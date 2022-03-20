Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: moOde audio player 8.0.1

moOde audio player logo (79 pix)Versie 8.0.1 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

moOde 8.0.1 is available

This release is based on RaspiOS Bullseye Lite (2022-01-28) and Linux kernel 5.15.y branch and includes important updates, improvements and bug fixes.

Highlights
  • Bump to Linux kernel 5.15.28
    Includes fixes for HiFIberry DAC2 HD driver overlay
  • FIX: Missing id 499 row in cfg_radio table
    This row divides user added stations (id > 499) from the built in moOde stations (id < 499)
In-place update

There is an in-place update that upgrades moOde 8.0.0 to 8.0.1. It's available via the "CHECK for software update" button in System Config. Click the "VIEW" button to read about the contents of the update package and the instructions regarding backing up the system before applying the update and monitoring the progress of the update.

moOde audio player

Versienummer 8.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website moOde audio
Download https://moodeaudio.org/#download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

20-03-2022 • 15:00
Bron: moOde audio

Reacties (19)

20 maart 2022 15:18
Deze week op een Raspberry Pi Zero 2 gezet met een audio shim als vervanger voor het uitzetten van het radio signaal door ziggo. Eerste indruk is zeker leuk, heb als eerste via sql all radio stations verwijderd en NL zenders er op gezet.

Draait verrassend snel op een Zero 2 en betere "ontvangst" van radio dan via FM en een stuk goedkoper (totaal 38€) en veelzijdiger dan een losse DAB+ ontvanger.
0i-chat
@Pixelmagic20 maart 2022 17:45
gewoon uit interesse maar, waarom kies je hiervoor?


Als ik aan een rpi denk dan dan denk ik vooral aan:

• corrupte SDkaartjes,
• hardware die vooral super eenvoudig is met de goedkoopste componenten
• verrassend duur als je kijkt naar wat je nodig hebt, een pi, een rpi-dac-hat, een versterker die goed samenwerkt met je rpi dac. een manier om je rpi aan te sturen, bijvoorbeeld een touchscreen voor je pi of een app op je telefoon.

als ik alles bij elkaar tel denk ik al snel, de soundbar van m'n tv ondersteunt chromecast audio en airplay, dus elke willekeurige radio-app op m'n mobiel werkt ook al, dus als ik nu vaker m'n telefoon op moet laden omdat de 'radio app' op mijn mobiel draait of dat ik m'n telefoon gebruik als afstandsbediening / media controller dan verbruikt ie (wel minder maar) ook stroom. als ik een of andere touchscreen moet gaan kopen dan is die ook 90 euro dan is deze optie (dvb-c werkt wel gewoon bij ziggo in plaats van dat je dab+ nodig hebt), dus goedkoper, zelfs als je alleen kijkt naar de rpi+adaptor+case+dac+kabels kom je ook al boven de kosten van een dvb-c tuner die ook gewoon mooi in de plaats van je radio component past

ik kan er overigens niet bij hoe je bij 38 euro uitkomt.
die hifi-berry rca zerro dac kost al 18 euro de gemiddelde prijzen van de rpi zerro 2 komen niet onder de 20 euro voor een kaal bord (als ze al leverbaar zijn), en dan moet je nog gaan zoeken naar een behuizing een een stabiele 5v voeding, een sdcard en overige meuk, je zit al snel richting de 55 a 60 (again mits überhaupt leverbaar).

voor nu zou ik dit soort projecten eerder op een docker-host draaien met een versterker die op één of andere manier kan verbinden óf een dvb-c tuner kopen en er ook klaar mee zijn. ik ben inmiddels ook aan het zoeken naar een geschikte (multicore) intel nuc (of vergelijkbaar) voor het draaien van dit soort projectjes, (een media server voor m'n apple-tv's, een pi-hole (of vergelijkbaar) voor het niet serveren van kwalijke ads, mogelijk een lokale mail-(server/retriever). en wellicht nog andere doelen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door i-chat op 20 maart 2022 17:49]

+1CR2032
@i-chat20 maart 2022 18:42
Duur? Een Raspberry Pi is juist verrassend goedkoop als zeer goede audio streamer. Hier draaien al jaren diverse headless Pi's voor verschillende doeleinden zonder ooit problemen gehad met corrupte SD-kaartjes. Dat is ook een voordeel van Pi's, ze zijn voor van alles inzetbaar.

Gewoon headless inrichten en direct bedienen vanaf je telefoon of een browser. De standaard voeding van de Raspberry is goed genoeg. Moode is een prima speler.

Favoriet voor audio is nu hier PiCorePlayer Squeezebox LMS met een Hifiberry Digi+Pro voor de optisch uitgang. PiCorePlayer draait volledig vanuit het geheugen en is erg stabiel.
+1Pixelmagic
@i-chat20 maart 2022 18:50
Ieder zijn keuze, zoals gezegd €38 voor de Pi en hat incl verzenden. Oude adapter, sd uit de recycle en behuizing print ik zelf. Alles aangesloten op de normale tuner. Corrupte kaartjes is mij één keer in een heel vaag verleden gebeurd, gewoon pech. Verrassend duur is gewoon onzin, zeker in vergelijk met een nuc, soundbar of apple tv.

Ik hoor je soundbar, docker, nuc en wat al niet meer zeggen, prima als je dat hebt maar gebruikt allemaal meer stroom. Aanschaf is vele malen duurder plus dat ik geen draaiende fan in mijn huiskamer wil. De Pi staat gewoon 24/7 aan op de zender en behoeft dus voor ons geen bediening.

De andere zaken die je aanhaalt zoals pihole draaien in de meterkast.
+1bitlab
@i-chat20 maart 2022 19:53
Na jaren gebruik van diverse Pi modellen heb ik, op de eerste Pi modellen na, eigenlijk geen last van courrupte kaartjes.

Het leuke van gebruik van een Pi met een audio distro, is dat je het zou gek kan maken als je zelf wilt. Van een goedkoop spelertje voor op de achtergrond tot een high-end audio player. Oftewel een hoog tweak gehalte met zowel hardware als software.

moOde is voornamelijk bedoelt als software dicht tegen de DAC aan en niet als centrale mediaserver. Hoewel standaard wel multi room en LMS server + client beschikbaar meekomen met de installatie.
Software als CamillaDSP geeft ongekende DSP mogelijkheden aan zulke players.
+1janbal
20 maart 2022 15:16
Iemand die dit heeft vergeleken met Volumio op RPI?
+1CR2032
@janbal20 maart 2022 18:47
Yup. :P http://techroadtrip.com/a...vs-moode-vs-picoreplayer/

Wat het beste is ligt vooral aan je eigen gebruik en voorkeuren. Ze hebben allemaal hun eigen sterke en zwakkere punten.

Persoonlijk vindt ik PiCorePlayer de mooiste interface hebben.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CR2032 op 20 maart 2022 18:48]

+1Magicbas
@CR203220 maart 2022 19:41
Yup. :P http://techroadtrip.com/a...vs-moode-vs-picoreplayer/
Best knap als je die hele video hebt gekeken zonder in slaap te vallen...

Ik heb Volumio en Moode gebruikt en blijf voorlopig bij de volledig gratis Moode oplossing. PiCorePlayer staat nog wel op een de lijst om eens uit te proberen, maar voorlopig geen noodzaak omdat moode doet wat ik nodig heb:
- UPnP via Bubble
- Qobuz / Spotify
+1dennislebbing
@Magicbas20 maart 2022 19:51
Volumio ook geprobeerd, nu al een jaartje bij moode, voor m'n brewpub. Werkt fijn. Grootste minpunt is de matige mogelijkheden om de playlist te muteren. Zit nu nog op 7.4.1. Maar eens kijken hoe ik moet upgraden, deze update zie ik niet 123 voorbij komen.
+1bitlab
@dennislebbing20 maart 2022 20:07
Yep de de playlist functionaliteit is, ahumm, flink voor verbetering vatbaar. Staat op de todo lijst van de maintainer.

Updaten naar de niewe major versie:
  • Update eerste zover mogelijk de player naar de laatste versie van 7 (7.6.1). Dit kan zonder herinstallatie, bij de system config zit een knop om te checken en installeren van nieuwe versie voor de zelfde major versie.Je kan niet in 1 keer naar de laaste versie aantal keer herhalen dus.
  • Via de netwerk file share \\[name/ip moode speler]\Playlists even je huidige playlists veilig stellen.
  • Bij de configuratie pagina voor het systeem een configuratie backup maken.
  • Image nieuwe versie downloaden en op een SD kaartje (bij voorkeur een ander kaartje) zetten.
  • Je systeem configuratie backup als moodebackup.zip in de boot partitie zetten.
  • Als je nu de Pi laten booten van de SD kaart zals deze gelijk de backup terug zetten.
0dennislebbing
@bitlab20 maart 2022 20:55
Ha ha. Brakke playlist editor heeft ook een voordeel. M'n collega's blijven van d e playlist af en ik bepaal water gespeeld wordt. Moe hoe eha ha.
+1CR2032
@Magicbas20 maart 2022 21:42
Geen seconde van de video gezien, tekst was genoeg.

UPnP was voor mij het belangrijkste minpunt van Moode. Dat je Qobuz/Tidal streams altijd eerst via je telefoon moet lopen naar de pi. Volumio en PiCorePlayer doen dit allemaal zelfstandig. Je telefoon werkt daar alleen als remote.
+1Magicbas
@CR203221 maart 2022 09:25
In mijn setup werkt mijn telefoon ook enkel als remote bij UPnP.
De streams van Qobuz (of evt Tidal, maar dat gebruik ik niet) lopen via BubbleUPnPServer op mijn NAS.
Het zelfde geldt voor de locale files die via Minimserver gestreamed worden.

Door het gebruik van Bubbleserver kan ik OpenHome clients maken, waardoor de playlists niet meer op de telefoon worden gehost. Wisselen tussen Bubble/Linn app op mijn telefoon of via de app op mijn windows PC gaat op deze manier vlekkeloos.

Het voordeel voor mij in deze is dat ik nu geen betaalde Volumio meer nodig heb voor Tidal/Qobuz integratie. Hoe dit bij PiCore werkt dat weet ik niet.

Eventuele bonus is dat BubbleUPnPServer ook met het internet verbonden kan worden, waardoor ik mijn locale library buiten de deur ook kan benaderen.
0CR2032
@Magicbas22 maart 2022 17:50
bedankt voor de uitleg. BubbleUPnPServer via de NAS is een interessante optie.
Met PiCorePlayer werkt Tidal en Qobuz native met de gratis plugins.

Momenteel gebruik ik alleen Tidal Connect geïnstalleerd op Raspberry OS zonder extra speler.
In de standaard Tidal app verschijnt de Pi nu als extra speaker. Ideaal, geen andere interface meer nodig.

Leuk spul, die Pi's.
0Magicbas
@CR203222 maart 2022 19:19
Ahh ik wist niet dat je Tidal Connect rechtstreeks op Raspberry OS kon krijgen.

Ik ga mee eerdaags eens verdiepen in PiCorePlayer, bedankt voor de toelichting!
+1Pixelmagic
@janbal20 maart 2022 18:51
Ik had Volumio er eerst op draaien, veel functies zijn ondertussen betaald. Ik heb geen zin om te wachten tot 90% achter betaalde opties zitten dus daarom Moode geprobeerd. Tot op heden tevreden voor het doel wat ik heb (radio dus).
+1pmeter
20 maart 2022 19:11
Heeft het programma een feature om als wekkerradio te dienen door op je mobiel in te stellen hoe laat een bepaalde mp3 playlist moet gaan afspelen?
Reageer
+1bitlab
@pmeter20 maart 2022 19:37
Ja er is een wekkerradio (settings -> clock radio).
Wat af te spelen voor de werker vind ik niet heel intuïtief. Je selecteert geen playlist, maar een item huidige play queue waarbij de wekker moet beginnen.
+1loek6000
20 maart 2022 17:24
Gewoon LibreElec erop zetten, de oudere versie welteverstaan (9.x) kan je niet alleenlekker muziek mee afdraaien maar gewoon alles wat media betreft (films, youtube etc)
