thunderbird startup performance improvements

ALT+ keypress events were intercepted by the Spaces Toolbar, preventing special character entry on Windows

Searching on attachment status did not work in Message Search dialog

Repairing IMAP folders in Offline mode removed local copy of the folders

POP3 message download progress bar was not displayed

POP Fetch headers only mode did not work for some server configurations

POP accounts using GSSAPI or NTLM authentication were not able to log into the server

A TLS certificate override dialog for self-signed certificates was not shown for IMAP accounts

Saving attachments from newsgroups did not work

Setting contact type to "None" was not possible if a type was previously set

Editing a contact without Name fields populated filled in the email address into the name fields

Address book toolbar buttons were not keyboard accessible

Auto-detection of CalDAV and CardDAV via DNS records used server domain leading to failures

Various visual and theme improvements

Various security fixes Known Issues "Get Map" feature missing from address book for physical addresses

No dedicated "Department" field in address book