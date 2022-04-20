Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: VirtualBox 6.1.34

VirtualBox logo (105 pix) Oracle heeft de zeventiende update voor VirtualBox versie 6.1 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. De veranderingen die in versie 6.1.34 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added:
  • VMM: Fix instruction emulation for "cmpxchg16b"
  • GUI: Improved GUI behavior on macOS Big Sur and later when kernel extensions are not loaded
  • EHCI: Addressed an issue with handling short packets (bug #20726)
  • Storage: Fixed a potential hang during disk I/O when the host I/O cache is disabled (bug #20875)
  • NVMe: Fixed loading saved state when nothing is attached to it (bug #20791)
  • DevPcBios: Addressed an issue which resulted in rejecting the detected LCHS geometry when the head count was above 16
  • virtio-scsi: Improvements
  • E1000: Improve descriptor handling
  • VBoxManage: Fixed handling of command line arguments with incomplete quotes (bug #20740)
  • VBoxManage: Improved 'natnetwork list' output
  • VBoxManage: NATNetwork: Provide an option (--ipv6-prefix) to set IPv6 prefix
  • VBoxManage: NATNetwork: Provide an option (--ipv6-default) to advertise default IPv6 route (bug #20714)
  • VBoxManage: Fix documentation of "usbdevsource add" (bug #20849)
  • Networking: General improvements in IPv4 and IPv6 area (bug #20714)
  • OVF Import: Allow users to specify a different storage controller and/or controller port for hard disks when importing a VM
  • Unattended install: Improvements
  • Shared Clipboard: Improved HTML clipboard handling for Windows host
  • MacOS host: Fix handling of non-ASCII characters in the guest control functionality (bug #20792)
  • Linux host and guest: Introduced initial support for kernel 5.17
  • Solaris package: Fixes for API access from Python
  • Solaris IPS package: Suppress dependency on libpython2.7.so.*
  • Linux host and guest: Fixes for Linux kernel 5.14
  • Linux Guest Additions: Fixed guest screen resize for older guests which are running libXrandr older than version 1.4
  • Linux Guest Additions: Introduced initial support for RHEL 8.6 kernels (bug #20877)
  • Windows guest: Make driver install smarter
  • Solaris guest: Addressed an issue which prevented VBox GAs 6.1.30 or 6.1.32 from being removed in Solaris 10 guests (bug #20780)
  • EFI: Fixed booting from FreeBSD ISO images (bug #19910)

VirtualBox

Versienummer 6.1.34
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Oracle
Download https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 20-04-2022 07:120

20-04-2022 • 07:12

0 Linkedin

Bron: Oracle

Update-historie

07:12 VirtualBox 6.1.34 0
19-01 VirtualBox 6.1.32 7
23-11 VirtualBox 6.1.30 11
19-10 VirtualBox 6.1.28 3
29-07 VirtualBox 6.1.26 6
22-07 VirtualBox 6.1.24 9
04-'21 VirtualBox 6.1.22 21
04-'21 VirtualBox 6.1.20 22
01-'21 VirtualBox 6.1.18 16
10-'20 VirtualBox 6.1.16 17
Meer historie

Lees meer

VirtualBox

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True