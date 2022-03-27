Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Debian GNU/Linux 11.3

Debian logo (80 pix) Debian is een opensource-besturingssysteem, dat zowel voor desktops als servers gebruikt kan worden en waarbij de nadruk op stabiliteit en veiligheid ligt. Het wordt dan ook als basis voor diverse Linux-distributies gebruikt, waaronder Ubuntu en Linux Mint. Versie 11.x, die als codenaam 'Bullseye' meegekregen heeft, is een zogenaamde Long Term Support-uitgave en zal de komende vijf jaar van updates worden voorzien. Meer informatie over versie 11 is op onze voorpagina te vinden. De release notes voor deze derde update zijn hieronder te vinden:

Updated Debian 11: 11.3 released

The Debian project is pleased to announce the third update of its stable distribution Debian 11 (codename bullseye). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available.

Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 11 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old bullseye media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror.

Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages, and most such updates are included in the point release.

New installation images will be available soon at the regular locations. Upgrading an existing installation to this revision can be achieved by pointing the package management system at one of Debian's many HTTP mirrors.

Versienummer 11.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Debian
Download https://www.debian.org/releases/stable/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

