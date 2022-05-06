Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Malwarebytes 4.5.9.198

Malwarebytes 2016 logo (75 pix) Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.5.9 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New in 4.5.9:
  • Enhanced Detection and Remediation
  • Performance enhancements
Some Issues now addressed:
  • Fixed: Anti-Ransomware - file detection code can render non-file devices (like the COMx ports in this issue) unusable for the launched process
  • Fixed: The Browser Guard Native host fails to comprehend or distinguish a Browser Profile
  • Fixed: Maximizing UI does not resize properly, transparent areas
  • Fixed: Security Advisor reports Browser Guard is installed while it's not
  • Fixed: Mbupdatr does not register MbamBgNativeMsg.exe for second browser
  • Fixed: Web Protection is blocking outbound connections incorrectly
  • Fixed: VerifyFile not updated in shell extension used for context menu

Malwarebytes

Versienummer 4.5.9.198
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Malwarebytes
Download https://downloads.malwarebytes.com/file/mb3/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

06-05-2022
06-05-2022 • 12:20

Bron: Malwarebytes

