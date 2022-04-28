Om de apparaten in je netwerk in kaart te brengen, kun je gebruikmaken van Lansweeper. Dit programma werkt op een Windows-machine en is in staat om de aanwezige software en hardware te inventariseren in het netwerk zonder daarvoor op elke computer een clientprogramma te installeren. Alle informatie is vervolgens via een webinterface te raadplegen. Lansweeper is beschikbaar als freeware voor kleine omgevingen en voor grotere omgevingen zal betaald moeten worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Lansweeper 10.0.0.2, LsPush 8.4.100.1, LsAgent Windows 9.5.0.1, SQL 530 Added: LAN-12745 Feature notifications in the web console for new features implemented in recent Lansweeper releases

Changed: LAN-12995 Updated some Azure Active Directory options throughout the web console, as some obsolete feature options were still shown

Fixed: LAN-13026 In installations with multiple scan servers, the Change Sync Server button under the Configuration\Link With Cloud Site menu is unresponsive when clicked

Fixed: LAN-13062 The Startup Type of the Lansweeper Server service is not correctly set to Automatic (Delayed Start)