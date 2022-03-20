Versie 8.0.1 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

This release is based on RaspiOS Bullseye Lite (2022-01-28) and Linux kernel 5.15.y branch and includes important updates, improvements and bug fixes.

Bump to Linux kernel 5.15.28

Includes fixes for HiFIberry DAC2 HD driver overlay

Includes fixes for HiFIberry DAC2 HD driver overlay FIX: Missing id 499 row in cfg_radio table

This row divides user added stations (id > 499) from the built in moOde stations (id < 499)

There is an in-place update that upgrades moOde 8.0.0 to 8.0.1. It's available via the "CHECK for software update" button in System Config. Click the "VIEW" button to read about the contents of the update package and the instructions regarding backing up the system before applying the update and monitoring the progress of the update.