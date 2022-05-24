Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: GlassWire 2.3.413

GlassWire logo (75 pix)Versie 2.3.413 van GlassWire is uitgekomen. GlassWire is een programma waar in overzichtelijke grafieken inzicht wordt gegeven over het netwerkverkeer op de pc. Ook kan het waarschuwen wanneer er contact met bekende kwaadaardige domeinen wordt gemaakt of als er ongebruikelijke activiteiten plaatsvinden en deze eventueel blokkeren. Naast de gratis versie kan er ook een abonnement worden genomen op een Basic-, Pro-, of Elite-versie, die meer verbindingen naar andere computers op kunnen zetten en de historie langer kunnen opslaan. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 2.3.413:
  • Added notification if the firewall is disabled.
  • Fixed an issue with alerts tab scrolling.
  • Improved grey button colors for increased usability.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause data to be lost on restart with some unusual situations.
  • Fixed an issue where our service would not start with some unusual situations.
  • Fixed an issue that cause GlassWire to revert to free mode for some users in some situations.
  • Increased the minimum size of the GlassWire window.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause VirusTotal results to show an incorrect app name in some situations.
  • Fixed an issue where auto-updates can sometimes fail.
  • GlassWire now automatically marks an alert as read if the user clicks on the related desktop alert window.
  • Improved remote connection UI and behaviors.

GlassWire

Versienummer 2.3.413
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website GlassWire
Download https://download.glasswire.com/GlassWireSetup.exe
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-05-2022 18:511

24-05-2022 • 18:51

1 Linkedin

Bron: GlassWire

Update-historie

18:51 GlassWire 2.3.413 1
22-02 GlassWire 2.3.397 0
09-12 GlassWire 2.3.374 0
17-11 GlassWire 2.3.367 15
26-10 GlassWire 2.3.359 10
20-09 GlassWire 2.3.343 0
08-'21 GlassWire 2.3.335 0
06-'21 GlassWire 2.3.323 7
06-'21 GlassWire 2.3.321 5
05-'21 GlassWire 2.3.318 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

GlassWire

geen prijs bekend

Beveiliging en antivirus

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
0TheOneAndOnly
24 mei 2022 19:33
Ik heb 3 jaar GlassWire Elite gehad (eigenlijk maar op 2 devices, dus Pro is genoeg) dat ik goedkoop via StackSocial gekocht had.
Ik vind de firewall wel erg fijn. Gewoon simpel pop-upje de eerste keer dat een programma met internet/netwerk wil connecteren, en dan block of allow. Simpel en efficiënt.
Maar euh, daar ga ik echt niet de volledige mep voor betalen. De betaalde GlassWire is overpriced voor wat je krijgt.
Suggesties voor alternatieven?
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True