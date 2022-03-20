Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.5.6 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New in this 4.5.6: Complete scan notification setting is now in: Settings - Notifications tab

Enhanced Detection and Remediation

Performance enhancements Some Issues now addressed: Addressed: MBAM UI will not open after 4.5.2 upgrade install for certain circumstances

Fixed: Language codes in MBSetup.exe do not match those expected by the UI - sometimes resulting in default to English

Fixed: Learn more link in the In App cart is not working

Fixed: MBAM crash after deactivation (MWAC.sys verifier is enabled)

Fixed: Language setting is changing back to English after Malwarebytes update

Fixed: MBAMService stuck in StopPending state

Fixed: Security Advisor issues with dots in multiple languages

Fixed: Security Advisor Tamper Protection tooltip unable to auto-resize

Fixed: Security Advisor Online Privacy tooltip unable to auto-resize