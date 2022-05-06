Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.66.0 uitgebracht en uitgebreide informatie over die uitgave is op deze pagina te vinden; dit is de aankondiging:
April 2022 (version 1.67)
Welcome to the April 2022 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you'll like, some of the key highlights include:
- Explorer file nesting - Nest generated files under source files in the Explorer.
- Settings editor filters - Filter button brings up searches such as @Modified settings
- Bracket pair colorization - Colored bracket pairs are now enabled by default.
- Toggle inlay hints - Ctrl+Alt to quickly hide or show inlay hints in the editor.
- Drag and drop to create Markdown links - Drop files into the editor to create Markdown links.
- Find All References in Markdown - Quickly find all references to headers, files, URLs.
- Java extension updates - Now supporting inlay hints and lazy variable resolution.
- UX Guidelines for extension authors - Guidance for VS Code extension UI best practices.
- New Rust language topic - Learn how to use the Rust programming language in VS Code.
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com. Watch the release party: Listen in as the VS Code team discusses some of the new features. You can find the recording of the event on our YouTube channel.