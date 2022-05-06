Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.67.0

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.66.0 uitgebracht en uitgebreide informatie over die uitgave is op deze pagina te vinden; dit is de aankondiging:

April 2022 (version 1.67)

Welcome to the April 2022 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you'll like, some of the key highlights include:

If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com. Watch the release party: Listen in as the VS Code team discusses some of the new features. You can find the recording of the event on our YouTube channel.

Visual Studio Code

Versienummer 1.67.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype GPL

0dieAndereGozer
6 mei 2022 12:52
Heel leuk programma maar is het soms net niet.

Bij strikte talen is het zalig. Maar bij losse talen niet:

Bijvoorbeeld met Python snapt hij niet wanneer je een object in een variabel gooit dat hij nu die variabel als dat object moet behandelen. Daar is bijvoorbeeld een pycharm wel heel goed mee.
