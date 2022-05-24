Versie 2.3.413 van GlassWire is uitgekomen. GlassWire is een programma waar in overzichtelijke grafieken inzicht wordt gegeven over het netwerkverkeer op de pc. Ook kan het waarschuwen wanneer er contact met bekende kwaadaardige domeinen wordt gemaakt of als er ongebruikelijke activiteiten plaatsvinden en deze eventueel blokkeren. Naast de gratis versie kan er ook een abonnement worden genomen op een Basic-, Pro-, of Elite-versie, die meer verbindingen naar andere computers op kunnen zetten en de historie langer kunnen opslaan. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 2.3.413: Added notification if the firewall is disabled.

Fixed an issue with alerts tab scrolling.

Improved grey button colors for increased usability.

Fixed an issue that could cause data to be lost on restart with some unusual situations.

Fixed an issue where our service would not start with some unusual situations.

Fixed an issue that cause GlassWire to revert to free mode for some users in some situations.

Increased the minimum size of the GlassWire window.

Fixed a bug that could cause VirusTotal results to show an incorrect app name in some situations.

Fixed an issue where auto-updates can sometimes fail.

GlassWire now automatically marks an alert as read if the user clicks on the related desktop alert window.

Improved remote connection UI and behaviors.