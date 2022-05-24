Florian Heidenreich heeft versie 3.15 van Mp3tag uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen de metatags van de meest gangbare muziekformaten worden aangepast. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor ID3v1, ID3v2.3, ID3v2.4, mp4, wma, Vorbis-comments en Ape-tags. Verder kunnen de bestandsnamen aan de hand van die tags worden aangepast en kunnen playlists worden gegenereerd. Sinds deze versie is er ook een aparte 64bit-versie beschikbaar. Het complete changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
New:
Changes:
- Added support for 64-bit.
- Added note if running 32-bit or 64-bit version to about dialog. (#57251)
- Added option to manage list of format strings at converters 'Tag - Filename', 'Filename - Tag', 'Text file - Tag', and 'Tag - Tag', including named format strings and descriptions for format strings. (#7987, #11024, #49350)
- Added option to manage the list of filter expressions, including named filters and descriptions for filters. (#10011, #10635, #12361, #48127, #53842, #55565, #55845, #56935)
Fixed:
- Added support for editing track-specific metadata in tracks list at Tag Sources confirmation dialog.
- Use placeholders for current cover at action Export Cover. (#57307)
- Extended quick actions to remember previous inputs. (#18395)
- Next sort doesn't invert order in case files were added to the file list. (#56849)
- Added workaround for non-null padding bytes for INFO subchunks in WAV and AIF. (#56892)
- Optimizations regarding memory usage when refreshing a filtered file list.
- Display format string syntax errors in preview field of converter Tag - Tag.
Updated translations
- Taskbar icon was missing when starting via shell extension in 3rd-party file managers under Windows 11 using Standard installation. (#55645)
- LAME encoder version wasn't displayed on 64-bit. (#57261)
- Dialog for managing format string or filter expressions had cropped labels in some languages. (#57116)
- Runtime error when restoring previous selection when filtering files on 64-bit.
- Potential data corruption when reading and saving configuration lists, e.g., tag mappings or filter histories on 64-bit (since v3.14e).
- Activating running instance and passing files and folders did not work on 64-bit (since v3.14e).
- Runtime error when adding cover art via context menu of cover window on 64-bit (since v3.14e). (#57226)
- Display of checkmark for moved filter items wasn't updated on move. (#56935)
- UTF-8 conversion issue when migrating the previous filter history to the new format. (#10011)
- MusicBrainz tag source issue when parsing joinphrases. (#56991)
- Undoing after multiple tag copy and paste operations undos all operations and not only the last one. (#56941)
- Saving cover to local file did not work anymore when importing from Tag Sources (since 3.12c). (#56823, #56924)
- Changing cover properties did not work when auto-saving in some cases. (#56863) (#56861)
- Chinese-CN
- Corsican
- Czech
- French
- Hebrew