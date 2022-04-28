Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Matomo 4.9.1

Matomo logo (80 pix)Versie 4.9.1 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van php en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

What’s new?

This release contains several fixes to regressions discovered in the Matomo 4.9.0 release, and a PHP 8.1 compatibility improvement. One issue arising from our Vue JS migration work caused a false warning about ad blockers, which we have now fixed.

We are grateful for all community members who reported feedback and suggestions, our awesome team of translators for their work, and our Premium features customers and Matomo Cloud hosting customers for their amazing support.

List of 5 tickets closed in Matomo 4.9.1
  • #19106 Perform adblock test after page has finished loading, not immediately
  • #19103 Fix PHP 8.1 deprecation warning
  • #19110 [Vue] add polyfill for String.replaceAll
  • #19102 Ensure required translations are loaded for Goal management
  • #19094 Fix the saving of setting “Also use the Anonymized IP addresses when enriching visits.”

Matomo

Versienummer 4.9.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Matomo
Download https://matomo.org/latest.zip
Bestandsgrootte 20,06MB
Licentietype GPL

Bart van Klaveren

28-04-2022

28-04-2022 • 07:54

Bron: Matomo

Matomo

