Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.5.9 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New in 4.5.9: Enhanced Detection and Remediation

Performance enhancements Some Issues now addressed: Fixed: Anti-Ransomware - file detection code can render non-file devices (like the COMx ports in this issue) unusable for the launched process

Fixed: The Browser Guard Native host fails to comprehend or distinguish a Browser Profile

Fixed: Maximizing UI does not resize properly, transparent areas

Fixed: Security Advisor reports Browser Guard is installed while it's not

Fixed: Mbupdatr does not register MbamBgNativeMsg.exe for second browser

Fixed: Web Protection is blocking outbound connections incorrectly

Fixed: VerifyFile not updated in shell extension used for context menu