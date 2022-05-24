Versie 15.30 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Improvements A "Copy ID" button has been added to the Allow Remote Control section in the Remote Control tab.

The "Unattended access" status is now displayed in the status bar.

The Sign-in button and flow have been improved.

Improved TeamViewer printing: it's now possible to reliably print multiple copies of a document at once. Bugfixes Fixed a bug for the "Send to" functionality in the Windows context menu that resulted in an empty contact list when the TeamViewer application was not running.