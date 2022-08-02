Software-update: Google Chrome 104.0.5112.79

Google Chrome logo (79 pix) Google heeft versie 104 van zijn webbrowser Chrome uitgebracht. Google Chrome is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Er zijn ook versies voor Android en iOS, maar die volgen een iets ander releaseschema. In versie 104 test Google onder meer een experimentele optie met de naam LazyEmbeds, die pagina's sneller moet laden en kan met Region Capture een gedeelte van scherm worden afgevangen bij het opnemen van video. Meer informatie over de veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, naast de gebruikelijke bug- en security fixes, kan op deze pagina en hieronder worden gevonden.

Region Capture

Chrome on Desktop can now crop self-captured video tracks. Web apps are already able to capture video in a tab using getDisplayMedia(). Region capture allows web apps to crop a track and remove content from it, typically before sharing it remotely.

For example, consider a productivity web app with built-in video conferencing. During a video conference, a web app could use cropping to exclude the video conferencing portion of the screen (outlined in red below) avoiding a hall-of-mirrors effect. For more information, see Better tab sharing with Region Capture.

Media Queries Level 4 Syntax and Evaluation

Media Queries enable responsive design, and the range features that enable testing the minimum and maximum size of the viewport are used by around 80% of sites that use media queries.

The Media Queries Level 4 specification includes a new syntax for these range queries. They can now be written using ordinary mathematical comparison operators. Also supported are the logical operators or and not, and nesting and evaluation of "unknown" features. For example, a media query previously written like this:

@media (min-width: 400px) { … }

Can now be written like this:

@media (width >= 400px) { … }

For more information, see New syntax for range media queries in Chrome 104.

Origin Trials

This version of Chromium supports the origin trials described below. Origin trials allow you to try new features and give feedback on usability, practicality, and effectiveness to the web standards community. To register for any of the origin trials currently supported in Chromium, including the ones described below, visit the Chrome Origin Trials dashboard. To learn more about origin trials in Chrome, visit the Origin Trials Guide for Web Developers. Microsoft Edge runs its own origin trials separate from Chrome. To learn more, see the Microsoft Edge Origin Trials Developer Console.

New Origin Trials Focusgroup

The focusgroup CSS property improves keyboard focus navigation using the keyboard arrow keys among a set of focusable elements. Adding this feature to browsers allows web developers to control focus navigation without custom solutions that can lead to a lack of consistency, accessibility, and interoperability. Sign up here for the Microsoft Edge origin trial. It's scheduled to last through 107.

Opt Out of Credit Card Storage

Secure Payment Confirmation now supports a means for users to opt out of storing their credit card data to make later purchases easier. To use the new feature, set showOptOut to true on methodData.data, which is passed as the first parameter of the PaymentRequest() constructor. For example:

const methodata = [{ 
  …
  data: {
    …
    showOptOut: true
    …
  }
}];
const request = new PaymentRequest(methodData, details);

To see an example in context check out the demo. You can sign up here for the origin trial. It's scheduled to last through Chrome 106.

Shared Element Transitions

Shared Element Transitions enables the creation of polished transitions in single-page applications (SPAs). Minimal development effort is required by devs to make transitions look nice; they can choose to use default animation properties, or they can customize their own transition effects to achieve the desired transition experience.Transitions are set declaratively using CSS properties. For more information, see Shared Element Transitions. Visit the dashboard to sign up for the origin trial.

Completed Origin Trials

The following features, previously in a Chrome origin trial, are now enabled by default.

Speculation Rules

Speculation rules provide a mechanism for web content to permit prefetching or prerendering of certain URLs.

Subresource Loading with Web Bundles

Subresource loading with web bundles is a way to load many resources efficiently. To use the feature a web page declares that certain resources are provided by a web bundle at a particular URL.

For information on creating web bundles, see Get started with Web Bundles. For more information on subresource loading using web bundles, see Origin Trial for Subresource Loading with Web Bundles.

Cookie Expires/Max-Age Attribute Upper Limit

When cookies are set with an explicit Expires/Max-Age attribute the value will now be capped to no more than 400 days. Previously, there was no limit and cookies could expire as much as multiple millennia in the future. This follows a change in the spec. 400 days was chosen as a round number close to 13 months. This duration ensures that sites visited roughly once a year (for example, sites for choosing health insurance benefits) will continue to work.

CSS object-view-box

The object-view-box property allows authors to specify a portion of an image that should draw within the content box of a target replaced element. This enables creation of images with a custom glow or shadow applied, with proper ink-overflow behavior such as a CSS shadow would have. For more information, see First Look At The CSS object-view-box Property.

Fullscreen Capability Delegation

Fullscreen Capability Delegation allows a Window to transfer the ability to call requestFullscreen() to another Window it trusts after relinquishing the transient user activation at the sender Window. This feature is based on the general delegation mechanism that shipped in Chrome 100.

Multi-Screen Window Placement: Fullscreen Companion Window

Fullscreen Companion Window allows sites to place fullscreen content and a popup window on separate screens from a single user activation. There is a demo available with source code on GitHub.

Permissions Policy for Web Bluetooth API

Web Bluetooth is now controllable with a Permissions Policy. The token is named "bluetooth" and has a default allowlist of 'self'.

visual-box on overflow-clip-margin

The overflow-clip-margin property specifies how far an element's content is allowed to paint before being clipped. This feature allows using visual-box values to configure the reference box that defines the overflow clip edge the content is clipped to.

Web Custom Formats for Async Clipboard API

Web Custom Formats lets websites read and write arbitrary unsanitized payloads using a standardized web custom format, as well as read and write a limited subset of OS-specific formats (for supporting legacy apps). The name of the clipboard format is mangled by the browser in a standardized way to indicate that the content is from the web. This allows platform applications to opt-in to accepting the unsanitized content.

Some web app developers want to exchange data payloads between web and platform applications via operating system clipboards. The Clipboard API supports the most popular standardized data types (text, image, rich text) across all platforms. However, this API does not scale to the long tail of specialized formats. In particular, custom formats, non-web-standard formats like TIFF (a large image format), and proprietary formats like docx (a document format), are not supported by the current Web Platform.

WebGL Canvas Color Management

As per the spec, Chromium's implementation of WebGL now allows specifying:

  • The color space of a drawing buffer.
  • The color space that content should be converted to when importing as a texture.

Before this version of Chrome, both of these defaulted to sRGB. Now they can also use "display-p3".

Deprecations, and Removals

This version of Chrome introduces the deprecations and removals listed below. Visit ChromeStatus.com for lists of current deprecations and previous removals.

Block Third-Party Contexts Navigating to Filesystem URLs

iframes can no longer navigate to filesystem URLs. Top frame support for navigating to filesystem URLs was dropped in Chrome 68.

Remove Non-Standard Client Hint Mode

Four client hints (dpr, width, viewport-width, and device-memory) have a default allowlist of self but behave as though they have a default allowlist of * on Android, contrary to the spec. This is now fixed, increasing privacy on Android by requiring explicit delegation of these hints.

Remove U2F API (Cryptotoken)

Chrome's legacy U2F API for interacting with security keys is no longer supported. U2F security keys themselves are not deprecated and will continue to work.

Affected sites should migrate to the Web Authentication API. Credentials that were originally registered via the U2F API can be challenged via web authentication. USB security keys that are supported by the U2F API are also supported by the Web Authentication API.

U2F is Chrome's original security key API. It allows sites to register public key credentials on USB security keys and challenge them for building phishing-resistant two-factor authentication systems. U2F never became an open web standard and was subsumed by the Web Authentication API (launched in Chrome 67). Chrome never directly supported the FIDO U2F JavaScript API, but rather shipped a component extension called cryptotoken, which exposes an equivalent chrome.runtime.sendMessage() method. U2F and Cryptotoken are firmly in maintenance mode and have encouraged sites to migrate to the Web Authentication API for the last two years.

Google Chrome

Versienummer 104.0.5112.79
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Google
Download https://www.google.com/chrome/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 02-08-2022 21:08
2 • submitter: danmark_ori

02-08-2022 • 21:08

2 Linkedin

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Google

Update-historie

21:08 Google Chrome 104.0.5112.79 2
22-06 Google Chrome 103.0.5060.53 4
25-05 Google Chrome 102.0.5005.63 6
27-04 Google Chrome 101.0.4951.41 1
30-03 Google Chrome 100.0.4896.60 14
02-03 Google Chrome 99.0.4844.51 18
02-02 Google Chrome 98.0.4758.82 5
05-01 Google Chrome 97.0.4692.71 7
16-11 Google Chrome 96.0.4664.45 0
10-'21 Google Chrome 95.0.4638.54 23
Meer historie

Lees meer

Google Chrome

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Browsers

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+11+21+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+2AnonymousWP

2 augustus 2022 21:14
Er zijn ook weer de nodige vulnerabilities gefikst:
  • [$15000][1325699] High CVE-2022-2603: Use after free in Omnibox. Reported by Anonymous on 2022-05-16
  • [$10000][1335316] High CVE-2022-2604: Use after free in Safe Browsing. Reported by Nan Wang(@eternalsakura13) and Guang Gong of 360 Alpha Lab on 2022-06-10
  • [$7000][1338470] High CVE-2022-2605: Out of bounds read in Dawn. Reported by Looben Yang on 2022-06-22
  • [$5000][1330489] High CVE-2022-2606: Use after free in Managed devices API. Reported by Nan Wang(@eternalsakura13) and Guang Gong of 360 Alpha Lab on 2022-05-31
  • [$3000][1286203] High CVE-2022-2607: Use after free in Tab Strip. Reported by @ginggilBesel on 2022-01-11
  • [$3000][1330775] High CVE-2022-2608: Use after free in Overview Mode. Reported by Khalil Zhani on 2022-06-01
  • [$TBD][1338560] High CVE-2022-2609: Use after free in Nearby Share. Reported by koocola(@alo_cook) and Guang Gong of 360 Vulnerability Research Institute on 2022-06-22
  • [$8000][1278255] Medium CVE-2022-2610: Insufficient policy enforcement in Background Fetch. Reported by Maurice Dauer on 2021-12-09
  • [$5000][1320538] Medium CVE-2022-2611: Inappropriate implementation in Fullscreen API. Reported by Irvan Kurniawan (sourc7) on 2022-04-28
  • [$5000][1321350] Medium CVE-2022-2612: Side-channel information leakage in Keyboard input. Reported by Erik Kraft (erik.kraft5@gmx.at), Martin Schwarzl (martin.schwarzl@iaik.tugraz.at) on 2022-04-30
  • [$5000][1325256] Medium CVE-2022-2613: Use after free in Input. Reported by Piotr Tworek (Vewd) on 2022-05-13
  • [$5000][1341907] Medium CVE-2022-2614: Use after free in Sign-In Flow. Reported by raven at KunLun lab on 2022-07-05
  • [$4000][1268580] Medium CVE-2022-2615: Insufficient policy enforcement in Cookies. Reported by Maurice Dauer on 2021-11-10
  • [$3000][1302159] Medium CVE-2022-2616: Inappropriate implementation in Extensions API. Reported by Alesandro Ortiz on 2022-03-02
  • [$2000][1292451] Medium CVE-2022-2617: Use after free in Extensions API. Reported by @ginggilBesel on 2022-01-31
  • [$2000][1308422] Medium CVE-2022-2618: Insufficient validation of untrusted input in Internals. Reported by asnine on 2022-03-21
  • [$2000][1332881] Medium CVE-2022-2619: Insufficient validation of untrusted input in Settings. Reported by Oliver Dunk on 2022-06-04
  • [$2000][1337304] Medium CVE-2022-2620: Use after free in WebUI. Reported by Nan Wang(@eternalsakura13) and Guang Gong of 360 Alpha Lab on 2022-06-17
  • [$1000][1323449] Medium CVE-2022-2621: Use after free in Extensions. Reported by Huyna at Viettel Cyber Security on 2022-05-07
  • [$1000][1332392] Medium CVE-2022-2622: Insufficient validation of untrusted input in Safe Browsing. Reported by Imre Rad (@ImreRad) and @j00sean on 2022-06-03
  • [$1000][1337798] Medium CVE-2022-2623: Use after free in Offline. Reported by raven at KunLun lab on 2022-06-20
  • [$TBD][1339745] Medium CVE-2022-2624: Heap buffer overflow in PDF. Reported by YU-CHANG CHEN and CHIH-YEN CHANG, working with DEVCORE Internship Program on 2022-06-27
Reageer
0appollonius333
@AnonymousWP2 augustus 2022 21:30
Dat is een mooie lijst! Maar wel goed dat die zijn opgelost.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee