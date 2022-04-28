Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: LanSweeper 10.0.0.2

Lansweeper logo (35 pix)Om de apparaten in je netwerk in kaart te brengen, kun je gebruikmaken van Lansweeper. Dit programma werkt op een Windows-machine en is in staat om de aanwezige software en hardware te inventariseren in het netwerk zonder daarvoor op elke computer een clientprogramma te installeren. Alle informatie is vervolgens via een webinterface te raadplegen. Lansweeper is beschikbaar als freeware voor kleine omgevingen en voor grotere omgevingen zal betaald moeten worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Lansweeper 10.0.0.2, LsPush 8.4.100.1, LsAgent Windows 9.5.0.1, SQL 530

  • Added: LAN-12745 Feature notifications in the web console for new features implemented in recent Lansweeper releases
  • Changed: LAN-12995 Updated some Azure Active Directory options throughout the web console, as some obsolete feature options were still shown
  • Fixed: LAN-13026 In installations with multiple scan servers, the Change Sync Server button under the Configuration\Link With Cloud Site menu is unresponsive when clicked
  • Fixed: LAN-13062 The Startup Type of the Lansweeper Server service is not correctly set to Automatic (Delayed Start)

Lansweeper

Versienummer 10.0.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Lansweeper
Download https://www.lansweeper.com/download/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 28-04-2022 14:09
0 • submitter: mikeoke

28-04-2022 • 14:09

0 Linkedin

Submitter: mikeoke

Bron: Lansweeper

