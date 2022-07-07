Software-update: Mozilla Thunderbird 102.0.1

Mozilla Thunderbird 60 logo (80 pix) De Mozilla Foundation heeft een update voor versie 102.0 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 102 heeft onder meer de gebruikersinterface en het adresboek een opfrisbeurt gekregen, is het importeren en exporteren van gebruikersaccounts eenvoudiger gemaakt en is het chat-protocol Matrix toegevoegd. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Fixes
  • Mailbox MSF files could become corrupt in some circumstances
  • OpenPGP Key Assistant did not show status for addresses handled by aliases
  • Attaching an external OpenPGP public key failed if configured with a subkey ID
  • Thunderbird continued using an old password after changing it
  • New mail notifications were only shown for one mail account when multiple accounts were configured
  • LDAP Address Books could not be configured using IPv6 address literals
  • CardDAV contacts (notably Google-hosted) with more than one email address were not always editable
  • Address Book accessibility improvements
  • Various UI improvements
  • Icons converted to new style

Mozilla Mozilla Thunderbird

Versienummer 102.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.thunderbird.net/en-US/thunderbird/all/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

