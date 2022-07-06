Paramount Software heeft een nieuwe versie van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast de gratis versie zijn er ook betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt. In versie 8.0.6867 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bug fixes and Improvements: Localization: The console output incorrectly displayed non English language characters when running batch files and scripts. This has been resolved.

Technicians Portable: When running backups and clones from Technicians media in Portable mode, the Reflect window could be hidden with no way to un-hide. This has been resolved.

Macrium Reflect Automation Command Line Utility - MRAuto.exe

The Reflect Default settings would cause old backup files to be purged without specifying --retention option. This has been resolved.

ReflectUpdater could cause a program exception during a check for update or registration. This has been resolved.

File and Folder A rare computer crash has been reported when dismounting File and Folder backups. This has been resolved. When selecting files to restore in the file search dialog, de-selecting a file will now correctly de-select the 'Select All' checkbox.

Macrium Image Guardian

We've fixed multiple visual issues on older versions of Windows.

Changed Block Tracker

After restoring a non-system MBR partition on Windows 7, CBT would sometimes not be used for future images. This has been resolved.

Backup Completion Emails We've added dynamic parameters to both the email subject and the message body of completion email.

Please see here, for more information.

Email Defaults - Recipients email address(es) were not correctly saved when changing existing defaults. This has been resolved.

Macrium Reflect General We've added an Export button to the Schedule Backups toolbar. This was previously only available in the right click context menu. Backing up unlocked BitLocker partitions without Reflect image encryption enabled will now show a warning message to suggest encrypting the backup. We've added a new comment column to the 'Existing Backups' view to display backup comments in the list of files and sets. We've fixed a bug that caused a program crash if a disk was connected that was originally cloned using a 3rd party product called 'Casper'. Cloning and shrinking a FAT32 volume could fail with 'Error 0'. This has been resolved. Some BitLocker partitions on MBR style disks would fail to auto-unlock in the Rescue Environment. This has been resolved.

Various

Various other minor fixes and changes to improve Macrium Reflect.