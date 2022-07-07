De Mozilla Foundation heeft een update voor versie 102.0 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 102 heeft onder meer de gebruikersinterface en het adresboek een opfrisbeurt gekregen, is het importeren en exporteren van gebruikersaccounts eenvoudiger gemaakt en is het chat-protocol Matrix toegevoegd. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Fixes Mailbox MSF files could become corrupt in some circumstances

OpenPGP Key Assistant did not show status for addresses handled by aliases

Attaching an external OpenPGP public key failed if configured with a subkey ID

Thunderbird continued using an old password after changing it

New mail notifications were only shown for one mail account when multiple accounts were configured

LDAP Address Books could not be configured using IPv6 address literals

CardDAV contacts (notably Google-hosted) with more than one email address were not always editable

Address Book accessibility improvements

Various UI improvements

Icons converted to new style