Software-update: The Bat! 10.0

The Bat! logo (75 pix) Versie 10.0 van de ruim twintig jaar oude e-mailclient The Bat! is uitgekomen. De nieuwe directeur van het Moldavische bedrijf Ritlabs, Stefan Tanurkov, heeft vol ingezet op modernisering van zijn programma. Zo heeft de HTML-rendering engine van Chromium de achterhaalde interne engine en die van Internet Explorer vervangen en is er nu ook een donkere modus. Het programma heeft verder diverse wijzigingen in de interface ondergaan en ziet er echt veel frisser uit dan voorheen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features
  • Calendar functionality
  • Completely redesigned Address Book
  • New component-based update system that allows installing updated components without the need of downloading entire installation packages
  • Birthday event is added to the calendar after setting new birth date for a contact
  • /OFFLINE and /ONLINE command line parameters to start/switch The Bat! into offline/online mode on start or while it's running
  • Read/Unread label in the Summary column
Improvements
  • User pictures are now round instead of rectangle in the Summary View
  • Summary Column layout changed
  • CEF was updated to v99.2.14
  • Ctrl+Y now works as Redo in both HTML and MicroEd editors
Fixes
  • Customized toolbars and menus could misplace buttons
  • Archive password was shown in the scheduler's backup action listing
  • Automatic list generation in HTML is now switched off (will be made optional in the future)
  • Automatic switching into HTML editor by using text formatting was working incorrectly when multiple paragraphs were selected

The Bat!

Versienummer 10.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Ritlabs
Download https://www.ritlabs.com/en/products/thebat/download.php
Bestandsgrootte 146,79MB
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

28-04-2022 15:08

28-04-2022 • 15:08

