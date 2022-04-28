Versie 10.0 van de ruim twintig jaar oude e-mailclient The Bat! is uitgekomen. De nieuwe directeur van het Moldavische bedrijf Ritlabs, Stefan Tanurkov, heeft vol ingezet op modernisering van zijn programma. Zo heeft de HTML-rendering engine van Chromium de achterhaalde interne engine en die van Internet Explorer vervangen en is er nu ook een donkere modus. Het programma heeft verder diverse wijzigingen in de interface ondergaan en ziet er echt veel frisser uit dan voorheen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features Calendar functionality

Completely redesigned Address Book

New component-based update system that allows installing updated components without the need of downloading entire installation packages

Birthday event is added to the calendar after setting new birth date for a contact

/OFFLINE and /ONLINE command line parameters to start/switch The Bat! into offline/online mode on start or while it's running

Read/Unread label in the Summary column Improvements User pictures are now round instead of rectangle in the Summary View

Summary Column layout changed

CEF was updated to v99.2.14

Ctrl + Y now works as Redo in both HTML and MicroEd editors Fixes Customized toolbars and menus could misplace buttons

Archive password was shown in the scheduler's backup action listing

Automatic list generation in HTML is now switched off (will be made optional in the future)

Automatic switching into HTML editor by using text formatting was working incorrectly when multiple paragraphs were selected