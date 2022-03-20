Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Malwarebytes 4.5.6.180

Malwarebytes 2016 logo (75 pix) Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.5.6 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New in this 4.5.6:

  • Complete scan notification setting is now in: Settings - Notifications tab
  • Enhanced Detection and Remediation
  • Performance enhancements

Some Issues now addressed:

  • Addressed: MBAM UI will not open after 4.5.2 upgrade install for certain circumstances
  • Fixed: Language codes in MBSetup.exe do not match those expected by the UI - sometimes resulting in default to English
  • Fixed: Learn more link in the In App cart is not working
  • Fixed: MBAM crash after deactivation (MWAC.sys verifier is enabled)
  • Fixed: Language setting is changing back to English after Malwarebytes update
  • Fixed: MBAMService stuck in StopPending state
  • Fixed: Security Advisor issues with dots in multiple languages
  • Fixed: Security Advisor Tamper Protection tooltip unable to auto-resize
  • Fixed: Security Advisor Online Privacy tooltip unable to auto-resize

Malwarebytes

Versienummer 4.5.6.180
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Malwarebytes
Download https://downloads.malwarebytes.com/file/mb3/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 20-03-2022 19:52
25 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

20-03-2022 • 19:52

25 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Malwarebytes

Reacties (25)

+1Akamatsu
20 maart 2022 23:22
Wat ik gewoon doe met Malwarebytes is eens per maand instaleren voor een scannetje van m'n systeem, zeker een v/d beste.
Reageer
+1Jeroen hofman
@Akamatsu21 maart 2022 00:32
eens per maand installeren voor een scannetje van je systeem,
Waarom iedere maand opnieuw installeren ?
Reageer
+1Carlos0_0

@Akamatsu21 maart 2022 06:49
Je kan toch net zo goed op laten staan, even updaten en klaar ?.
De gratis versie zolang je premium trial niet activeert doet niks op de achtergrond, ik zou lekker laten staan voor als je hem ineens nodig heb onverwachts.
Reageer
+1Tranquility
21 maart 2022 14:04
Erg fijne malwarescanner. Heb jaren geleden voor een prikkie een lifetime licentie gekocht, geen spijt van. Mooie aanvulling op de standaard Windows Defender.
Reageer
+1cc12
@Tranquility21 maart 2022 20:07
Is een lifetime licentie maar één keer geweest of komt het met een zeker regelmaat terug als actie?
Reageer
+1AdExposed
@cc1221 maart 2022 21:39
Vroeger was het gewoon continue als lifetime te kopen, leverde niet genoeg op dus inmiddels niet meer mogelijk.
Reageer
+1roT-
20 maart 2022 20:37
Jammer dat de gui gewoon super bloated is en slecht inklaar steekt.

Qua detectie niets op aan te merken verder. Is gewoon zeer goed.
Reageer
+1Morress
@roT-21 maart 2022 09:58
GUI is bij de premium welke ik heb gewoon overzichtelijk, opzich gebruik je het programma ook weinig actief en doet het vooral z'n werk op de achtergrond.
Reageer
+1Elbino
21 maart 2022 08:42
Heb je anno 2022 zoiets als Malwarebytes nodig als je een bedachtzame internetter bent? Ik ben eigenlijk altijd goed bediend door Windows Defender en de tools van MacOS. Periodiek Malwarebytes weleens geinstalleerd en gedraaid (eens per 2 jaar) maar nooit wat gevonden.
Reageer
+1Morress
@Elbino21 maart 2022 09:56
Probeer de premium eens met browser-plugin. Ik heb een lifetime account, dus makkelijk praten, maar; echt wel waard om te kopen en gebruiken.
Reageer
+1Yzord
20 maart 2022 21:07
Even voor de duidelijkheid, Malwarebytes is ook voor MacOS aanwezig.
Reageer
+1Sebas1974
21 maart 2022 07:36
Zo'n fijn programma. Ik bescherm al m'n computers met Malwarebytes Premium.

Ooit eens een aantal lifetime licenties gekocht met de belofte dat ze ook bij nieuwere versies en verhuizen van PC geldig blijven. En daar houden ze zich voor de volle 100% aan :Y)

PC's zijn overigens altijd malware-vrij gebleven _/-\o_
Reageer
0desalniettemin
20 maart 2022 20:00
Gebruikte het toen ik nog Windows gebruikte als extra bescherming samen met Windows Defender. Met een lifetime abonnement.Kon toen nog net. Inmiddels niet meer nodig.
Reageer
+1Morress
@desalniettemin20 maart 2022 21:54
Same here, gebruik die licentie nu toch wel weer. Blokt ook goed ads op youtube!
Reageer
0Carlos0_0

@Morress21 maart 2022 06:48
Het blokt geen reclame op YouTube ?
Reageer
+1xistor
@Carlos0_021 maart 2022 09:43
Jazeker wel. Malwarebytes biedt optioneel browser plug-ins om direct o.a. Ads/trackers te blocken. Wat er wordt geblokkeerd wordt ook handig weergegeven als je op het icoontje in de browser klikt.
Reageer
+1Carlos0_0

@xistor21 maart 2022 16:50
Ja klopt bij elke update krijg de vraag of de browser plug-in wil, tot op heden nooit geïnstalleerd.
De betaalde versie blokt namelijk ook foute websites enzo, maar geen reclame van YouTube.
Reageer
+1Morress
@Carlos0_021 maart 2022 09:55
de reclames vóór de gevraagde video gaat spelen (tussendoor weet ik niet). Echter natuurlijk niet reclame-video's :P
Reageer
+1schilperoordbas
@desalniettemin20 maart 2022 20:28
Doe het nog steeds. Pasgeleden had ik nog een aantal rootkits gevonden met MalwareBytes die met Defender niet werden gevonden. Ik heb 2 actieve licenties, een voor laptop, ander voor desktop. :)
Reageer
0Dutchredgaming
@schilperoordbas20 maart 2022 20:42
Defender is een virus scanner (scant meestal virussen) en MalwareBytes een malware scanner (zoekt meer in malware en rootkits). Zou beide gebruiken. De gratis versie van MB is ook prima.
Reageer
+1Bor

@Dutchredgaming20 maart 2022 21:02
Een virus is natuurlijk een vorm van malware. Defender doet niet alleen virussen. Of je alleen op Defender wilt vertrouwen of niet is een andere discussie. Ik zie nog steeds toepassingen voor Malwarebytes.
Reageer
+1Tranquility
@Bor21 maart 2022 14:07
Juist deze twee tezamen vormt een perfect duo.
Reageer
+1Tranquility
@desalniettemin21 maart 2022 14:06
Zonde om je licentie niet (meer) te gebruiken. Dit is juist een mooie aanvulling voor Defender. Ik heb ook al jaren een lifetime licentie.
Reageer
0Remag22
22 maart 2022 07:43
Dit progsel zet tegenwoordig Windows Defender uit.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

