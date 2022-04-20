Oracle heeft de zeventiende update voor VirtualBox versie 6.1 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. De veranderingen die in versie 6.1.34 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added: VMM: Fix instruction emulation for "cmpxchg16b"

GUI: Improved GUI behavior on macOS Big Sur and later when kernel extensions are not loaded

EHCI: Addressed an issue with handling short packets (bug #20726)

Storage: Fixed a potential hang during disk I/O when the host I/O cache is disabled (bug #20875)

NVMe: Fixed loading saved state when nothing is attached to it (bug #20791)

DevPcBios: Addressed an issue which resulted in rejecting the detected LCHS geometry when the head count was above 16

virtio-scsi: Improvements

E1000: Improve descriptor handling

VBoxManage: Fixed handling of command line arguments with incomplete quotes (bug #20740)

VBoxManage: Improved 'natnetwork list' output

VBoxManage: NATNetwork: Provide an option (--ipv6-prefix) to set IPv6 prefix

VBoxManage: NATNetwork: Provide an option (--ipv6-default) to advertise default IPv6 route (bug #20714)

VBoxManage: Fix documentation of "usbdevsource add" (bug #20849)

Networking: General improvements in IPv4 and IPv6 area (bug #20714)

OVF Import: Allow users to specify a different storage controller and/or controller port for hard disks when importing a VM

Unattended install: Improvements

Shared Clipboard: Improved HTML clipboard handling for Windows host

MacOS host: Fix handling of non-ASCII characters in the guest control functionality (bug #20792)

Linux host and guest: Introduced initial support for kernel 5.17

Solaris package: Fixes for API access from Python

Solaris IPS package: Suppress dependency on libpython2.7.so.*

Linux host and guest: Fixes for Linux kernel 5.14

Linux Guest Additions: Fixed guest screen resize for older guests which are running libXrandr older than version 1.4

Linux Guest Additions: Introduced initial support for RHEL 8.6 kernels (bug #20877)

Windows guest: Make driver install smarter

Solaris guest: Addressed an issue which prevented VBox GAs 6.1.30 or 6.1.32 from being removed in Solaris 10 guests (bug #20780)

EFI: Fixed booting from FreeBSD ISO images (bug #19910)