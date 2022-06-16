Software-update: Media Player Classic - Black Edition 1.6.3

Media Player Classic - Black Edition logo (80 pix) Media Player Classic is een kleine no-nonsense-mediaspeler met het uiterlijk van Windows Media Player 6.4. Nadat Gabest, de originele maker van MPC, de ontwikkeling staakte zijn verschillende projecten ontstaan op basis van de opensourcecode, waar Home Cinema en Black Edition de bekendste van zijn. MPC - BE kan overweg met de meestgebruikte mediaformaten, heeft ondersteuning voor hardwareacceleratie en is in meer dan 25 talen te gebruiken. Versie 1.6.3 is uitgekomen, als opvolger van 1.6.1, en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

MpaSplitter
  • Fixed working with online streams.
  • Improved support for embedded images.
AudioSplitter
  • Improved FLAC playback via HTTP.
  • Fixed APE Tag reading in some situations.
MP4Splitter
  • Fixed playing files with tracks with negative delay.
  • Improved work with PCM audio.
  • Fixed opening of some corrupted files.
MatroskaSplitter
  • Fixed aspect ratio setting for VFW codecs.
MpaDecFilter
  • Added support for AAC 22.2 audio decoding with automatic mixing in 7.1.
  • Added support for ATRAC9.
  • Fixed "stereodownmix" setting.
MPCVideoDec
  • Fixed D3D11 decoder in some situations.
  • Added support for Intel D3D11 hardware acceleration for HEVC 4:2:0 12bit, 4:2:2 10/12bit, 4:4:4 8/10/12bit decoding.
  • Fixed support for AV1 hardware decoding in D3D11 Copy-Back and NVDEC modes.
VideoRenderers
  • Fixed frame rotating for SyncVR.
  • Removed PS 2.x shader support for EVR-CP and SyncVR.
Subtitles
  • Added support for outputting subtitles in DirectX 11 mode. Used together with MPC Video Renderer 0.6.0.1896 or later.
  • Various subtitle output optimizations in DirectX 9 mode.
  • Fixed positioning of subtitles in MicroDVD format.
Youtube
  • Added support for links "youtube.com/clip/", "youtube.com/c/.../live" and "youtube.com/channel/.../live".
Player
  • Added option "Use Window Media Controls". It is disabled by default.
  • Added shaders to convert stereo 3D to red-cyan anaglyph for Direct3D9.
  • Added the ability to set the color of the program window title on Windows 11.
  • Fixed EVR-CP bug with "Failed to RegisterClass" error for the case when playback is forced to end after the first frame.
  • Fixed remembering the starting window size for some situations.
  • Moving a window outside the video area now also works for a maximized window.
  • Deleting from history also removes entries from the list of recent files in the taskbar.
  • Added the ability to open local files with a long path (more than 260 characters).
  • Fixed saving position in history when shutting down Windows.
  • Improved blocking the computer from going to sleep.
  • Added the ability to use DVD bookmarks with a position on another computer.
  • Added extension .ec3 in group of formats AC-3.
  • Miscellaneous fixes.
Updated Turkish translation (by cmhrky).
  • Updated German translation (by Klaus1189).
  • Updated Chinese (Simplified) translation (by wushantao).
  • Updated Ukrainian translation (by arestarh).
  • Updated Japanese translation.
  • Updated Dutch and Chinese (Traditional) translation (by beter).
  • Updated Hungarian translation (by mickey).
  • Updated Spanish translation (by IPeluchito).
Updated libraries:
  • dav1d git-1.0.0
  • Detours git-v4.0.1-97-g66d6f2d
  • ffmpeg git-n5.1-dev-1440-gaa0829d834
  • libflac git-1.3.3-93-ga2fe43f6
  • Little-CMS git-lcms2.13.1-23-gab22640
  • MediaInfo git-v22.03-g6d3271df
  • openjpeg git-v2.4.0-89-g6a29f5a9
  • rapidjson git-v1.1.0-685-ge4bde977
  • zlib 1.2.12
  • nanosvg git-3bcdf2f

Versienummer 1.6.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website SourceForge
Download https://sourceforge.net/projects/mpcbe/files/MPC-BE/Release%20builds/1.6.3/
Licentietype GPL

