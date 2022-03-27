Versie 8.0.2 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Add force_eeprom_read=0 to /boot/config.txt for all Hifiberry cards

This prevents the Raspberry Pi firmware from reading the card's EEPROM based dtoverlay which may conflict with dtoverlay in /boot/config.txt

There are two scan options: SCAN (Default) which scans for only BR/EDR devices and SCAN (Include LE devices) which scans for both BR/EDR and LE devices. The trust time for un-paired devices listed in the scan results has been increased from 30 seconds to 90 seconds.

There is also a new option for resetting Bluetooth to off in case a Pi is rebooted with Bluetooth on but no Bluetooth adapter present which causes moOde startup to fail and the system appear to hang. -btreset Reset Bluetooth to off

Fix bad path in moodeutl for the -u/-U "check station URL" options

Fix expected scan on/off responses in bt.sh SCAN() function

There is an in-place update that upgrades moOde 8.0.1 to 8.0.2. It's available via the "CHECK for software update" button in System Config. Click the "VIEW" button to read about the contents of the update package and the instructions regarding backing up the system before applying the update and monitoring the progress of the update.

Note: The new updating process preserves config files in /etc/ unless specific files are part of the update process. This means that files such as /etc/rc.local are generally not touched. If a config file is to be altered or replaced it will be listed in the release notes.