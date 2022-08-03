Software-update: Home Assistant Core 2022.8.0

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 2022.8.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie over Home Assistant verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen Forum. De volledige releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hier te vinden; dit is de aankondiging daaruit:

2022.8: You can fix it!

While many of you enjoy a well-deserved vacation around this time, it seems like it didn’t slow down the development/contributions made to Home Assistant. What a beautifully packed release this is again!

I’m super stoked about the added Bluetooth support, opening up a whole new world of devices to Home Assistant. I’m even more excited about the new repairs and supported brands features. Those are going to help out A LOT.

Do you know what is really great about this release? All the major features and changes announced in this release are a step forward to our current goal: Streamlining experiences.

Enjoy the release!

Home Assistant

Versienummer 2022.8.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Home Assistant
Download https://home-assistant.io/getting-started/
Licentietype GPL

Home Assistant Core

Reacties (5)

0maartend
3 augustus 2022 17:41
BT support? Wow. Just wow. Perfect voor mijn waterkoker. Heb iig nog wel een BT adaptortje liggen

En repairs. Kan ik altijd gebruiken. Hoef ik mogelijk minder op het forum te zeuren en HELP te roepen

[Reactie gewijzigd door maartend op 3 augustus 2022 17:44]

0xoniq
@maartend3 augustus 2022 19:04
Wat doet men zoal met BT support?
0maartend
@xoniq3 augustus 2022 19:08
Ik hoop de BT apparaten aansturen thuis. Dus bijv mijn waterkoker. Dan geef ik aan welke thee ik wil drinken en dan heb ik wat atomatismen gemaakt zodat met de druk op een knop de juiste temp wordt ingesteld en meer van dat. Hoop ik
0xoniq
@maartend3 augustus 2022 19:22
Ik dacht meer in het rangen van apparaten in de buurt. Maar geen idee. Ik begreep dat dat een optie is van mijn Sonoff Dual R3 met Tasmota erop geflashed. (Daarmee bedien ik m’n zonnewering via HomeKit)

Daar zit een ESP 32 met BT in die gebruikt in worden, maar heb er nog geen nut van ondervonden. Ben benieuwd wat HASS wel kan met de BT radio van m’n 8GB Pi4
0UTMachine
3 augustus 2022 18:12
Ik zat te wachten op deze release, in de vorige release (2022.7.x) was de SQL sensor stuk voor MariaDB.
