Versie 4.9.1 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van php en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

This release contains several fixes to regressions discovered in the Matomo 4.9.0 release, and a PHP 8.1 compatibility improvement. One issue arising from our Vue JS migration work caused a false warning about ad blockers, which we have now fixed.

